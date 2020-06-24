ISAI Cap Venture invests in Copado, a leading native DevOps platform for Salesforce focused on accelerating digital transformation through high quality software releases

Established in 2013, Copado is a Chicago based firm that offers a native DevOps software for Salesforce users to manage and develop new features and functionality for the platform. Originally founded in Spain, it currently has offices in San Francisco, India and the United Kingdom, employing more than 100 people, 30 of which are in Chicago.

Copado orchestrates the release management and DevOps layer for Salesforce deliveries, harnessing common DevOps toolsets (Jira, Selenium, Jenkins, Jenkins/ Bamboo, Git/Bitbucket). The platform includes 3 main modules, including Agile Planning, Release Management and Compliance & Testing.

As Salesforce continues to lead the market in digital transformation, the technical sophistication and the size of the delivery teams continues to grow exponentially resulting in the need for a more disciplined delivery process based on DevOps best practices. Salesforce market leadership will also drive the need for Salesforce skilled developers, architects and DevOps professionals, thereby making Copado critical.

Further, Copado more than doubled its revenue, tripled its headcount, expanded operations globally, and launched programs expected to train more than 10,000 Copado certified DevOps professionals during 2019-2020.

For all those reasons, ISAI Cap Venture participated in the Series B funding round, along with Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Lead Edge Capital and Perpetual Investors. The investment will support Copado to expand global distribution and accelerate product innovation in its new DevOps Analytics platform, DevOps 360.

Copado in a nutshell – Value Proposition