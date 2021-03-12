Capgemini’s purpose “unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future” underpins a culture in which all individuals are treated fairly and respectfully, and given equal access to opportunities and resources across the Group.
As part of this commitment we have tried to design and build this site to make it accessible to people using screen readers and assistive technology devices according to the World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Accessibility Initiative Guidelines ‘AA’ priority.
In 2020 we undertook an independent review of our site, the results of which are shown below. And in 2021 we will be launching a revamped version of our corporate website that will include findings from this review and further improve accessibility. This is one part of the pledge we’ve made as part of the Valuable 500.
If for any reason you are experiencing problems accessing this site, please contact us.
Changing your computer settings
By changing settings on your computer, you can customise the experience to suit your needs. For example, you can turn on the high contrast colour scheme, or increase the font size (see below). But there are many more changes you can make to improve the way you see, hear or use our website.
For more information on how to change accessibility settings on your computer, smartphone or tablet, visit: My Computer My Way
Contrast
Windows
- To turn on the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold left Alt + left Shift + Print Screen
- To turn off to the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold left Alt + left Shift + Print Screen
Mac
- To turn on the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold Cmd + Option + Control + Comma (,)
- To turn off to the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold Cmd + Option + Control + Full-stop (.)
Font size
PC
- To zoom in, increasing the size, press and hold Ctrl while pressing +
- To zoom out, decreasing the size, press and hold Ctrl while pressing –
- To reset size back to normal, press and hold Ctrl while pressing 0
Mac
- To zoom in, increasing the size, press and hold Cmd while pressing +
- To zoom out, decreasing the size, press and hold Cmd while pressing –
- To reset size back to normal, press and hold Cmd while pressing 0
JavaScript
To have the fullest experience on our site, you must have JavaScript enabled in your browser settings. JavaScript is a programming language that allows the interactive and dynamic features of our website to operate correctly.
Most browsers come with JavaScript already enabled. However, if for some reason JavaScript is disabled, you can enable it by changing your browser settings. Visit your browser’s website and search for ’enable JavaScript’ to find out how.
Independent review
In December 2020, independent accessibility experts Ipedis, undertook a review of Capgemini.com as part of our legal obligations, under French Law. This review found that the site already met 70% of the RGAA 4.0 Double-A (AA) rating criteria. It is made available below, in full.
Accessibility statement
Capgemini undertakes to make its website accessible in accordance with Article 47 of Law No. 2005-102 of February 11, 2005. To this end, it shall implement the strategy and actions detailed in its multi-year plan which is currently being drawn up. This declaration of accessibility applies to https://www.capgemini.com/
Compliance status
The Capgemini site is in partial compliance with RGAA 4.0 Double-A (AA) level due to the non-conformities and deviations listed below.
Test results
The compliance audit carried out by Ipedis reveals that 70% of the Double-A (AA) level GAAR 4.0 criteria are met.
- 28 compliant criteria
- 12 non-compliant criteria
- 66 non-applicable criteria
Non-accessible content
The contents listed below are not accessible for the following reasons.
Non-compliance
Several elements of non-compliance are described in this document, some of which are recurrent on several pages:
- Focus not visible
- Keyboard Navigation on Tabulation must be reviewed
- A keyboard trap on the search pop-up
- Some images require more description for screen readers
- Links not explicit for screen readers
- Redundant Links
- Website Structure to be reviewed (footer)
- Some ID are not unique
- Html code for functionality wrongly used according to the WCAG
- Several non-explicit links to their destinations
- Table requires Caption as title
- The absence of avoidance links
- Some lists are not properly structured
- PDF documents are not accessible.
- Some complex images do not have meaningful text alternatives.
- Some decorative images are read by the screen reader.
- The opening of a new page is not specified to the user
- Several links or buttons are not explicit on their destinations
Derogations for disproportionate loading
No derogation identified
Content not subject to the obligation of accessibility
No content not subject to the accessibility obligation
Establishment of this declaration of accessibility
This statement was made on 07/12/2020.
Technologies used for the creation of the website:
- HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript
The tests of the web pages were performed with the following combinations of user agents and screen readers:
- Google Chrome
- NVDA
- JAWS
The following tools were used in the evaluation :
- Web Developer Toolbar
- IBM Accessibility checker
- Focus
- Contrast Color checker WCAG
- Accessibility insights for web
Pages of the site having been the subject of the verification of conformity:
Feeback and contact
If you are unable to access any content or service, you can contact the website manager to be directed to an accessible alternative or to obtain the content in another form.
Contact the communication department from the following address: contact us.
Contact channels
This procedure is to be applied in the following case:
You have reported to the website manager a lack of accessibility that prevents you from accessing any of the content or services of the portal and you have not received a satisfactory response.
- Write a message to the Defender of Rights
- Contact the Advocate’s delegate in your region
- Send a mail by post (free of charge, do not put a stamp)
Défenseur des droits Libre réponse 71120 75342 Paris CEDEX 07