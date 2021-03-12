Capgemini’s purpose “unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future” underpins a culture in which all individuals are treated fairly and respectfully, and given equal access to opportunities and resources across the Group.

As part of this commitment we have tried to design and build this site to make it accessible to people using screen readers and assistive technology devices according to the World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Accessibility Initiative Guidelines ‘AA’ priority.

In 2020 we undertook an independent review of our site, the results of which are shown below. And in 2021 we will be launching a revamped version of our corporate website that will include findings from this review and further improve accessibility. This is one part of the pledge we’ve made as part of the Valuable 500.

If for any reason you are experiencing problems accessing this site, please contact us.

Changing your computer settings

By changing settings on your computer, you can customise the experience to suit your needs. For example, you can turn on the high contrast colour scheme, or increase the font size (see below). But there are many more changes you can make to improve the way you see, hear or use our website.

For more information on how to change accessibility settings on your computer, smartphone or tablet, visit: My Computer My Way

Contrast

Windows

To turn on the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold left Alt + left Shift + Print Screen

To turn off to the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold left Alt + left Shift + Print Screen

Mac

To turn on the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold Cmd + Option + Control + Comma (,)

To turn off to the high contrast colour scheme, press and hold Cmd + Option + Control + Full-stop (.)

Font size

PC

To zoom in, increasing the size, press and hold Ctrl while pressing +

To zoom out, decreasing the size, press and hold Ctrl while pressing –

To reset size back to normal, press and hold Ctrl while pressing 0

Mac

To zoom in, increasing the size, press and hold Cmd while pressing +

To zoom out, decreasing the size, press and hold Cmd while pressing –

To reset size back to normal, press and hold Cmd while pressing 0

JavaScript

To have the fullest experience on our site, you must have JavaScript enabled in your browser settings. JavaScript is a programming language that allows the interactive and dynamic features of our website to operate correctly.

Most browsers come with JavaScript already enabled. However, if for some reason JavaScript is disabled, you can enable it by changing your browser settings. Visit your browser’s website and search for ’enable JavaScript’ to find out how.

Independent review

In December 2020, independent accessibility experts Ipedis, undertook a review of Capgemini.com as part of our legal obligations, under French Law. This review found that the site already met 70% of the RGAA 4.0 Double-A (AA) rating criteria. It is made available below, in full.

Accessibility statement

Capgemini undertakes to make its website accessible in accordance with Article 47 of Law No. 2005-102 of February 11, 2005. To this end, it shall implement the strategy and actions detailed in its multi-year plan which is currently being drawn up. This declaration of accessibility applies to https://www.capgemini.com/

Compliance status

The Capgemini site is in partial compliance with RGAA 4.0 Double-A (AA) level due to the non-conformities and deviations listed below.

Test results

The compliance audit carried out by Ipedis reveals that 70% of the Double-A (AA) level GAAR 4.0 criteria are met.

28 compliant criteria

12 non-compliant criteria

66 non-applicable criteria

Non-accessible content

The contents listed below are not accessible for the following reasons.

Non-compliance

Several elements of non-compliance are described in this document, some of which are recurrent on several pages:

Focus not visible

Keyboard Navigation on Tabulation must be reviewed

A keyboard trap on the search pop-up

Some images require more description for screen readers

Links not explicit for screen readers

Redundant Links

Website Structure to be reviewed (footer)

Some ID are not unique

Html code for functionality wrongly used according to the WCAG

Several non-explicit links to their destinations

Table requires Caption as title

The absence of avoidance links

Some lists are not properly structured

PDF documents are not accessible.

Some complex images do not have meaningful text alternatives.

Some decorative images are read by the screen reader.

The opening of a new page is not specified to the user

Several links or buttons are not explicit on their destinations

Derogations for disproportionate loading

No derogation identified

Content not subject to the obligation of accessibility

No content not subject to the accessibility obligation

Establishment of this declaration of accessibility

This statement was made on 07/12/2020.

Technologies used for the creation of the website:

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript

The tests of the web pages were performed with the following combinations of user agents and screen readers:

Google Chrome

NVDA

JAWS

The following tools were used in the evaluation :

Web Developer Toolbar

IBM Accessibility checker

Focus

Contrast Color checker WCAG

Accessibility insights for web

Pages of the site having been the subject of the verification of conformity:

Name of page URL Accueil https://www.capgemini.com/ Contact https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/contacter-capgemini/ Legal information https://www.capgemini.com/legal-information-mentions-legales/ Search https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/?s=a Automotive https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/secteur/automobile/#publications Intelligent Process Automation https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/service/application-testing-infrastructures/intelligent-process-automation/ Windows Migration https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/service/application-testing-infrastructures/services-infrastructure/services-de-migration-windows-10/ Applied Innovation Exchange https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/service/applied-innovation-exchange/ Brand experience https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/service/invent/brand-experience/ Our experts https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/nos-experts/ Careers https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/carrieres/nos-metiers-chez-capgemini/ Contact us https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/nous-contacter/#undefined Social responsibility https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/responsabilite-sociale/responsabilite-sociale-documentation/ Cookies policy https://www.capgemini.com/fr-fr/cookie-policy/

Feeback and contact

If you are unable to access any content or service, you can contact the website manager to be directed to an accessible alternative or to obtain the content in another form.

Contact the communication department from the following address: contact us.

Contact channels

This procedure is to be applied in the following case:

You have reported to the website manager a lack of accessibility that prevents you from accessing any of the content or services of the portal and you have not received a satisfactory response.