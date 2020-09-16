Welcome to Capgemini UAE

Thank you for your interest in Capgemini UAE. Whatever your inquiry, we will assist you in directing you to the correct contact information. Contact our experts to find out how consulting, technology and outsourcing services can help your organization transform your business and needs. In Capgemini, you can speak with an Expert!

Talk to an Expert

Get in touch with one of our Experts to discuss your business needs in detail.

Looking for a job?

Check how to apply in the relevant section of our careers pages.

Where to find us?

Dubai Business Central Towers – Block B

Office # 2008 – Dubai Media City

PO BOX No. 171341,

Dubai – U.A.E.

Email: info.me@capgemini.com

+ 971 4 559 8304 Abu Dhabi AYA Business Centers LLC

ADNIC Tower, 6th floor, office 611,

Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi Branch

Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Email: info.me@capgemini.com

+971 2 4189169

Investors

Please contact our Investor Relations Team here

The media

Please reach out to our global media team here

Market analysts

The Relationship Analysis team provides one point of contact for the market analysts and their companies to interact with Capgemini. Reach out to the team here