Preparing for Quantum Value with Pasqal 

Quantum Computing has the potential to revolutionize many industries by solving complex challenges that classical computers cannot yet solve or that they struggle to solve (*), given the enormous computational requirements and the long time to get the needed results.

It is important to note that not all challenges will require quantum technology. Quantum computing excels at specific types of calculations, such as optimization, cryptography, and simulating quantum systems.

Quantum however requires revisiting current approaches to overcome limitations of current models and costly build-and-test cycles. This is the case for example in aerospace (aerodynamics), in energy transition (modelling and simulating energy storage materials, such as Li-ion batteries and fuel cells) or financial services (portfolio optimization).

With quantum technology rapidly maturing and business benefits becoming clearer, industries now realize that quantum will play an undeniable role in solving todays and tomorrow’s specific challenges in the future.

This quantum advantage will translate into a competitive advantage, which is why organizations are eager to embrace the quantum adoption paradox: for transformative projects that require quantum capabilities, organizations must now take explicit action towards becoming ‘quantum-ready’ in due time. This includes assessing their organization’s challenges that can be effectively addressed with quantum algorithms and identifying tasks where quantum can offer significant advantage over classical computing methods.

As we embark organizations on this transformative journey, our preferred partnership with Pasqal, a quantum computing pioneer, is a key asset. Pasqal’s unique approach to constructing quantum processors using ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays, a method that leverages Nobel Prize-winning technology, sets them apart in the quantum landscape. These neutral atom quantum processors offer a realistic pathway to near-term quantum advantages and provide exciting opportunity for enterprises to begin developing applications today, making them a game-changer in this technology.

In 2023, we became a strategic investor in Pasqal through Capgemini Ventures’ CVC fund. Our investment and preferred partnership are built upon a solid collaboration since 2019 which crystallized in the EQUALITY consortium, as part of the EU’s Horizon Europe initiative.

Capgemini quantum endeavor is fronted by our Quantum Lab focusing on applied quantum research and builds on our internal capabilities ranging from consulting to engineering as well as on interaction with our external partners such as Quantum. All this enables us to integrate world-class quantum hardware and software solutions into quantum-centric supercomputing stacks, giving enterprises a competitive advantage through an unparalleled quantum ecosystem.

Together with Pasqal, we help organizations realize the full potential of quantum by taking quantum from R&D to production, focusing primarily on augmenting existing high-performance computing workflows. Capgemini’s role in this partnership is to provide strategic guidance and practical implementation support, accelerating the transformation and operationalizing our clients’ adoption of quantum technology.

Our joint involvement with industry leaders like Airbus and the German Aerospace Center is a good illustration of the multiple exploratory use cases: they include battery and fuel cell design, airfoil aerodynamics, fluid dynamics, space mission optimization, materials design, multidisciplinary optimization as well as space data analysis.

Our commitment to supporting organizations in adopting the quantum paradox towards achieving quantum value is unwavering. We truly believe that partnerships are the driving force behind innovation quantum adoption. The recently announced partnership between IBM and Pasqal is a significant step forward, and will no doubt contribute to the accelerated adoption of quantum technology.

(*) The promise of unprecedented computing power to solve current intractable problems is a very attractive proposition for quantum computers. But these quantum computers also have the potential to represent a significant threat to the security of many cryptographic systems that we currently use. This issue, referred to as “Y2Q,” is anticipated to require one of the largest global migration programs affecting most of the information and communication systems since Y2K. Read more about this in our report Y2Q: A journey to quantum safe cryptography and in this article from the World Economic Forum.

Discover More about Pasqal and our partnership: