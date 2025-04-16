The power of automation: ServiceNow’s role in modern business 

As we get ready for ServiceNow Knowledge 2025, it’s an opportune time to reflect on the insights and discussions we recently had on the Data-powered Innovation Jam RightHere, RightNow podcast.

Automation is a cornerstone of innovation. On the Data Powered Innovation Jam RightHere, RightNow podcast, Toby Isaacson, Senior Advisory Solution Architect at ServiceNow, shared invaluable insights on how automation is reshaping industries and unlocking new possibilities. Hosted by Capgemini’s Ron Tolido, Weiwei Feng, and Robert Engels, this episode delved into the transformative power of automation and ServiceNow’s pivotal role in this journey.

The evolution of ServiceNow

ServiceNow has come a long way from its origins as a ticketing tool. Toby Isaacson elaborated on how the platform has evolved to encompass a comprehensive suite of automation capabilities. He emphasized that while ServiceNow still excels in IT Service Management (ITSM), its true potential lies in automating diverse business processes across HR, CRM, supply chain, and more. This evolution reflects ServiceNow’s commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in every aspect of enterprise management.

Automation and AI

A significant portion of Toby’s discussion focused on the integration of AI and automation within ServiceNow. He highlighted the importance of AI in enhancing productivity by automating repetitive tasks and allowing employees to focus on more valuable work. Toby shared examples of how AI agents and process mining tools are used to identify bottlenecks and optimize workflows, ultimately leading to more efficient and effective operations.

Unified data and process management

One of the standout points from Toby’s talk was the emphasis on unifying data and process management. He explained how ServiceNow’s single data model and workflow data fabric enable seamless integration and orchestration of data from various enterprise systems. This unified approach ensures that businesses can leverage accurate and consistent data to drive their workflows and AI initiatives, fostering a more cohesive and efficient operational environment.

Industry-specific solutions

ServiceNow’s commitment to providing industry-specific solutions was another key highlight. Toby discussed how predefined workflows and best practices tailored to industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and retail can help businesses quickly adopt automation without reinventing the wheel. These solutions not only streamline processes but also allow companies to focus on innovation and differentiation in their respective fields.

The future of work

Looking ahead, Toby painted a picture of a dynamic and fluid future of work, driven by automation and AI. He emphasized that the goal is not just efficiency but also creating a work environment that is autonomous and perfectly timed. ServiceNow’s platform is designed to support this vision, ensuring that businesses can navigate the complexities of modern work with ease and agility.

Toby Isaacson’s insights on the Data Powered Innovation Jam podcast underscore the transformative power of automation and AI in today’s business landscape. As ServiceNow continues to innovate and expand its capabilities, it remains a crucial partner for enterprises seeking to enhance their operations and drive meaningful change.

Join us at ServiceNow Knowledge 2025, to embrace our theme “Intelligence, meet experience. Welcome to your agentic-powered business,” highlighting how our intelligent solutions are designed to enhance customer experiences and empower businesses with agentic AI capabilities.

Listen to the podcast now!