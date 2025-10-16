Recognized for innovation: Capgemini’s trailblazing work with Engie and Salesforce

I’m excited to share that Capgemini has been recognized with a 2025 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award. This award highlights our strong AI customer service expertise across industries, the strength of our partnership with Salesforce, and the bold outcomes we’ve delivered together.

At Capgemini, our partnership with Salesforce is more than a strategic alliance – it’s a shared mission to help organizations reimagine how they connect with their customers. Together, we bring the best of cloud, data, and AI to deliver experiences that are not only intelligent and scalable, but also deeply human.

One story that truly embodies this spirit is our recent work with Engie M&S Belgium, where we helped redefine customer service through Salesforce Agentforce.

How Capgemini and Engie redefined service with Agentforce

When Engie approached us, they had a clear and ambitious goal: make their mobile app the primary channel for customer service. They wanted more than a chatbot – they envisioned a conversational agent that could deliver real-time, actionable support, operate within strict AI guardrails, and serve customers in their native language, 24/7.

Their existing solution was limited to FAQs. Engie wanted to go further – enable customers to check balances, update payments, and receive personalized recommendations, all through a seamless conversational interface. And we had just three weeks to deliver a working prototype.

Our approach: Speed, innovation, and partnership

To meet Engie’s vision, we mobilized quickly. Our team at Capgemini designed an agile, phased strategy – starting with a rapid proof-of-concept and evolving through deep integration with Engie’s systems.

We leveraged Salesforce Agentforce, enhanced with Microsoft retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and vector search, to ensure every customer interaction was precise, relevant, and actionable. By integrating with Engie’s ERP systems, we enabled the agent to do more than just respond – it could execute customer care actions.

The results: Customer experience, redefined

The impact was immediate and measurable:

80%+ of client conversations handled by AI

1,200+ daily interactions

More than 70% autonomous case resolution

What impressed me most was the speed to value – from concept to deployment in just three weeks. This wasn’t just about deploying technology – it was about understanding Engie’s customers, anticipating their needs, and delivering a solution that truly makes a difference.

What’s next: Scaling innovation

The success of this project is just the beginning. Engie is now exploring how to expand Agentforce across more services, deepen automation, and personalize experiences even further with generative AI.

Why this matters

This story is a testament to what’s possible when partnership, purpose, and innovation come together. It reflects the strength of our partnership with Salesforce and our shared belief that customer experience should be intuitive, intelligent, and inclusive.

At Capgemini, we’re proud to help clients like Engie turn bold visions into reality. Because when we put the customer at the heart of everything we do, that’s when true transformation happens.

Dreamforce 2025: This is what customer experience really looks like

These achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of our teams and the strength of our partnership with Salesforce. We brought these innovations to life at Dreamforce 2025, where Capgemini was an Innovator Sponsor.

From immersive demos to expert-led sessions, we showcased how Agentforce and AI-powered solutions are transforming customer experience across industries.

