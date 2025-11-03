In today’s experience-driven economy, customers expect fast, personalized service, and employees demand frictionless, consumer-grade digital experiences. Yet many organizations still rely on siloed systems and manual processes that fall short.

According to Capgemini Research Institute (CRI) report, agentic AI could generate up to $450 billion in economic value by 2028, transforming how organizations operate across industries.



Capgemini, in partnership with ServiceNow, is changing that – by harnessing the power of agentic AI to reimagine both customer experience (CX) and people experience (PX). Unlike traditional AI-assist tools that merely suggest next steps, agentic AI is autonomous, goal-driven, and capable of reasoning, planning, and acting across systems to deliver outcomes – not just recommendations.

This shift moves service from interaction-first to resolution-first, focusing on solving problems entirely, not just logging them. It’s a fundamental change in how organizations approach both customer and employee service.

From reactive to proactive

Traditional CRM systems are designed to log and route issues – not resolve them. Customers often find themselves repeating their problems to multiple agents, while service teams struggle to navigate disconnected systems. Capgemini’s CX with ServiceNow flips this model by putting resolution at the core. Capgemini’s research shows that customer service and sales are among the functions with the fastest wins from agentic AI thanks to their well-defined processes and measurable outcomes.

Agentic AI enables:

End-to-end workflow orchestration across IT, supply chain, finance, and field service

Predictive case management that detects and resolves issues before customers even notice

Self-healing automation that eliminates repetitive escalations and reduces agent workload.

For example, in utilities, outage detection can trigger automated crew scheduling, customer notifications, and supply chain updates – all before the first call is answered.

The results speak for themselves, according to the research paper, 29 must-see CRM statistics for 2024 :

30-50% faster resolution times

20% reduction in call abandonment

40% drop in escalations

25% higher CSAT

Crucially, CX with ServiceNow integrates with existing CRM and CSM platforms like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and Zendesk, extending their capabilities rather than replacing them. This protects previous technology investments while unlocking resolution-focused, AI-powered workflows.

Agentic AI not only ensures ServiceNow works correctly (in-system testing) but also orchestrates workflows across integrated platforms like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics — enabling seamless resolution across systems.

Moments that matter: Agentic AI in people experience

Many organizations still rely on fragmented systems and manual processes that slow productivity and frustrate employees.



Capgemini’s PX with ServiceNow transforms the employee journey by delivering moments that matter – powered by agentic AI. These are the pivotal points in an employee’s working life where experience has the greatest impact: onboarding, development, day-to-day work, getting support, and offboarding. By orchestrating these moments with intelligent automation, organizations can create seamless, personalized experiences that boost satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

Key capabilities include the following:

Automated onboarding: New hires receive equipment, access, and training on day one — without HR or IT chasing multiple departments.

Contextual guidance: Agentic AI surfaces help and automates actions to reduce repetitive clicks and improve adoption.

Unified self-service: Employees can access HR, IT, and workplace services from a single portal, without needing to know which system to use.

PX with ServiceNow complements existing Human Capital Management (HCM) systems and IT Service Management tools – avoiding “rip and replace” – and orchestrates workflows across them so employees simply request what they need and the system takes care of the rest.

This isn’t just about convenience; it’s about impact. According to Capgemini Research Institute, The people experience advantage , organizations that focus on employee experience see:

21% improvement in profitability

17% increase in productivity

20% increase in sales.

These gains translate into higher talent retention, reduced absenteeism, and faster onboarding – all critical in today’s competitive talent landscape.

Why Capgemini and ServiceNow?

Capgemini is a globally recognized ServiceNow Elite Partner, offering deep expertise across IT Service Management (ITSM), Human Resources (HR), and Customer Experience (CX). With over 600 successful ServiceNow engagements and a workforce holding more than 12,000 certifications and accreditations, we deliver the scale, experience, and innovation required to implement agentic AI solutions that drive real business outcomes.

Our delivery model is outcome-led and human-centered, combining industry-specific workflows, AI-powered automation, and change management to drive adoption and measurable results. Whether you’re looking to transform customer service, reimagine the employee journey, or unify service delivery across departments, Capgemini and ServiceNow provide the tools, talent, and vision to make it happen. Only one-third of organizations understand where to deploy AI agents, underscoring the need for strategic guidance from partners like Capgemini and ServiceNow. This joint approach is validated by CRI findings: 62% of organizations prefer partnerships with solution providers and system integrators to deploy AI agents effectively.

As organizations scale agentic AI, ethical and safety risks become critical. Capgemini’s governance frameworks proactively address concerns around bias, transparency, and data privacy – ensuring responsible AI adoption. Capgemini’s RAISE accelerator offers pre-built AI agents, orchestration tools, and low-code platforms – designed to scale agentic AI across industries and domains.

Ready to experience the future?

Capgemini calls this synergy ‘Human-AI collaboration’- a model where AI agents and human teams collaborate seamlessly to elevate outcomes, creativity, and satisfaction. Discover how agentic AI can help you move from reactive service models to proactive, outcome-driven experiences – for your customers and your people.

