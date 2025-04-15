Five trends driving the future of service management

Skip to Content

15 Apr 2025

Product-centric innovation fuels business growth in a unified ecosystem

Service management was a bit of a solo act not too long ago. It stood alone, as an IT cost center, but now it’s taking center stage to drive an integrated and AI-driven world that’s revolutionizing service management. Once impossible, enterprises across sectors can adopt these technological leaps to enhance their operations with cloud-first models, intelligent automation, and digital-first experiences, among other solutions.

As a ServiceNow consulting partner, Capgemini’s experts are helping organizations unlock the full potential of ServiceNow’s integration platform, going beyond ITSM. Below are five top trends we believe position businesses as digital transformation leaders.

  1. Unleashing AI-powered autonomy – The prospect of unleashing artificial intelligence might seem daunting, but the technology has matured. Companies can confidently loosen the reins and make AI and intelligent automation the nerve center of modern service management. According to Gartner, AI and machine learning are rapidly getting smarter and now have the capacity to resolve up to 40 percent of IT incidents automatically. This real-world progress uses proactive and predictive services to transform everyday operations and positively impact bottom lines. For instance, a large retail company implemented AI-driven solutions, such as Agentic AI and next-gen virtual assistants, to manages its IT incidents. Since this technology continuously learns from historical data and real-time inputs, it could predictand resolve – issues before they escalated, as well as automate routine tasks and make context-aware decisions. The company achieved a 40 percent reduction in IT incidents, decreased downtime, and improved overall productivity. AI’s evolution to handling even more complex decision-making paves the way for a resilient and agile operational landscape.
  2. Shifting from silos to seamless ecosystems – Customer needs are always evolving – and every service offering must also align with their expectations at every touchpoint and deliver a seamless customer experience. To achieve this, modern service management requires a consolidated view that breaks down silos between SIAM, ITSM, and ESM, thereby creating a unified approach, which shifts from cost centers to product-centric solutions. In one example, Capgemini partnered with a US public agency to enhance its ServiceNow integration and management services (SIAM) through the platform, delivering secure, reliable, and recoverable IT services for state agencies. The benefits were a 20 percent reduction in IT costs, doubled customer satisfaction, increased agility, and faster innovation, ultimately improving collaboration and transparency across business functions. 
  3. Prioritizing responsive cloud-first and hybrid service models – As remote work and digital transformation accelerate, flexible and scalable service models become essential. The transition to cloud-first and hybrid service models isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a strategic imperative for modern, distributed enterprises. Cloud-first models provide the agility to scale operations up or down with ease, while hybrid environments, which blend on-premises and cloud-based solutions, ensure business continuity and support distributed workforces. Both these models empower organizations to innovate quickly while maintaining cost efficiencies and robust performance. They support a responsive infrastructure that adapts to market disruptions and evolving customer expectations.
  4. . Enhancing invisible and intuitive interactions – Customer and employee experiences are now defining and driving competitive advantages. Yet even modern expectations can be surpassed with enhanced digital interactions. At the forefront are seamless omnichannel journeys that can be hyper-personalized at scale. Today’s robust digital experience blends functionality with ease, and it offers intuitive solutions at the point of need to create frictionless experiences. For employees, ServiceNow’s platform enables user-friendly AI-powered interfaces to be built into tools and systems, while also integrating other collaboration tools and virtual assistants such as Microsoft Copilot or Dynamics 365. Staff can perform the task at hand, self-provision workloads, and resolve issues quickly and easily – without waiting for traditional support channels. Workflows are streamlined. Cumbersome, human-dependent processes are replaced with intelligent, “invisible” systems that deliver a consumer-like experience. This approach enhances usability and elevates overall service quality.
  5. Committing to transparency in AI ethics and governance – As AI and automation become central to service management, guaranteeing ethical governance and seamless infrastructure help safeguard an enterprise’s operations from privacy risks and cyber threats, while boosting client trust. Capgemini has recently developed ServiceNow solution that helps organizations comply with the EU’S new Digital Operations Resilience Act (DORA). It uses automated methodologies to assess compliance maturity, resilience mapping and reporting, third-party risk, and delivers improved security and information sharing.

It’s critical to embed security into every layer of service management. Transparent decision-making processes, clear audit trails, and robust compliance protocols ensure that automated systems align with ethical standards and regulatory requirements, which are continuously changing. 

The fascinating future of service management is already here, and these five trends can help organizations dream smarter and innovate faster. With Capgemini’s support, companies can leverage the ServiceNow platform as its foundation to integrate AI intelligently and fulfill its vison for the future.

Join us at ServiceNow Knowledge 2025, to embrace our theme “Intelligence, meet experience. Welcome to your agentic-powered business,” highlighting how our intelligent solutions are designed to enhance customer experiences and empower businesses with agentic AI capabilities.  

Author

Alan Connolly, Global Head – Employee Experience and Digital Workplace, Capgemini

Alan Connolly

Global Head of Portfolio – ESM, SIAM, and ServiceNow
Alan is a visionary leader with a deep passion for collaborating with customers, partners, and industry experts to address complex challenges within the workplace and enterprise service management portfolio. With over 20 years of experience, he combines creativity and analytical prowess to craft comprehensive strategies that align with organizational goals and enhance productivity.