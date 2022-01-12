In our most recent edition of Innovation Nation, my colleagues within the Digital Customer Operations (DCO) space contribute articles on how to drive a superior, frictionless customer experience.

Implementing a seamless customer experience

In the magazine’s leading interview, Anjali Pendlebury-Green (DCO Practice Lead) and Robert Brillhart (Digital Contact Center Head) discuss how Capgemini’s DCO portfolio integrates humans and machines to drive a more meaningful digital customer experience.

On top of this, Darshan Shankavaram (Global DCX Leader, Capgemini) writes about how brands need a partner that can connect the dots, between empowered sales, augmented service, and connected marketing to achieve a more frictionless relationship with their customers.

Modernizing the contact center to transform customer interactions

Contact center operations are now evolving into experience hubs where customers can access relevant information across all channels. Philip Bush (Amazon Connect SME & GTM Lead) and Stephen Barnett (Business Transformation Manager) discuss finding better ways of communication at scale.

In an article on the digitalization in healthcare, I write about how Capgemini’s solution for the healthcare industry is based on our Convenience, Advice, Reach (CARE) approach where patients receive timely care through a range of devices, resulting in improved clinical outcomes due to their personal focus. While Tim Szymanski (GTM Manager – High Tech) discusses how a unified, comprehensive digital approach to digital customer experience not only provides satisfaction for customers, but for the high-tech businesses that serve them.

Driving a connected marketing and a smart sales experience

Data-driven digital marketing is all about enhancing value. Demanding customers require a more personalized experience. Abha Singh (Senior Director, Marketing and Communications Services) and Thomas Dmoch (Global Offer Lead Connected Marketing) discuss how Capgemini’s comprehensive suite of solutions help our clients realize additional benefits to cost and customer engagement, brand value advancement, and revenue extension.

Deepak Bhootra (GTM Lead, Digital Sales Operations) talks to Innovation Nation about how organizations can drive a frictionless sales experience through streamlining, integrating, and digitalizing the lead-to-order lifecycle to deliver enhanced sales growth, productivity, and user experience.

The tools and technology behind customer operations

Philip Bush and Antoine Grappin (Managing Digital Architect, Chief Digital Office) grapple with customer-centricity and agent support in their article on taking CX performance to a new level, highlighting the business benefits when service providers forefront their customers.

Finally, Abhishek Barat (Engagement Manager, WFM Solutions) and Amruta Maheshwari (Global Practice Head, Analytics, Products, and Solutions) talk to Innovation Nation about how Capgemini’s Workforce Management function and Customer Insights 360 platform deliver a more meaningful experience between our clients and their customers.

Happy customers and data-driven operations

Happy customers are a result of an excellent customer engagement process, enabling them the freedom to serve themselves at times and being there to help them at others. Putting the digital into customer operations is our goal and we hope to ease our clients’ journeys in this way.

I hope you enjoy reading our latest edition of Innovation Nation.

