Digital marketing operations – where everybody knows your name

Every consumer-facing enterprise is being told that customers are getting more demanding – that they expect a more seamless interaction, and a prompter, more personalized experience.

It’s true that we expect things to be fast and smooth nowadays: we’ve grown accustomed to a joined-up digital experience, and to ordering something online that’s delivered next day, and sometimes sooner. But in general, though, haven’t customers always wanted to feel that they matter? Haven’t they always wanted to be served attentively and efficiently?

The difference between present circumstances and even the fairly recent past is not that customers are getting more demanding, but that it’s getting harder to meet those requirements at scale. There are more people to serve, and there are more transactions, which means organizations need to build and maintain more relationships, and to fulfill more orders.

Processes that used to be sufficient can’t always now cope with the growth, nor with the pace. Automation of some functions might help, but it’s not always easy to achieve, and there isn’t enough in-house talent to make things happen.

As a result, organizations can find themselves not only running operations at a higher cost than they need to, but also struggling to maintain the level of customer service, conversion, and engagement that got them where they are today.

A seamless, digital customer experience

What’s needed is a means of making every relationship and every transaction simple, and immediate, and human – even at scale. The best way to do this is to bring together people, processes, and marketing technology across your organization, removing obstacles to create what we at Capgemini call the Frictionless Enterprise.

Based on this understanding, we see marketing as an ecosystem.At a macro level, you can more easily spot patterns and the courses of action they suggest; at a micro level, you can be reminded, for instance, that Customer X is a certain size, and usually likes blue, but may also like orange.

These are exactly the kinds of insight that Capgemini’s approach to marketing aims to deliver. Acting as a central hub, our solution aggregates knowledge enabling organizations to see both the bigger and the smaller picture; helping them extend their channel reach, and increase the effectiveness of campaigns; and improving their operational efficiency at the same time.

Our approach supports marketing professionals in managing their marketing ecosystems to realize additional benefits in cost and customer engagement, brand value enhancement, and revenue extension. It does this through a comprehensive suite of solutions, including:

Customer activation – campaign, web content, and social media management from strategy to daily operations to support the best possible engagement and conversion that drives enhanced return on investment

Content marketing – creation, management, and distribution of creative, brand-compliant assets such as copy text, picture, and film in many formats

Marketing organization – a set of functions, roles, and resources within a business, responsible for the execution of the organization's marketing initiatives, ideally supported by the right technology to assure seamless, digital workflows

business, responsible for the execution of the organization’s marketing initiatives, ideally supported by the right technology to assure seamless, digital workflows

Marketing technology – rollout of marketing automation tools and operations, digital campaign analytics to derive insights, and marketing tech customer data hub to collect and manage customer data in consistent, trustworthy, and actionable customer profiles

Brand management – definition of brand strategy, innovation, and generation of new revenue streams for growth, starting with the customer's expectations that we derive from their interaction and transaction data.

Behind the numbers – enhanced customer satisfaction

With functionality as connected and as intelligent as this, it’s possible not just to keep up with the scale and pace of change, but to get ahead. Organizations can make a substantial and measurable difference to their marketing outcomes, including 50% reduction in cost of operations, 35% increase in lead conversion rate, 50% increase in customer reach, and 30% increase in speed to market.

But of course, it’s not really about these numbers. It’s more about what they represent. Behind every percentage point increase in reach, let’s say, or in lead conversion, are customers – people with needs and preferences that every business, from the major enterprise to the shop on the corner, needs to know and understand.

People like to feel they’re known, and that they belong. That’s what matters. With a smart, information-led marketing hub, organizations can make sure that’s what happens.

