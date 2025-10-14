Unleash generative AI tools to boost automation of enterprise resilience and regulatory compliance

Innovations in Gen AI tools are also quietly but rapidly revolutionizing how businesses operate, anticipate disruptions, and adhere to security and regulatory requirements.

For the majority of organizations, one of the most powerful and practical benefits of using Gen AI seems mundane at first glance: its ability to dramatically reduce the time people spend on critical – but boring – tasks. Capgemini in partnership with ServiceNow make gaining the benefit easy to accomplish, with an integration platform that unleashes the advantages of Gen AI, while creating time for other value-added activities.

Automate processes, eliminate errors, and strengthen compliance

Gen AI tools and AI agents can dispatch tedious and costly routines in a fraction of time it would take a massive team, effectively eliminating backlogs in the process. They can also eliminate the user and quality errors that often come from performing rote work. AI Agents can also proactively monitor changes in regulations, assess their impact, and recommend updates – ensuring continuous alignment with evolving standards. And there are more meta and detail use cases for improving security and compliance underway.

Imagine the time and labor savings of making analysis spreadsheets redundant, instead integrating datasets in ServiceNow modules, making them accessible to everyone in an organization. Or swiftly summarizing lengthy security and compliance documents and highlighting key points to make it easier to understand regulatory requirements. For example, analyzing the requirements of the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) which came into force in January 2025, and using AI to get suggestions on how to update your policies and procedures. Getting more granular on this front, Gen AI tools can detect outdated security and compliance documentation globally, and also automate the process of ensuring consistency in compliance-related documentation like terminology, style, formatting, and language. This helps organizations stay ahead of security and compliance requirements and avoid penalties in the design phase.

These are just a few examples of how organizations can create a better lens on enterprise resilience and regulatory compliance through technology. The smart approach to widespread adoption of Gen AI is to take a rational, step-by-step approach, selecting a particular process for security and compliance , mapping out the essential high-level activities, and identifying more specific use cases to test scenarios for Gen AI, AI agents, RPA and, of course, the remaining human factor. Then after the design and build, organizations can continue to iterate and improve.

Leverage large-scale data analysis

But where to start? Ensuring data quality and consistency is a game changer that can create a competitive advantage for companies. And Gen AI’s ability for large-scale data analysis makes it easy to tackle data cleaning and improvement, which used to be an expensive and time-consuming task. This opens up exploration of how companies can embed data-driven intelligence into their end-to-end operations.

That could include crucial compliance tasks such as comparing existing policies and procedures against requirements to identify gaps and areas for improvement. Or analyzing feedback from stakeholders (e.g., legal, auditors) about the interpretation of a new regulation and incorporating relevant changes into compliance documentation, which in turn can be used to create an audit trail of scenarios and detail the choices.

Monitor operations in real-time and predict patterns

When Gen AI tools analyze vast volumes of business data, they can recognize patterns, detect deviations from the norm, and provide actionable insights to improve decision-making processes. This enables organizations to continuously monitor aspects of their operations in real-time while also using machine-learning algorithms to enhance problem-solving.

Look no further than the recent shifts in global tariffs that have disrupted supply chains, requiring companies to pivot quickly. AI agents can analyze historical data and identify trends that may indicate potential disruptions, to predict delays or shortages and suggest alternative suppliers or routes, mitigating risks before they escalate. Using that same type of historical data, retailers can predict changes in customer demand based on historical sales data, seasonal trends, and market conditions. This helps with optimizing inventory levels, reducing overstock and stockouts, and improving customer satisfaction. The same applies for the meta use cases for security and compliance, as companies can prevent resilience issues rather than fixing them later.

Maintain human-led expertise and oversight

Generative AI tools leverage machine learning algorithms to create outputs that mimic human creativity and problem-solving abilities. But unleashing Gen AI doesn’t mean there aren’t any guardrails. Human collaboration between AI experts and domain specialists is crucial for expertise, oversight such as regular auditing and monitoring of AI output, and to maximize the benefits of these tools. Organizations should also invest in training programs to upskill employees and foster a culture of continuous learning.

While technological advancements in Gen AI initially leapt ahead of regulations, ethical considerations such as data privacy, bias, and transparency have caught up. Although the US loosened regulatory barriers to AI innovation in January, new measures promoting the responsible design, development, and deployment of AI have been introduced by the EU, as well as Canada and China. Individual organizations are also increasingly following a framework of measures referred to as TRiSM – trust, risk, and security management – baked into AI platforms.

Improving operational resilience and regulatory compliance might not be headline-grabbing news, but it’s often these seemingly small shifts that can make the biggest collective impact. Even the most eye-catching skyscraper would topple without its underpinning of concrete and steel. In the same way, Gen AI tools and AI agents can help organizations shore up their foundations, build strength in a holistic approach to maintain business continuity, and minimize the impact of unexpected events.