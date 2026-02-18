The landscape of public safety, emergency response, and crisis management is undergoing rapid transformation of its communication services. Operations have become faster, more complex, and interconnected. As a result, the need for reliable, real-time information, data exchange (such as files, documents, etc) and video, has become essential for effective field operations.

From narrowband PMR to broadband mission critical

Historically, PMR networks – TETRA, P25, DMR, and others – fulfil their critical role: providing secured, reliable, and resilient voice and short messages (SDS) communications.

Evolution is now possible thanks to the maturity of mobile broadband technologies. 4G/5G networks make it possible to meet the rigorous requirements of critical communications – especially when reinforced by prioritization, pre-emption, security mechanisms and complemented, when necessary, by additional connectivity such as Wi-Fi or satellite connectivity (NTN).

Mission-Critical Services X or MCX where ‘X’ meaning voice, video, and data open the way to a new generation of fully prioritized, digital, and interoperable tactical operations.

The question is no longer whether this evolution will happen, but how Public Safety Authorities (PSA) are planning to achieve it.

Hybrid models leading the way: Deployment and migration challenges

As organizations advance from legacy PMR systems to MCX systems, hybrid deployment models have emerged as the industry standard.

Hybrid models combine the use of the extensive radio coverage of commercial Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with the deployment of a dedicated LTE/5G Core and application servers retained by PSA.

Leading transformation programs such as FirstNet in the United States and SafeNet in Korea were the early precursors of such hybrid model. Behind this hybrid model, two approaches stand out:

MOCN/MORAN (Multi‑Operator Core Network/Multi-Operator Radio Access Network), which interconnect MNOs antennas to PSA dedicated core network, either using MNO shared spectrum (MOCN) or using integrated PSA’s dedicated spectrum (MORAN).

(Multi‑Operator Core Network/Multi-Operator Radio Access Network), which interconnect MNOs antennas to PSA dedicated core network, either using MNO shared spectrum (MOCN) or using integrated PSA’s dedicated spectrum (MORAN). F‑MVNO (Full MVNO), which leverage roaming between the PSA’s core and the MNO core.

With hybrid model, reliance on robustness of MNOs radio networks could be foreseen as insufficient by user organizations (UO). Hardening of MNOs radio networks is a key topic for PSA. On that respect, Some PSAs plan to reinforce MNO radio networks by reusing their existing TETRA radio network infrastructure, adding LTE/5G RAN equipment to extend coverage.

Additionally, PSA do require quality, priority, and pre-emption (QPP) for their UO on MNOs radio network.

Note that reinforcement may include dedicated radio bubbles and satellite capabilities to further extend coverage and resilience.

This evolution comes with significant additional challenges:

Service continuity: Guarantee uninterrupted service throughout the transition, a clear migration strategy is essential (e.g. phased rollouts, migrations systems). Migration also includes infrastructure upgrades, trainings, and change management to ensure smooth user adoption and continued operations.

Guarantee uninterrupted service throughout the transition, a clear migration strategy is essential (e.g. phased rollouts, migrations systems). Migration also includes infrastructure upgrades, trainings, and change management to ensure smooth user adoption and continued operations. Interoperability: Allow interoperability not only between MCX users and TETRA users, but also between MCX users and external UOs having their own MCX system and interconnected cross-countries UOs (e.g. EUCCS).

Allow interoperability not only between MCX users and TETRA users, but also between MCX users and external UOs having their own MCX system and interconnected cross-countries UOs (e.g. EUCCS). Security & data sovereignty: Protect sensitive communications and ensure compliance with regulations.

National programs in Europe driving transformation

National programs are driving modernization, showing how strategic investments in critical communications enable governments to address evolving operational challenges.

Momentum is building across Europe:

France’s ACMOSS (RRF program) is now live.

Finland’s Erillisverkot (Virve 2.0 program) is progressing on its migration.

The UK Home Office (ESN program) and Sweden’s MSB (SWEN program) are integrating its dedicated core network and MCX.

Belgium (ASTRID), Spain (SIRDEE), and others such as Germany (BDBOS), Netherlands (VMX), Norway (DSB/NKOM), and Greece are also progressing regarding their strategies.

In parallel, the European Commission is launching the EUCCS (European Cross-Border Critical Communications System) initiative. EUCCS aims to harmonize mission-critical communications across member states by providing a common framework for secure, interoperable, and sovereign services. EUCCS serves as a driver for national transformation programs.

Expanding horizons: MCX as an enabler for innovation

The evolution to mission-critical communications goes beyond the transformation of the entire field operations, paving the way for innovation.

With MCX systems, critical communications are becoming true technology hubs, capable of aggregating in real time:

IoT sensors and connected professional accessories

CCTV systems, drones, autonomous robots, and mobile cameras

The use of video streams and IoT data opens the door to use cases enhanced by real-time analytics, automated alerts, and the ability to integrate AI features to assist operators in command centers.

This integration strengthens situational awareness, streamlines inter-agency coordination, and improves field operations responsiveness.

Improving cross-sector innovation for a resilient future

The global push toward Mission Critical communications is accelerating, as Public Safety, Defense, and Critical National Infrastructure programs converge on broadband capabilities and interoperable architectures.

As Critical Network operators redesign their architectures, their decisions will set the foundations for user operations, investment priorities, and future partnerships with telcos. This creates a decisive moment for telcos to expand beyond connectivity and take on a key role in supporting Mission Critical transformations.

Mission Critical Communication platforms enable higher operational efficiency and real‑time situational awareness, while opening the door to augmented use cases supported by advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, NTN and others. This transformation explains why essential services are increasingly shifting toward models that rely more directly on digital and telecom innovation.

Capgemini will be at MWC 2026. Join us at our booth #2k21 to discuss more on the topic.

TelcoInsights is a series of posts about the latest trends and opportunities in the telecommunications industry – powered by a community of global industry experts and thought leaders.