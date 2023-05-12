telco insights

12 May 2023

A revolution is happening in telco, one that has the potential to make the sector a truly intelligent industry.

The dynamic and the opportunities arising from new technologies and innovation are huge.

To stay close to the pulse of the trends in telco, our blog series Telco Insights puts a spotlight on new developments, new technologies, and current hot topics.

Join us in reading insights from across 5G, metaverse, networks, digital transformation, customer experience, data and AI, cloud, sustainability, and more, to stay on top of telco’s connected future.
 

Technology

6G for the hyperconnected future

17 Apr 2023
Mobility

What we learned at MWC Barcelona 2023

14 Mar 2023
Innovation

Evolving 5G experiences

Ashish Yadav
27 Feb 2023
Mobility

What to look forward to at MWC Barcelona 2023

Shamik Mishra
24 Feb 2023
Data and AI

AI – a recourse for telecom operators in the face of soaring energy prices

Capgemini
22 Feb 2023
Innovation

Can NTNs reinvigorate innovation in the mobile industry?

Dr Derek Long
25 Nov 2022
Technology

Introducing F@st: fiber access suite 4 telco

Capgemini
18 Oct 2022
Technology

Open APIs – the key transformation enabler for CSPs

Abhi Soni
15 Sep 2022
5G and Edge

5G and security: are you ready for what’s coming?

Chhavi Chaturvedi
25 Jul 2022
5G and Edge

Why the future of healthcare belongs to telco

Monika Gupta
21 Jun 2022
Intelligent industry

Open RAN needs to automate – and fast

Arnab Das
20 May 2022
5G and Edge

Happy Birthday Capgemini Paris 5G Lab!

Cédric Bourrely
14 Apr 2022
5G and Edge

Capitalizing on the promise of private 5G requires a use-case-driven approach

Lisa Mitnick
20 Dec 2022
Customer experience

Inbound, campaign and triggered: the three modes of customer interaction for an optimal data driven experience

Yannick Martel
22 Apr 2022