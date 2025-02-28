The advent of 5G private networks is transforming enterprise connectivity, offering tailored services that meet unique business needs. Unlike public 5G networks, private networks provide enterprises with enhanced control, reliability, and customization. For Communications Service Providers (CSPs), this represents a significant opportunity. McKinse y estimates the global market for 5G private networks could reach $20–30 billion by 2030.

However, CSPs face challenges in selling 5G private networks to enterprises. Industries like manufacturing expect seamless integration with their existing operational systems. Furthermore, the rise of AI and software-based approaches in manufacturing and other sectors is paving the way for Industry 4.0. Enterprises are looking for pre-integrated solutions that offer clear ROI, not just connectivity. This creates an opportunity for CSPs to collaborate with system integrators and technology providers, like Capgemini.

The shift in CSP service models

Integrating 5G private networks into enterprise operations marks a significant shift from traditional service models for CSPs. By partnering with technology experts and system integrators, CSPs can offer comprehensive solutions that go beyond mere connectivity. This collaborative approach allows CSPs to leverage their network expertise while benefiting from their partners’ specialized knowledge in digital transformation and cloud services.

However, despite the clear benefits, enterprises have been cautious about adopting 5G and edge technologies. Key challenges include complex integration requirements, unclear ROI, security concerns, and scalability limitations.

Introducing ‘5G Network GO’

To address these challenges, Capgemini and AWS have developed 5G Network GO, a solution that simplifies the adoption of 5G private networks and edge solutions for enterprises.

5G Network Go focuses on cross-industry use cases and practical value creation, helping enterprises understand and benefit from 5G – without being overwhelmed by its technical aspects.

Key features of 5G Network GO

Figure 1: 5G Network GO – Combining the best of CSP Tech, AWS, Capgemini

Capgemini’s expertise in digital transformation: Leveraging years of experience in IT/OT convergence, Capgemini helps enterprises identify high-value use cases where 5G and edge technologies can drive tangible business outcomes. Capgemini’s Intelligent Edge Application Platform (IEAP) is combined with the CSP’s choice of 5G core and RAN to provide a flexible and scalable connectivity and orchestration platform. The solution also comes with a pre-integrated Capgemini 5G core and partner (HTC) RAN, in an ‘All-in-a-Box’ offering.

AWS’s cloud leadership: AWS enhances the solution with its scalable cloud offerings, particularly AWS Outposts, which bring AWS capabilities into organizations’ own data centers. This enables secure, local operation of AI and generative AI tools, while maintaining full analytical capabilities. The AWS Outpost compute platform allows the solution to offer a hybrid compute model, with the flexibility to host enterprise use-cases and applications on-premise, but with the added flexibility of the AWS cloud.

Case study: enhancing manufacturing with 5G

Consider an electronics manufacturer aiming to enhance their production line by detecting printed circuit board (PCB) defects before pre-wave soldering using 5G technology. Post-soldering defect fixes are five times costlier, and final testing fixes are ten times costlier. Traditional automated optical inspection (AOI) machines are expensive and scale linearly with production.

5G Network GO uses 5G camera rigs and a computer vision application on an AWS Outpost server, achieving 99% defect detection accuracy. Scaling only requires more camera rigs, reducing costs. New PCB models can be introduced by updating the application, benefiting the manufacturer with lower costs and faster model integration.

Driving value for CSPs

For CSPs, deploying 5G private networks offers more than immediate revenue opportunities. By positioning themselves as key enablers of digital transformation, CSPs can build long-term relationships with enterprises, offering ongoing support and additional services, like network management, security solutions, and advanced analytics. This strategic positioning allows CSPs to differentiate themselves in a competitive market and drive sustained growth.

Conclusion: it’s so much more than coverage

While 5G private networks hold significant potential, realizing their full benefits demands partnership, creative solutions, and a dedicated focus on business requirements. Capgemini and AWS are streamlining the technology while transforming how enterprises implement and leverage 5G and edge capabilities. As 5G adoption continues to grow, solutions like 5G Network GO will be instrumental in driving industrial transformation and reshaping enterprise connectivity.

The next generation of connectivity isn’t just about coverage; it’s about generating tangible business value.

