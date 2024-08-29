Transform your business with ServiceNow

Automation, scalable solutions, and enhanced employee and customer experiences – on one powerful platform.

The world is in a constant state of change. It’s becoming more complex, with rising costs, geopolitical uncertainties, and new technologies such as generative AI all competing for attention. Companies are managing the resulting challenges and opportunities by being proactive and looking for ways to build bulwarks against unpredictability. That often means curtailing costs, shoring up security systems, and, most of all, finding more value throughout their operations.

Forward-thinking companies are dreaming big and thinking beyond single-problem solutions.

Go beyond IT service management with ServiceNow

ServiceNow – once thought of as a venerable IT partner with its go-to ticketing tool – is already enabling enterprises across industries to amplify their investment in its platform and discover diverse opportunities to build the best value and deliver the best services throughout their operations.

ServiceNow is an integration platform that spans the enterprise. It’s also an experience layer. Bringing those distinctive parts together means that multiple systems operating behind the scenes can be accessed with ease from the front end, making for a better user experience for both internal teams and customers.

Streamline and scale without sacrificing functionality

ServiceNow has extensive reach. Imagine one example: Your company’s human resources operations. It might leverage systems such as SAP, Oracle, and other human capital-management technologies. ServiceNow’s platform has the capability to seamlessly plug into these systems, which can be accessed through an employee experience portal.

Moreover, ServiceNow’s robust functionalities can help companies both simplify and scale. At one time, enterprises needed to rely on numerous third-party programs to get the services, tools, and security they needed. And ensuring those disparate pieces worked together required countless hours of employee training and the high overhead costs of maintaining legacy systems. That technology has now matured, and there’s a trend toward consolidating and streamlining four or five core services, effectively reducing so-called digital sprawl while driving value. For instance, ServiceNow’s virtual agent capabilities eliminate the need for a separate system, saving costs without sacrificing functionality.

Through the use of generative AI, workflow processes can be better integrated, not siloed. Data can be shared widely across all departments within a company, allowing key teams to access valuable intelligence they can use in operational planning. Automation can replace labor-intensive and time-consuming manual tasks, freeing up human capital for more strategic work. And it can all be done at scale; even if a company starts small it can continue its business transformation with incremental changes.

A flexible and expansive platform

The ServiceNow platform and portal is a seamless one-stop shop for managing everything from the lifecycle of hardware and software assets to business continuity and risk. Capgemini’s depth and breadth of expertise, whether in IT and workflows or digital customer experience and engineering, allows us to partner with businesses and support them in finding the right solutions. Companies can be more innovative in determining how to integrate business processes for end-to-end transformation and accelerate time to value while delivering measurable outcomes.

For one global corporation of quick service restaurant (QSR) franchises, Capgemini built a new core service platform to manage all operations. Starting in one market allowed us to test concepts on a smaller scale, which can now be expanded to a broader geographic reach. The organization initially embarked on business-to-business processes, and is now shifting its focus on business-to-consumer opportunities and revenue streams that can boost the customer experience and drive long-term loyalty.

Capgemini also has a new offering of pre-packaged ServiceNow solutions, such as “supply chain in a box.” It considers requirements for the whole supply chain, such as setting up accounts, taking payments, and dealing with shipping and delivery. The solution provides a specific checklist of requirements, along with a Capgemini expert who acts as a partner in supporting the company as it works through the transition processes.

So whether a company is seeking a simple solution or a complex, multifaceted set of business process enhancements for everything from finance and accounting to supply chain, it can now leverage a series of core products and integrate them all through ServiceNow, making the most of the platform’s power and flexibility to drive value.