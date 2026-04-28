ServiceNow can enable this shift – but only when the experience contract is designed for the frontline. When improving employee experience, technological transformation is often applied in broad brushstrokes to create solutions across the board.

This is often seen in assuming everyone operates like office employees, with a dedicated desk or hot-desk and computer where they can access a digital portal with tools and self-service options. But this seemingly democratic strategy of creating a robust experience layer has the opposite effect of empowerment for frontline and deskless employees. Frontline work isn’t a digital journey: it’s a physical reality shaped by time pressure, safety risk, and constant context switching.

People working in operational industries have a different reality. Their work happens in the field, on the factory floor, in warehouses, across transport networks, and in safety‑critical environments where work is physical, time‑critical, and asset‑driven. Simply put, if your experience strategy still assumes a desk, a laptop, and uninterrupted attention, it will collapse the moment it meets the frontline.

The portal trap: Why self‑service breaks on the frontline

The goal of People Experience is simple: tools, processes, and culture come together in the moments that matter: onboarding, daily work, getting help, learning, leaving. It helps enable the ideal employee experience, where tools, processes, and culture come together, from hiring to retiring. The moments that matter don’t change for frontline workers – the tolerance for friction does. The technology-first instinct is on the right path, but when help requires forms and queues, productivity quietly leaks away and design decisions at the company level derail it.

In manufacturing, utilities, health care – where people work in high-pressure environments – orchestration is essential and portals can’t cut it. When access to information is slow, safety is compromised. When guidance is unclear, workarounds emerge. When getting help requires filling out a form or putting in a service request, productivity suffers. With no spare time and no margin for error, the people experience becomes characterized by friction. The best UX and speedy self-service are still insufficient.

The agentic-era shift: Experience becomes delegated execution

The solution is to turn traditional thinking on its head. Agentic AI is not a shortcut, it’s a multiplier. If the journey is badly designed, AI accelerates the friction. Core employee services teams need to reverse-engineer their “office first” assumptions and put the deskless and frontline worker experience at the forefront of their strategy and design for the frontline constraints: time, risk, and uncertainty. In practice, when the focus shifts to solving for operational experiences, these teams aren’t treated as a niche or separate employee category, and the outcome acts as a stress test of the overarching people-experience strategy.

Only then does agentic AI matter: not to answer questions, but to remove work such as chasing approvals, routing cases, enforcing policy, and closing loops, without pushing admin onto the worker. How does that happen? We’ve spent years building better self-service. But on the frontline, the goal isn’t self-service: it’s self-resolution. But as agentic AI has matured, the experience layer can become the execution layer but only if it deletes the unnecessary time-consuming steps. This is where AI workflows, governance, and human decision‑making come together to turn intent into action – at scale.

Consider a scenario where ServiceNow is set up for access clearance. An employee arrives at a restricted zone and needs access, but finds that they have no access or their access card is invalid. An AI agent automatically takes steps to validate the worker’s role, shift, training, and entitlement to give them access. No more manual permission chasing. If the conditions aren’t met, access remains blocked, preventing unsafe incidents. Even better, Agentic AI creates the next required task, which might include training. The outcome is preventative, policy‑driven compliance, where access becomes contextual and auditable.

From invisible employee to invisible desktop: The only experience pattern that survives the frontline

Workers are increasingly using AI as their assistants or teammates – not trackers – to eliminate friction and amplify the value of technology. With portals, the goal was self‑service. In the agentic AI era, the goal is self‑resolution: humans and AI agents work together. Frontline AI must feel like a teammate, not a tracker – otherwise it will be bypassed.

This is the driving force behind Capgemini’s concept of employee experience for those with the invisible desktop. The worker doesn’t chase permissions; the system orchestrates them. It decides what runs autonomously, what requires human judgment and approval, what is prioritized, what is blocked, and what is escalated. The employee sees one clear next action rather than a menu of systems.

Moreover, it’s about moving the needle. AI demos may look great but often add work when implemented in real conditions. Capgemini’s blunt test or, as I like to call it ,“the frontline design contract is: zero extra steps is an improvement and not just more admin. Therefore, it must remove the following elements:

Time . Fewer steps, fewer handoffs, faster resolution

. Fewer steps, fewer handoffs, faster resolution Risk . Safety and compliance embedded in the flow

. Safety and compliance embedded in the flow Uncertainty. Clear next action, visible ownership, known status.

Deskless and frontline workers are the backbone of operational industries. To effectively empower the employee experience across all business units, enterprises should focus on this proving ground to see how its strategy holds up. If it can survive the frontline – orchestrating moments that matter with ease – it will survive anywhere.

Join Capgemini at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 to see how intelligent workflows, AI agents, and automation are transforming the way work happens. Explore how human‑AI collaboration enables smarter decisions, more resilient operations, and experiences that matter. This is what human‑AI experience really looks like.