Keep AI out of trouble (and maybe have a laugh)

Introduction

Building the agentic future? Congratulations, the water is warm. Actually, it’s definitely hot. Building AI apps with Microsoft? Wait, are you sweating? Is it Microsoft Ignite, or the warmth in your heart knowing Capgemini and Microsoft can keep your frontier firm secure, too? Join us on November 20th at the MISA demo booth to see how we’re helping organizations build secure, scalable AI, with a little fun along the way.

Whether you’re dragging-and-dropping in Power Platform or coding up a storm in Azure, you’ll need different tools and tricks to stay cool, and Ignite will be full of them. As someone who’s seen it all from a Microsoft Security MVP vantage point, trust me: security is no joke, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be full of puns. This Ignite will indeed be “fire” – AI security is lit up across the agentic AI build experiences.

Low-code/no-code: The Power Platform playground

Citizen developers get to build apps and play with fire using Power Platform to create their agentic AI future. It’s all drag, drop, and automate, which makes life easy… and security, well, a bit spicy. Because with great accessibility to SharePoint comes great responsibility (to not accidentally let the robots burn the place down). That’s where Capgemini’s governance frameworks and Microsoft-native integrations come in. Use the Power Platform security checklist: gather all the logs, teach the team not to click on suspicious pop-ups, make sure everything logs nicely with Sentinel, enable cross-tool integrations for runtime application security for your power apps, and continuously monitor for evidence of malicious state changes, 24/7.

Pro coders: Only you can prevent forest fires

Developers in Azure get all the fancy IDE tools and MCP freedom, but with great power comes great need for documentation, patches, and becoming friends with your neighborhood SOC friends who can help secure them. Defender for Cloud, Github Advanced Security, Key Vault, SQL, App Service, and Kubernetes will need to be monitored, otherwise no one will smell if something’s burning or be the one with the fire extinguisher (no pressure).

Low-code versus pro-code

Logging: Low code has sprinkler systems – security teams handle most of it. Pro code is manual – add logs, light the fire, put out the fire.

Posture: Azure has a security score. Power Platform has a governance scorecard. It’s like comparing gas to induction – both are good, but cook differently.

Remediation: In Azure, if your code starts to spark, unplug it, grab your patch kit, and update your Azure SDKs. In Power Platform, Microsoft patches the platform; your role is to keep your app logic flame retardant.

Global SOC wisdom: Laugh, but stay secure

Whether you’re a low-code magician or a pro-code wizard, AI security requires vigilance, collaboration, and a sense of humor.



At Capgemini, we blend global SOC intelligence, Microsoft’s advanced security capabilities, and deep AI governance frameworks to help organizations innovate safely – keeping creativity alive without letting the fire spread.



Security may be serious business, but with the right partners, it can also be smart, scalable, and (dare we say) a little fun.

See you at Microsoft Ignite , where AI security truly gets lit!