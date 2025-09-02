Reimagine SaaS management solutions

Tech costs aren’t slowing SaaS management strategies

Today’s global economic landscape has made cost pressure concerns a significant topic in the agendas of most businesses, especially CFOs. At the same time, the costs of technologies and their associated supply chains are also rising – in particular for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and SaaS software management.

SaaS consumption is special in the sense that decision making is primarily in the hands of business lines, not only for IT organizations. In fact, only 26.1% of SaaS applications are controlled by the IT organization, while around 70.1% are purchased by lines of businesses.1 This means that, in reality, everyone is a buyer when it comes to SaaS.

Considering that SaaS totals 60% of the software spend budget of many organizations, prioritizing proactive SaaS management to protect operating expenses (OpEx) must now become a standard practice.2

To put it simply: SaaS technologies and services are maturing, but their ways of management remain quite basic in most organizations, compared to what is invested.

The drivers of SaaS cost

SaaS costs are evolving due to several factors occurring side-by-side. The convergence of vendor price hikes, AI-enabled SaaS features, growing popularity in decentralized purchasing, and ongoing license complexity are increasing costs and consumption.

Take a proactive SaaS management approach

This is the moment where a SaaS management solution will facilitate the management of those drivers. Technologies constantly evolve, meaning it’s not enough to simply review the cost-out of SaaS optimization. It’s imperative that organizations develop an active understanding of the inventory, licenses, and renewals, while keeping a vigilant watch on how these services are impacting costs.

It requires an understanding down to the level of license type deployed to users, and what business metrics are tied to the value of these licenses by the purchasing department. Additionally, understanding how the chargeback model works so that it discourages isolated purchasing behaviors is another factor to consider – among a wealth of others.

However, this is only part of the story.

Make a SaaS business analysis

It’s equally vital to analyze the human and leadership elements. There is a critical need for executive sponsorship to understand the waste incurred by ineffective SaaS management. This can be further supported by education to raise awareness on SaaS management techniques.

A practical first step for SaaS software management that any company can make is the “20/80 approach”. In this case, it means examining the top 20% of SaaS contracts by proximity to renewal, aggregated costs, and determining the volume of unused licenses. It can be tempting to look at the biggest contracts first, but their complexity and length of negotiation can often degrade significant value from lower tier ones.

That is why contracts near their renewal dates should be prioritized for review. This helps companies determine if a particular SaaS contract is being used to its fullest potential and if it is worth renewing or adjusting. It helps ease the process as well, given the abundance of SaaS contracts a company may have, which may mean dealing with a handful of renewals every week.

Unlocking value and integration in SaaS

Going further, this is more than just cost savings and unlocking new value. It also addresses potential security and compliance risks that come with unused licenses, which may contribute to sensitive data leakage. It reinforces cybersecurity, while also optimizing management over SaaS tools, apps, and contracts.

It’s also important to consider the functional overlaps between SaaS, as well as the limitations linked to a lack of SaaS integration where overlaps do occur. To be specific, where are SaaS applications covering similar business processes and are these teams sharing data to avoid siloes, data duplication, and inconsistencies?

This requires a complete analysis not only of the costs involved, but of the total value that a SaaS application is bringing to the business. If a SaaS app does have overlap between business processes, what is the total value it’s delivering for them?

For example, if two separate business processes are leveraging a SaaS application, is this building greater value and efficiency for the company, and will the impact of reducing access to the SaaS application negatively impact that value? Will it lead to teams being locked out, unable to access the SaaS application at a critical moment to support another team? These kinds of questions need to be deeply considered during the analysis process.

But this kind of approach, while highly rewarding, also requires specialized skills that may not be present within an organization or that are not readily available in the market. The best solution is to leverage an ecosystem of partners who can unlock value quickly, while also actively supporting and building additional SaaS management capabilities.

Start your on-demand SaaS management evolution

Overall, re-thinking SaaS management is one part of a wider challenge in addressing all on-demand technologies, such as Cloud, Gen AI, AI infrastructure, and, of course, SaaS. It’s imperative to re-think this through a business lens to help control cost, consumption, security, and overall usage.

Capital expenditure governance systems are not structured in a way that can optimally navigate these continually evolving technologies. This is an era where everyone is a buyer, and every click is a micro-cost that can (and will) result in large costs later if left unchecked.

We’re ready to discuss how to drive greater value from your SaaS portfolio. We can support you with stronger insights and agile, proactive SaaS management advisory.

It’s time to stop asking, “What’s the cost of a click?”.

It’s time to know the cost of a click.