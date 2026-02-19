Digital technologies are accelerating at an unprecedented pace. For leaders, the challenge is no longer simply keeping up, it’s about harnessing this momentum to create lasting business value.

Technology is no longer confined to IT departments. From generative AI (Gen AI) to quantum computing, it now shapes every aspect of business, culture, and strategy. This deep integration – what we call pervasive tech – is redefining how organizations operate. In an era of techceleration and softwarization, success depends on more than tools; it requires a clear strategy that harnesses both people and tech.

Igniting the power of people

Pervasive tech means every business capability is now technology‑enabled. With technology embedded across functions, products, and decisions, it shapes how value is created, delivered, and scaled throughout the organization. Competitive advantage now depends on how quickly the entire business can adopt, govern, and scale technology. As technology becomes ubiquitous and business‑critical, it also becomes inseparable from culture, skills, and ways of working.

At the heart of pervasive tech lies a simple truth: technology is only as powerful as the people who use it. Leading organizations recognize that upskilling and talent empowerment are not optional, they are the key to success. In a world where digital solutions are expected to drive 29% of company revenue by 2030 – a fourfold increase from 2022 – businesses must foster a culture of perpetual growth and adaptability.

This means moving beyond traditional training programs. Today’s workforce thrives in environments where learning is continuous, curiosity is encouraged and experimentation is valued. At the same time, organizations must translate this commitment to growth into everyday practice. This begins with creating environments where learning is embedded into workflows, the right technologies, and a culture that rewards continuous curiosity.

Engagement in communities and knowledge exchanges

Companies that encourage participation in community meetings create a collaborative environment where employees can share insights, tackle challenges together, and spark innovative ideas. This exchange of knowledge among colleagues becomes a powerful driver for expanding skills and fostering a culture of shared learning. In addition, active involvement in events organized by software providers gives employees valuable exposure to industry trends and emerging technologies, ensuring their skills stay aligned with the latest developments.

Continuous development through self-learning platforms

The rise of self-learning platforms, certification programs, and gamification has transformed professional development. These platforms empower employees to personalize their learning journeys, address specific skill gaps, and stay ahead of industry-specific changes. Gamification adds an element of engagement, motivating employees to participate actively and strive for excellence in their development efforts.

Promoting a learning-oriented and motivational culture

Building a culture that promotes learning through practical experience is essential for long-term success. Organizations must provide a culture that fosters innovation and adaptability, positioning the company to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Beyond structural support, cultivating intrinsic motivation is key and employees should feel naturally inspired to embrace technology. This curiosity-driven mindset, rooted in corporate culture, fuels ongoing progress and resilience.

Adopting the 5-Hour rule for continuous growth

One practical way to embed learning into everyday work is by adopting the 5-Hour Rule, the principle of dedicating at least five hours each week to deliberate learning. This structured approach encourages employees to allocate time for reflection, skill-building, and experimentation, complementing traditional training methods.

Recommendations for implementation:

Establish a technology university

Creating an internal technology university signals a strong commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation. Such a platform equips employees with cutting-edge knowledge and ensures they can effectively leverage new technologies.

Support a learning organization

A true learning organization embeds adaptability and growth into its DNA. This involves implementing mechanisms for ongoing learning. Employees are encouraged to seek opportunities for development, aligning their personal growth with organizational goals.

Develop differentiated career paths

Clear career trajectories provide employees with a sense of direction and purpose. Upskilling programs should cater to these paths, offering specialized training for technical mastery, leadership roles, and product-focused positions. Defined career paths not only motivate employees but also strengthen organizational capability.

Creating a common basis for upskilling

A successful upskilling strategy begins with understanding employees’ current competencies. Organizations should design personalized learning journeys tailored to individual needs. This targeted approach ensures training is relevant, effective, and efficient, closing skill gaps and driving overall organizational performance.

Yet, there are challenges to contend with. Personalized learning journeys are difficult to scale, and the pace of technological change can leave employees feeling overwhelmed. The solution lies in creating agile, knowledge-driven teams and nurturing a culture where exploration is celebrated.

Cloud as a business enabler

The cloud has evolved from a technical solution to the backbone of innovation for many businesses. No longer just a platform for migrating workloads, cloud technology now underpins rapid development, scalable deployment, and seamless integration of new tools like Gen AI. Its impact is felt across every business function, accelerating time-to-market and enabling organizations to respond quickly to changing demands.



We see the cloud as a powerful enabler in three key areas.

The mindset shift

Many organizations mistakenly view cloud adoption as a purely technical transformation, overlooking the cultural, process, and organizational shifts required for success. True cloud transformation demands strategic sponsorship, business alignment, and a willingness to rethink operating models. The rewards, however, are substantial: reduced manual errors, lower upfront investment, and access to cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation.

Fundamentally, it requires a profound shift in mindset. That means embracing new paradigms that redefine how the cloud is perceived, utilized, and integrated into business value creation. Organizations must prepare for a cloud-first enterprise by adopting principles that prioritize agility and innovation. This mindset shift brings tangible benefits: faster solutions to business problems, greater flexibility, and ready-to-go options such as verticalized solutions that harness data and AI as accelerators. These changes position businesses to respond quickly to market demands and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Successful companies are establishing cloud economics practices to improve cost management and sustainability. Multi-cloud strategies are gaining popularity as businesses seek to avoid vendor lock-in and maximize flexibility. By transforming their operating models to leverage cloud-native capabilities, organizations can unlock new business models, deliver superior customer experiences, and create value at unprecedented speed.

Frugal IT architecture

As technology accelerates, the need for robust, sustainable IT architecture becomes paramount. Frugal IT architecture is a strategic approach to building long-lasting, open, and composable platforms that support business goals and enable the integration of emerging technologies like Gen AI.

Building for resilience

Architects today face the dual challenge of scalability and sustainability. They must design systems that can adapt to rapid change, manage data securely, and uphold privacy and ethical standards. The continuous acceleration of new technologies will permanently challenge existing architectures, making robust, composable design mandatory for delivering sustainable outcomes.

Successful organizations test their architecture’s ability to handle change using metamodels and automation, fostering collaboration across organizational silos. Sustainability is increasingly seen as a core principle guiding every architectural decision. By prioritizing resilience and adaptability, businesses can ensure their IT infrastructure remains a source of competitive advantage in an unpredictable world.

Accelerate with technology adoption strategies

Embracing pervasive technology is essential for future-ready organizations. By empowering people, leveraging cloud innovation, and building resilient IT architecture, businesses can unlock new value and adaptability. Prioritize continuous learning and strategic technology adoption to stay ahead, transforming challenges into opportunities and ensuring sustainable growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape.