From softwarization to pervasive tech:

At a time when techceleration is reshaping business, how can organizations adapt and scale IT models to utilize technologies effectively?

The rapid evolution of technology is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. Generative AI, agentic AI, and the emerging potential of artificial general intelligence (AGI) are not just generating attention, they are fundamentally reshaping how businesses create value, innovate, and operate.

These technological advances are accelerating service delivery, client interactions, and business models, making IT integral to every value stream and function within companies. This shift is driving the phenomenon we call techceleration, where software increasingly fuels customer and consumer value across all industries (softwarization). Simultaneously, ubiquitous technologies make it essential for everyone in any business function to engage with them (pervasive tech).

Welcome to the world of techceleration

Techceleration is more than a trend, it’s a strategic shift in how organizations deliver value, innovate, and maintain competitiveness. Technology has moved beyond being just a set of tools; it’s now integral to reshaping business operations, collaboration, and growth.

Three major forces shape this shift:

Software as a central value driver throughout the customer lifecycle.

Technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain impacting all business functions, not just IT.

Continuous transformation replacing one-time change efforts, with a focus on speed, adaptability, and purpose-driven innovation.

Moreover, technology’s role in sustainability is growing. The adoption of sustainable technology products can reduce environmental impact and enabling smarter energy use while enhancing performance. Yet technology also poses challenges for sustainability goals such as increased compute demands from generative AI.

To bridge the gap between technological progress and organizational readiness, it’s crucial to select the right technologies while fostering operating models and cultures that fully harness their potential.

Technology is not just for engineers it’s a business imperative. Our report, “The Art of Software” predicts that by 2030, 29% of company revenue will stem from software and digital solutions a 400% increase from 2022.

Keeping pace with sustainable technology trends helps organizations align innovation with environmental goals.

Softwarization as strategy

As the global economy shifts towards a software-driven paradigm, businesses must embrace software as a core strategic asset. The transformation of operating models towards software-driven frameworks is essential to remain competitive. According to our “The Art of Software” report, 65% of organizations recognize that software will drive future disruption and strategic advantages.

In the automotive industry, for instance, 90% of companies are generating new revenue through software-defined products, and 61% have enhanced customer experiences through software.

These innovations are increasingly being designed with sustainable technology principles in mind, ensuring that digital transformation also supports environmental stewardship.

Pervasive tech integration

Technology has become an indispensable enabler across all business functions a phenomenon we call pervasive tech. In a world shaped by rapid change and digitalization, operational processes are increasingly automated and standardized. This makes it vital for every business function to integrate technology deeply, from competencies to culture.

AI agents reduce manual workloads significantly, while workflow automation enhances efficiency. Consequently, it is essential for employees at every level to adapt to pervasive technologies, ensuring seamless integration into daily tasks and long-term strategies.

Nine + one priorities for tech leaders

Navigating the forces of techceleration, softwarization, and pervasive tech requires focusing on strategic priorities that foster sustainable growth and competitive advantage. Based on insights from client engagements, global SMEs, and the Capgemini Research Institute, we have identified nine core priorities for tech-savvy CxOs, plus one crucial focus on sustainability:

1. Strategic and hands-on tech watch: Proactive monitoring of emerging technologies to inform strategic decisions. 2. Trust as a business promise: Establishing trust as a core business strategy. 3. Ignition of the power of people: Leveraging employee skills to drive innovation. 4. Scaled AI: Integrating AI at scale to enhance processes, enrich products and services, and provide hyper-individualized customer value. 5. Performant operating model: Building a customer focused, collaborative, product centric operating model with E2E responsibility.

6. Cloud as a business enabler: Utilizing cloud to drive innovation and efficiency. 7. On-demand tech value: Focusing on value cases for cloud and XaaS on-demand solutions to control the cost of a click. 8. Augmented software house: Fostering innovation through synchronization of methods, people and tools for software development. 9. Frugal IT architecture: Creating a robust, long-lasting, open, and composable enterprise architecture. 10. Sustainable technology: Embedding sustainability considerations in areas of carbon, energy and raw materials.

Exploring the future of tech

Over the coming months, we will take a deep dive into each of these areas – techceleration, softwarization, and pervasive tech – to explore how organizations can adapt, scale, and thrive. Stay tuned for our views on opportunities and challenges as well as practical recommendations.