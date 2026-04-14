As telecom networks evolve from software-defined to AI-driven and increasingly autonomous, one challenge consistently stands in the way: operational complexity. Before networks can sense, decide, and act intelligently, they must first become simpler, more coherent, and easier to manage. Welcome to part five of our “Engineering Smart Networks & Operations” mini-series operations.

Telecoms has always been an industry defined by engineering ambition. Each generation of networks has promised more capacity, more intelligence, and more value. Today is no different. AI-driven architectures, software-defined platforms, and increasingly autonomous operations are rapidly moving from vision to roadmap.

But while the technology story accelerates, a harder operational reality is catching up.

Revenues are under pressure, and margins on traditional connectivity continue to shrink. Enterprise customers are now more fluid than ever, willing and able to switch providers in hours rather than years. And new competitors, including satellite and non-terrestrial networks, are reshaping the economics of coverage itself.

At the same time, expectations of network performance have never been higher. Industrial customers now depend on connectivity that is effectively flawless. Robotics, automation, and real-time analytics cannot tolerate downtime. A momentary failure is no longer an inconvenience; it can mean significant financial loss.

Against this backdrop, the real constraint and the biggest cost factor facing most operators is not spectrum, nor innovation, nor even capital investment.

It is operational complexity.

At Capgemini, we increasingly see 2026 as an inflection point for the industry. It’s not because fully autonomous networks will suddenly appear overnight. Instead, it’s because the shift from human-assisted operations to system-assisted operations (those enabled by accessible, trusted AI embedded into everyday processes) is becoming unavoidable. Operators that simplify now will accelerate. Those that don’t risk becoming trapped under the weight of their own complexity.

Before networks can become intelligent, they must first become manageable.

The slow accumulation of complexity

No operator has set out to create the operational environments they manage today. The current complexity rife across the sector is not the result of poor decisions. It is the natural outcome of decades of growth.

Networks evolved organically. New technologies were layered alongside, in top of, or inside old ones. Vendors introduced proprietary tools and interfaces. OSS stacks expanded to solve immediate problems. Each change made sense at the time. Collectively, they created sprawling, highly customized ecosystems that are difficult to integrate and even harder to streamline.

Most operators now run unique combinations of platforms, processes, and data models that have grown over years, sometimes decades. This has been such an organic growth that they are still struggling to balance quality, capacity and ROI simultaneously.

The result is that complexity has become structural. It is embedded not only in technology, but also in the way people, tools, and processes interact.

And today, that structure is colliding with a very different market reality.

Why simplification has become strategic, not tactical

For years, operations improvement was treated as a back-office efficiency exercise — something to optimize quietly while innovation happened elsewhere.

That mindset no longer holds.

Connectivity has become a competitive market, where differentiation depends on quality, agility, and reliability. Enterprise customers can change providers quickly. Subscription models mean loyalty is fragile. If service levels slip, churn follows almost immediately.

If operators cannot deliver consistent quality and adapt services in near real time, they are always at risk of losing customers.

At the same time, the economics of traditional operations are breaking down. Many operators still rely on large teams to manage incidents, triage alarms, and manually maintain networks. That approach simply does not scale.

This is why simplification has moved from being a cost initiative to becoming a strategic imperative. It is not about layering new tools or isolated AI use cases on top of existing processes. It is about redesigning end-to-end operations so that intelligence can be embedded safely, consistently, and at scale.

What simplification really looks like

Operations simplification is sometimes misunderstood as a single sweeping program. In reality, it is more pragmatic and more systemic than that. It means rethinking how technology, data, people, and processes work together so that automation and AI become part of the fabric of operations rather than bolt-on solutions.

For many operators, the starting point is the OSS landscape itself. Over time, these environments have grown into fragmented collections of tools, duplicated functions, and manual handoffs. Rationalizing them, modernizing workflows, and standardizing data models not only unlocks immediate efficiency, but also make data accessible and usable across the organization. This is a prerequisite for any meaningful AI adoption.

Network operations is often the next major opportunity. This is typically where the bulk of operational expenditure sits – for example, incident management, fault correlation, and field maintenance. Introducing intelligent automation into these processes changes the economics dramatically. Instead of reacting to alarms, systems can predict – detecting anomalies proactively. They can correlate root causes instantly and recommend or execute remediation. This frees up engineers to provide oversight and judgment where it matters most. The result is not AI replacing people, but a human–machine chemistry that accelerates decisions and improves outcomes.

However, none of this is sustainable without the right data foundations. Automation and AI depend on clean, consistent, and trusted information. Too often, operators attempt to scale intelligent systems on top of inconsistent telemetry and fragmented datasets. There is a simple rule: garbage in, means garbage out. This is why normalization, governance, and clear permissions are not technical nice-to-haves; they are the guardrails that make AI safe and usable across the business.

Finally, as automation increases, so must confidence. Operators need safe ways to test, validate, and supervise intelligent systems. Simulation environments, digital twins, and controlled approval processes create that confidence, allowing teams to experiment and optimize while maintaining control. Especially in critical infrastructure, trust is built not just through capability, but through clear governance and accountability.

Taken together, these steps create operations that are simpler, more resilient, and ready for intelligence to scale.

A partner for the journey

At Capgemini, we see our role as helping operators build this foundation pragmatically and progressively.

Rather than starting with grand visions of autonomy, we begin with the practical realities of day-to-day operations and business outcomes. That means modernizing OSS environments, rationalizing toolchains, embedding AI into end-to-end processes, and deploying capabilities, like dark NOCs and digital twins, where they can deliver measurable value quickly and safely.

Every operator is different. Regulatory environments vary. Security requirements differ. Legacy estates are unique. There is no one-size-fits-all blueprint. Progress must be staged, governed, and aligned with organizational readiness as much as technical change.

But, when simplification is approached systematically, the impact is tangible: lower costs, faster response times, improved service quality, and teams empowered to innovate rather than firefight.

The gateway to smart networks

Across this series, we have explored how networks are becoming more software-defined, more data-driven, and increasingly AI-enabled. Those capabilities promise extraordinary possibilities, from autonomous operations to entirely new business models.

Yet, none of them can thrive in an environment weighed down by operational sprawl. Intelligence cannot simply be added on top of complexity. It must be designed into the system.

Autonomous networks will arrive. But they will arrive first for the operators who have already done the harder, less glamorous work of simplification.

Contact us at engineering@capgemini.com