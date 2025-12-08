How the convergence of satellite and mobile networks is creating a seamless global connectivity fabric, unlocking new opportunities for operators and industries worldwide. Welcome to part three of our “Engineering Smart Networks & Operations” mini-series.

For decades, the worlds of mobile and satellite communications have orbited each other at a distance. Mobile operators built dense terrestrial infrastructures to serve growing populations, while satellite service providers focused on broadcasting, broadband backhaul, and niche Internet of Things (IoT) use cases. These once-separate orbits are aligning, and the result is a new era of seamless, global connectivity that will benefit telecoms operators and industry users alike.

A New Constellation of Collaboration

The convergence between the satellite and telecom industries is being driven by a new wave of partnerships that cut across traditional value chains. Mobile network operators (MNOs) are now working directly with satellite network operators (SNOs), the larger satellite manufacturers, and ground infrastructure provider ecosystem to deliver cellular direct-to-device (D2D) coverage that extends far beyond the reach of cell towers alone. And all of this is being underpinned by an evolving set of 3GPP standards that integrate both worlds.

As a result, this vast and evolving D2D ecosystem now spans the new generation of integrated satellite players including Starlink, Amazon Leo (Kuiper), and AST SpaceMobile; legacy players such as Viasat, SES, Eutelsat; satellite manufactures including Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, MDA and Lockheed Martin; ground station specialists like iDirect, Gilat and Hughes Network Systems; and major chipset companies such as Qualcomm, Mediatek, Apple and Samsung.

How Starlink Changed the Orbit of the Industry

No discussion of this transformation can ignore the Starlink effect. By deploying a massive constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites with enhanced ability to ‘hand off’ signals between each other, SpaceX’s Starlink disrupted the traditional economics of satellite communications. Smaller, cheaper satellites operating at lower altitudes have enabled global broadband coverage with lower latency, while the company’s integrated model, controlling everything from the spacecraft to the user terminals and launch vehicles, has allowed it to innovate and scale at unprecedented speed.

But Starlink’s most significant move may be its foray into Direct-to-Device (D2D) services. By partnering with mobile operators such as T-Mobile in the U.S., it has shown how ordinary 4G and 5G smartphones, as opposed to dedicated satellite-compatible handsets, can connect directly to satellites using a thin slice of terrestrial spectrum in the L- and S-bands, effectively extending the mobile network into space. This ‘cell tower in the sky’ model blurs the boundary between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) and signals the start of a more universal connectivity fabric.

And while Starlink’s head-start came before appropriate standards were in place, the telecom world has been quick to respond. 3GPP has now incorporated NTN capabilities into its standards roadmap for 5G and beyond. This has delivered a more mature set of 5G NR NTN specifications (R17/R18/R19 and onwards) and NTN NBIOT specifications, all supported by the large vendor ecosystem.

This alignment means that by the latter half of the decade, standard smartphones could feasibly communicate seamlessly with both terrestrial and satellite networks, eliminating connectivity gaps whilst offering near equivalent services.

Why Integration Matters for Industry

For mobile operators, NTNs represent more than just extended coverage, they offer a vital opportunity to grow new revenue streams from existing assets. As traditional connectivity services become commoditized, integrating NTNs allows operators to offer premium, global-grade reliability and reach.

For industry users, the implications are profound. Connectivity can now be treated as a global constant rather than a variable. That means smarter logistics chains, safer offshore operations, more connected vehicles, and data-rich industrial ecosystems that never lose sight of their assets, even in the most remote corners of the planet.

While telcos stand to benefit the most in the short term, other sectors are close behind. Automotive manufacturers have already embedded 4G and 5G SIMs into vehicles. With NTN connectivity, they can now ensure those cars remain connected wherever they go, across deserts, mountains or other terrains, by partnering directly with satellite operators as roaming partners.

Other beneficiaries include maritime and aviation, where better bandwidth and interoperability between terrestrial and satellite networks will enhance passenger services and operational safety; energy and natural resources, where private 5G networks can now extend to offshore rigs or remote mining sites via satellite backhaul; and IoT providers, who can deploy sensors in areas previously unreachable by cellular networks.

Bridging Two Worlds: Capgemini Engineering’s Unique Position

As the boundaries blur between telecoms and satellite ecosystems, few companies have experience in both. Capgemini Engineering, whose roots in satellite communications stretch back to the early 1990s, occupies a rare position at the intersection of these worlds. We combine decades of telecom systems integration expertise with deep engineering knowledge of satellite platforms, ground networks, and standardization processes.

Capgemini Engineering is supporting both satellite operators and telcos as they adopt 5G NTN technology, becoming a trusted engineering partner throughout this transition. For telcos, our work includes helping MNOs assess potential satellite partners, enabling TN–NTN integration, and delivering hybrid networks tailored to vertical markets. We are supporting remote operations for global energy providers, enhancing drone coverage for defence organizations, and improving connectivity on the move for aviation and maritime industries. For satellite network providers and infrastructure vendors, we help build 5G NTN payloads and ground systems using our 5G RAN/Core technology stack, and integrate next-generation infrastructure with legacy platforms, telco networks, and satellite operations systems, managing the final system to ensure its performance.

Our heritage in both telecoms and satcoms allows us to act as interpreters and integrators between two sectors that are only just beginning to understand each other, ensuring that non-terrestrial and terrestrial networks converge smoothly, securely, and at scale.

A Connected Horizon

As the next 3GPP Release draws near and D2D services mature, the notion of “no coverage” may soon become obsolete. The integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks promises to democratize connectivity on a planetary scale, a development as strategic for nations as it is transformative for industries.

For operators, it represents a path to renewed growth. For enterprises, it means uninterrupted digital operations wherever they do business. And for technology partners like Capgemini Engineering, it is a chance to help shape the architecture of a network that finally spans the entire globe, from the factory floor to earth orbit.

