As we hit a new phase of ISO 20022 adoption, the focus is shifting: what was once a checkbox compliance exercise is now driving meaningful, compliance-led business transformation.

From compliance to transformation: The real journey begins

ISO 20022 Phase 1 focused on translation – enabling coexistence between Message Type (MT) and MX formats, and ensuring operational continuity. Phase 2 shifts to harmonization, value realization, transformation, and operational optimization. It requires banks to move beyond “speaking ISO” to “thinking ISO,” embedding structured data into workflows, products, and client engagement. The next phase is defined by non-negotiable milestones that will reshape bank operations:

November 2026: Swift will reject payments with unstructured beneficiary addresses.

November 2027: Full retirement of MT reporting messages and mandatory XML-based statements for exceptions and investigations.

The translation safety net is being removed. Banks that delay will face higher costs, increased rejection rates, and inefficiencies.

This shift requires banks to:

Move beyond like-for-like message conversion

Integrate structured data into business processes

Use enriched data to improve operational and client outcomes

Institutions adopting native ISO 20022 investigation messaging – rather than translation layers – can significantly lower their investigation costs and achieve faster resolution, giving them a clear efficiency edge over peers who are still relying on legacy approaches.

ISO 20022 in action: How leading banks are driving value

Today, all major high-value payment systems – including Swift CBPR+, TARGET2/T2, EURO1, and an increasing number of domestic Market Infrastructures (MIs) – operate exclusively on ISO 20022.

Capgemini has already helped several global banks rethink their architecture and operating models. Here’s how few of the leading banks are navigating this transformation:

In a large Middle East bank transformation, Capgemini helped shift the organization from tactical compliance to strategic adoption by defining an enterprise-wide ISO roadmap, aligning stakeholders, and identifying monetization opportunities – ensuring ISO was embedded as a long-term capability rather than a one-time upgrade.

Another leading global bank is currently taking a three-layered approach: structured address capture at onboarding, real-time validation at entry, and targeted in-flight remediation with enrichment and human review. The aim is to prevent clearing failures by shifting controls upstream – driving efficiency through structured data.

Capgemini also enabled a leading Nordics bank in seamless MT-to-MX migration for TARGET2 by combining impact assessment, mapping accelerators, and architecture redesign – helping the bank transition faster while significantly optimizing costs.

While adoption is progressing, the industry is increasingly divided between early adopters and laggards. Leading banks are already leveraging ISO-native processing to improve straight-through processing (STP), compliance accuracy, and customer experience.

Corporate adoption: The missing link

Corporate readiness will ultimately determine whether ISO delivers its full value. However, adoption remains uneven due to:

Limited digitization across finance functions Existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and treasury transformation debt The perception of ISO as a compliance burden

To address this, it’s time for banks to shift the conversation and drive adoption.

Here’s how:

Link ISO to tangible outcomes for corporates Automate reconciliation through richer remittance data

Improve fraud detection and sanctions screening

Deliver real-time cash visibility via intraday reporting

Reduce manual intervention Provide tools and services that drive business outcomes Pre-validation tools and APIs : upfront validation ensures data accuracy at the source, minimizing downstream failures, while API-led integration enhances seamless connectivity between corporate systems and banks.

: upfront validation ensures data accuracy at the source, minimizing downstream failures, while API-led integration enhances seamless connectivity between corporate systems and banks. Advisory support for ERP/TMS upgrades : aligning ERP/TMS systems with ISO 20022 unlocks value across payables, receivables, and reporting.

: aligning ERP/TMS systems with ISO 20022 unlocks value across payables, receivables, and reporting. Build vertical-specific client business value propositions: for example, in insurance, structured data improves claims and premium reconciliation through accurate matching, reducing delays and disputes. While in energy and utilities, integrating payment and consumption data enables smarter billing insights, analytics, and proactive customer engagement.

Data quality must be positioned as a competitive advantage, not just a requirement.

Unlocking value: From cost centre to competitive advantage

Structured data unlocks tangible benefits across the ecosystem.

Value for banks:

Higher STP

Lower exception handling costs

Stronger compliance and risk control

Real-time cross-border interoperability with rapid corridor scalability (such as Aani–UPI or Nexus)

Settlements in seconds instead of days

New revenue via data monetization

Unlocking competitive edge with upgraded ISO 20022-native platforms

Realizing this value requires active client enablement. To unlock the full potential of ISO 20022, banks must move beyond treating it as a standalone data modernization initiative. The real opportunity lies in converting enriched data into actionable outcomes by building connected, intelligence-driven ecosystems focused on client value:

Build a unified data foundation: value can’t come from ISO data alone. It needs to be combined with corporate channels, internal systems, Swift flows, and enriched datasets. Today, this data remains fragmented. Banks need to integrate it into a cohesive, accessible layer that powers meaningful insights and client propositions.

Close the integration gap with corporate clients: corporate-bank integration is often inconsistent and inefficient. Banks must take ownership of enabling seamless, standardized data exchange between client systems and banking platforms to ensure continuity and usability.

Activate value through intelligent client segmentation: with data and integration in place, institutions need to shift their focus to targeted execution. Effective segmentation lets banks deliver relevant insights and propositions aligned to client needs, moving beyond traditional product-led approaches toward data-driven engagement.

The path forward isn’t just compliance or infrastructure – it’s transformation. Harmonize. Integrate. Segment. Then activate.