How AI is shaping the future of sustainability and innovation 

As we get ready for Google Cloud Next 2025, it’s an opportune time to reflect on the insights and discussions at last year’s event.

The 2024 conference provided insights into the remarkable convergence of innovation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence (AI), featuring thought leaders like Justin Keeble, Managing Director for Global Sustainability at Google Cloud, and Erwan Menard, Cloud AI Product Management at Google Cloud. Their discussions with Dave Chapman and Rob Kernahan, our Cloud Realities podcast hosts, explored how AI is transforming industries and driving sustainability efforts.

The intersection of AI and sustainability

There is already a powerful synergy between AI and sustainability and Justin highlighted how AI has been at the heart of many sustainability solutions over the past decade. Google itself has been a pioneer in this space, achieving milestones such as matching 100 percent of its global electricity consumption with renewable energy and committing to being 100 percent carbon-free by 2030.

Addressing climate risks with AI

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events has made climate risk management a top priority for businesses. Justin discussed how companies are leveraging AI to better predict and manage these risks. For example, Google’s Flood Hub uses predictive analytics to provide flood alerts to millions of people worldwide, showcasing the potential of AI to help better prepare for climate-related challenges.

Additionally, our joint solution with Google Cloud, Business for Planet Modelling (BfPM) for Financial Services, has been instrumental in helping businesses assess and manage physical climate risks. By integrating advanced AI models with real-time data, BfPM enables companies to predict and respond to extreme weather events, helping to safeguard their operations, employees and assets. This collaboration leverages the power of AI to provide actionable insights to build resilience against climate impacts.

Regulatory pressures and business adaptation

Regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in Europe and recent SEC rulings in the U.S. are pushing companies to better measure and disclose their climate impact. This regulatory landscape is driving businesses to adopt more sophisticated tools and technologies to manage sustainability data. Justin emphasized how companies are moving beyond spreadsheets to more robust solutions that can handle the complexity of real-time sustainability reporting.

Beyond managing risk, companies are also leveraging AI to optimize their operations. Using AI to analyse energy consumption, water usage, and waste management means businesses can achieve significant cost savings while reducing their carbon footprint. This dual benefit of efficiency and sustainability is becoming increasingly important as companies navigate economic and environmental pressures.

Real-world examples, such as Unilever’s use of Google Earth Engine to monitor deforestation risks in its supply chain, allow companies to see a more complete picture and raise sustainability standards. This case study demonstrates how companies can leverage AI to achieve sustainability targets and drive meaningful change.

Innovation in action: AI’s role in business transformation

Erwan also provided compelling insights into the role of AI in driving business innovation. He discussed how AI is enabling faster time-to-market and improving governance. The introduction of tools like Vertex AI and the Model Garden allows businesses to leverage pre-trained models and build custom AI solutions more easily. This democratization of AI technology is empowering a broader range of developers and business users to innovate and create impactful solutions.

Growth opportunities in the low-carbon economy

Low-carbon business models are creating new growth opportunities. From electric vehicles to renewable energy to connected home technologies, companies are finding innovative ways to drive revenue while keeping focus on a sustainable future. Google Cloud’s Carbon Sense Suite is one example of how businesses can measure and reduce their cloud footprint, aligning their operations with sustainability goals. The tool is designed to reduce cloud complexity and administrative effort for better utilization so companies can focus on innovation. Idle projects can be segregated or emissions from a specific project can be estimated.

Forward to Google Cloud Next 2025

Last year’s conference underscored the transformative potential of AI in driving both innovation and sustainability. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of climate change and regulatory pressures, the integration of AI offers a path to meet these challenges and unlock new opportunities. The journey towards a sustainable future is ongoing, and with the continued advancements in AI, we can expect more progress.

As we look forward to Google Cloud Next 2025, it’s clear that the themes of innovation, sustainability, and AI will continue dominate.

Capgemini’s Cloud Realities podcast will be back again at Google Cloud Next with a range of exciting guests, recording live podcasts every day. In addition, we will offer inspiring client presentations and interactive demos showcasing how we are embracing AI across all industries, on Google Cloud.

