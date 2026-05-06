KYC doesn’t break because institutions misunderstand the rules. It breaks in execution. A single onboarding can touch multiple platforms: one for data capture, another for screening, a third for case management, and email or spreadsheets to hold everything together.

The result is slow onboarding, duplicated effort, inconsistent risk decisions, and audit trails that don’t stand up when regulators ask questions.

Capgemini’s end-to-end KYC solution, built natively on the ServiceNow platform, is designed to fix that operational reality. It delivers a fully orchestrated operating model where onboarding, screening, risk scoring, document intelligence, perpetual KYC, and investigations all run on a single workflow and case management backbone.

ServiceNow acts as the operating layer that drives process execution, case management, integration, and AI-assisted decisioning. Around it, Capgemini has built integrated capabilities that turn regulatory requirements into executable workflows.

The outcomes are faster onboarding, fewer false positives, higher investigator productivity, and – critically – defensible, audit-ready compliance.

How the solution works in practice

Digital onboarding: Eliminating rework at the source

The process starts with digital onboarding through ServiceNow portals. Customers submit data and documents through structured forms with built-in validation, preventing incomplete or inconsistent information from entering the process.

In the background, identity verification runs through API integrations with external providers. Biometric checks, document validation, and consistency checks happen automatically. Document intelligence extracts structured data – names, addresses, ID numbers – so it can be reused across the lifecycle rather than rekeyed.

For low-risk customers, workflows support straight-through processing. For higher-risk profiles, tasks are automatically routed to the appropriate teams with the full context attached.

Screening and risk scoring: From alerts to actionable cases

Once onboarding is complete, the platform initiates sanctions, PEP, and adverse media screening via integrated third-party services.

In most environments, screening alerts sit in separate systems, forcing analysts to switch between tools and manually assemble context. Here, every alert is automatically converted into a case or task within a unified case management framework. Investigators see the full picture in one place: customer data, screening results, documents, and prior activity.

Risk scoring is dynamic and configurable. The platform calculates customer risk based on geography, product exposure, ownership structures, and behavioral indicators. Scores update automatically as new data arrives. This enables faster alert resolution, reduces blind spots, and supports consistent risk decisions.

Document intelligence: Turning files into data

KYC processes are document-heavy, but most firms still treat documents as static attachments, which are hard to search, validate, or reuse.

This solution changes that. Using OCR and document intelligence, uploaded files are parsed, key fields are extracted, and validations are performed automatically. Missing or expired documents trigger workflows – alerts, reminders, and follow-ups – without manual tracking.

All documentation is stored centrally and linked to the customer profile, eliminating the need to search across shared drives or email threads. This leads to reduced manual effort, stronger data integrity, and a clear and traceable audit trail.

Perpetual KYC: Moving from periodic to event-driven

Traditional KYC relies on periodic reviews. These annual or multi-year cycles are increasingly misaligned with regulatory expectations. Capgemini’s solution introduces event-driven perpetual KYC. The platform continuously monitors for triggers such as changes in customer data, new sanctions listings, transaction anomalies, and ownership updates.

When a trigger is found, ServiceNow automatically initiates a review workflow through embedded event management and rule-based automation. This results in earlier detection of risk, reduced compliance gaps, and a model aligned with real-time risk.

Investigations: One workspace, not five systems

Investigations are often where fragmentation is most visible, due to analysts switching between systems, copying data, and manually documenting decisions across multiple tools.

Here, investigators operate within a single, unified workspace. Cases are automatically generated, enriched with data, and routed based on predefined rules. Level 1 analysts handle triage, while complex cases escalate seamlessly. All actions, including notes, decisions, and supporting evidence, are captured within the case record, creating a complete audit trail.

AI capabilities extend beyond simple assistance. They summarize case histories and prior activity, surface relevant risk indicators and anomalies, and accelerate report drafting and documentation. This reduces time spent on administrative work and allows investigators to focus on judgment and decision-making.

ServiceNow as the operating backbone

What makes this model work goes beyond the orchestration of capabilities across the KYC lifecycle.

ServiceNow provides:

Workflow orchestration, by managing end-to-end processes across onboarding, screening, and investigations

by managing end-to-end processes across onboarding, screening, and investigations Case management, through centralizing alerts, tasks, and investigative workflows

through centralizing alerts, tasks, and investigative workflows An integration layer connecting identity providers, screening tools, and internal systems

connecting identity providers, screening tools, and internal systems AI and automation, by reducing manual effort and supporting decision-making.

Instead of stitching together multiple tools, institutions can operate on a unified workflow layer that enforces process consistency and captures every action.

Closing thoughts

Capgemini’s ServiceNow-powered solution transforms KYC into a connected, automated, and evidence-driven process built on a single operational backbone. The outcome is a KYC approach that works in practice and stands up to regulatory scrutiny.

Join Capgemini at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 to see how intelligent workflows, AI agents, and automation are transforming the way work happens. Explore how human‑AI collaboration enables smarter decisions, more resilient operations, and experiences that matter. This is what human‑AI experience really looks like.