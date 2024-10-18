Dreamforce 2024: Bridging technology and human experience

Imagine a world where technology integrates seamlessly with human experiences. This was precisely our reality at Dreamforce. As I reflect on yet another remarkable year at Dreamforce, the impact remains memorable.

At Dreamforce 2024, Capgemini focused on showcasing ‘Technology, meet human experience’. by bringing customer-first visions to reality. As a leader in customer experience and AI, our team from across the globe connected with clients and partners – sharing how we help brands and businesses engineer hyper-personalized experiences at scale.

My top five moments at Dreamforce:

We witnessed how the combination of data, technology and humans are creating the most hyper-personalized experiences ever available to consumers and businesses with the launch of Agentforce, in which Capgemini is a proud participant in the Agentforce Partner Network. Capgemini clients, solution leaders and Salesforce expertise were featured in 22 sessions on the Dreamforce agenda Capgemini celebrated a new milestone with our new Dreamforce HQ in the Atrium of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) – hosting hundreds of clients and partners for content sessions and workshops Olivia, our AI-enabled Salesforce consultant – welcomed guests into our booth and our HQ, showcasing how AI-enabled tools can be used in any industry, for any use case. Capgemini’s industry and ecosystem expertise were on full display across Dreamforce campus with sessions spotlighting our offerings built on MuleSoft (p.s. did I mention Capgemini is a global and regional Partner of the Year?!). Salesforce Auto Cloud, CG Cloud, Communications Cloud, Life Sciences Cloud and a unique accelerator for Public Sector.

The innovation and ideas don’t stop just because Dreamforce is over. Capgemini has also since been named a Tableau Einstein Alliance partner. Member partners can tap the Alliance to help produce the agents, apps, solutions, and AI innovations that customers need to navigate the autonomous AI revolution and quickly realize value from their data and AI investments.

Are you ready to the get the future you want? Capgemini is here to help businesses like yours utilize the full power of Salesforce to make your customer-first vision become a reality.