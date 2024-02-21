Deploying Industrial Private 5G

Join us at MWC to discover a new blueprint for industrial 5G deployment

Each new generation of mobile connectivity brings new opportunities. The past few years have seen much excitement about 5G, with its promise of ultra-fast data speeds, low latency, and ability to integrate devices on a massive scale. It promised a new hyper-connected world and huge benefits for network operators, who could now slice networks up to deliver targeted services to different users, based on their connectivity needs.

But, for those who have only experienced 5G on their phone, it’s probably felt like an anticlimax. Other than the 5G icon in the top right of their screen, they probably didn’t notice much change.

In my view, the promise of 5G was never really about consumers. 4G serves most mobile data needs well enough, where 5G holds real promise of a revolution in enterprise and industry.

These large organizations are more connected, deploying more devices to gather data, which feeds more data-hungry AI models. Take a factory floor – it may have sensors on every machine, cameras tracking movement across the floor, autonomous robots transporting parts, and connected laptops, tablets, and phones that enable thousands of employees to do their jobs.

Wi-Fi typically delivers this connectivity. However, Wi-Fi protocols were not designed for this hyper-connected environment’s data rates, multi-device integration, or security needs. Wi-Fi is not up to the demands of today’s most connected businesses – let alone those of the future. 5G, on the other hand, is perfect for such environments.

In particular, private 5G networks – which harness 5G within closed, secure company networks – are generating serious excitement. The global private 5G market was $1.45 Bn in 2021 but is expected to grow to nearly $42 Bn by 2030, according to Custom Market Insights (CMI).

The journey to 5G private networks

The journey to 5G networks has, however, been fraught. It is not as simple as identifying problems and solving them. It requires a transformational change, with careful thought on everything from planning to deployment and a keen eye on business goals and revenue implications.

Some particular challenges for private 5G networks include:

Previous generations of mobile communications technologies were massive-scale telco deployments, designed for billions of subscribers. With private 5G, deployment is much smaller, changing the business calculus for telcos, network equipment providers and users. Although there are now use cases to draw on, the optimal business model is still the subject of much discussion.

Digital technologies, like Open RAN – which are critical to realizing 5G’s full benefits – can dramatically increase operators’ carbon footprint, so new approaches to sustainability are needed.

In traditional sectors, there is a natural skepticism about the workability and timescales of new technologies that will require profound transformation.

Navigating 5G’s challenges: a blueprint for Industrial Private 5G

Often, the most effective way to deploy complex, early-stage technologies on a company-wide scale is to work from blueprints based on lessons from others. These provide a structured approach to rapidly deploying the technologies and tried-and-tested solutions to common challenges.

The demo showcases a warehouse setup using a 5G-based Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) network, AI, and edge computing to create various use cases, like automatic guided vehicles and real-time insights to improve decision-making. In this case, when the application receives the computer vision trigger (ie. the presence of the product to be moved), it enables the AMR to move it to the intended location, without human intervention.

This blueprint is a collaboration between three leading players in 5G private networks; creating a solution that is more than the sum of its parts. The system uses Intel’s FlexRAN as the software-based physical layer for the Radio Access Network (RAN, the technology that handles the wireless communications between all devices and into the cloud). HTC’s G REIGNS will bring the RAN and core technologies. And Capgemini will provide software frameworks for the RAN and core, plus systems integration expertise.

The blueprint has a strong focus on sustainability, and by seamlessly connecting IT and OT through 5G, it focuses on supporting enterprises that are embracing AI and software that runs at the edge.

The lessons at the demo will apply to many industries considering 5G private networks, including manufacturing, retail, defense, hospitality, and logistics.

