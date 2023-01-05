Capgemini’s award-winning platform delivers enhanced people experiences through personalizing HR

Delivering enhanced people experiences by putting personalization front-and-center across your HR function increases employee satisfaction.

While all businesses operate better when their people feel empowered, it comes as no surprise that achieving this is more difficult than most CHROs anticipate.

Common challenges now faced by HR functions include getting the right information to employees to answer their queries quickly and personalizing the HR experience to ensure they are meeting their people’s needs on an individual level. Overcoming these challenges is imperative to keep their employees satisfied and retention rates high. What companies need then is a way to help their HR managers address the individual needs of their employees in a way that delivers stronger and more sustainable business value.

Driving increased employee satisfaction

At Capgemini, we saw this as an opportunity to develop a solution based on our experience partnering with various global and multi-national companies that improves the employee service experience through enabling employees to interact with HR through a single platform.

To this end, Capgemini’s ServiceNow® HR Service Delivery (HRSD) Gold Build helps our HR teams deliver critical and standardized HR processes to their clients, which drives HR workflow automation, enhanced employee satisfaction, and increased HR productivity.

All of which delivers a personalized, frictionless, consumer-grade HR experience that addresses our clients’ individual needs – ensuring they remain happy and focused on their roles.

Enhancing people experiences

Our HRSD Gold Build is a comprehensive multi-channel employee helpdesk, and is pre-configured with a master service catalogue which can be easily adapted to meet organization and employee needs.

The platform increases integration and standardization across teams, and makes implementing an employee and manager portal much easier – a portal that comes with a knowledge base and one-click access feature to various HR functions.

Implementing these new technologies means this new platform can help our clients remain competitive in a rapidly changing, digital business context, moving them closer to becoming a truly Frictionless Enterprise.

Delivering future-proof HR

We understand that companies need to focus on bringing their people, processes, and technology together to deal with whatever their business might face in the future. This mindset is why Capgemini recently won an EMEA Best in Class Employee Experience & Retention award from HRO Today, which clearly demonstrates that Capgemini is among an elite group of exceptional HR service providers.

And that’s not all, we’ve also been recognized by NelsonHall as a “Leader” in Cloud HR Transformation Services – for the second year in a row – and a “Leader” in Learning Services. And we’re also proud that ServiceNow® has made us their EMEA Employee Workflow Partner of the Year in 2022.

To discover more about how Capgemini’s Intelligent People Operations puts your employees at the heart of HR operations, across your talent acquisition, HR administration, payroll, and HR analytics functions, to deliver strong and sustainable business value, contact: anil.shadija@capgemini.com