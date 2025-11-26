As industries face unprecedented disruption, Capgemini and AWS are delivering intelligent, responsible, and scalable transformation for industry leaders through a collaboration that continues to deepen and expand.

This partnership goes far beyond cloud migration, it enables organizations to modernize operations, unlock new business models, and lead in an era of intelligent industry.

As the AWS Global Partnership Executive, one of the most profound experiences I’ve had was working alongside a major automotive client as they leveraged our jointly created solution on Autonomous Mobility. I witnessed firsthand how our partnership sparked leaps in innovation, accelerating the rigorous cycle of automated testing and validation that is so critical to autonomous vehicle development. Observing their engineers harness cloud-powered simulation and machine learning to safely test millions of driving scenarios in record time was nothing short of inspiring. These advances did more than push technical boundaries – they redefined what’s possible for the future of autonomous mobility. For me, this journey underscored the real value of our collaboration. Together, we’re not only driving technological progress but also shaping safer, smarter roads for everyone.

Together, Capgemini and AWS are addressing their critical challenges with solutions that combine deep industry expertise, advanced cloud capabilities, and AI-driven intelligence.

The common thread: Intelligent, secure, and scalable transformation

Across all initiatives, our approach is unified by three themes. Intelligence everywhere ensures that connected factories and autonomous systems embed smart capabilities at every layer to enable real-time decisions, predictive insights, and adaptive operations. Trust by design keeps transformation secure and ethical through advanced security frameworks and responsible AI principles that protect data, support compliance, and build trust. Scale for impact drives globally deployable programs that help enterprises move from pilots to production quickly and confidently to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Driving industry innovation

Capgemini and AWS are accelerating innovation across manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and energy by delivering intelligent, connected, and sustainable industry solutions. By combining deep engineering expertise with scalable cloud and AI capabilities, we help organizations optimize operations, unlock new efficiencies, and transform end-to-end value chains.

Smart manufacturing reinvented

Manufacturers are under pressure to make factories connected, intelligent, and sustainable. Our joint solutions enable edge-to-cloud orchestration, predictive maintenance, and real-time analytics, reducing downtime, improving quality, and accelerating innovation.

Unlike competitors who focus narrowly on IoT, or factory automation, Capgemini and AWS deliver over the continuum of engineering, operations, and supply chain for holistic transformation.

Intelligent Industry for Automotive and Aerospace

We help automotive leaders accelerate autonomous driving programs with AI-driven simulation and scenario-based testing, cutting development costs dramatically. In aerospace, digital continuity solutions turn operational data into actionable insights, reducing lifecycle costs and enabling circular economy practices.

Capgemini differentiates with deep engineering expertise and sustainability-first design, ensuring compliance and ESG alignment.

Energy: Intelligent operations for predictability and efficiency

Energy companies today need real-time insights and predictive capabilities to optimize operations and reduce risk. Capgemini and AWS are co-creating solutions that deliver Smart Metering Analytics, Intelligent Inspection, and Product Optimization Digital Twin. These solutions empower energy leaders to anticipate issues before they occur, streamline field operations, and maximize asset performance, all while reducing operational complexity.

Innovation at scale: Generative & agentic AI

AI is no longer experimental; it’s a strategic imperative. Together, we enable enterprises to move beyond pilots to production-scale AI:

Generative AI frameworks : Secure, enterprise-grade AI for intelligent inspection, sustainability analytics, and personalized customer engagement.

: Secure, enterprise-grade AI for intelligent inspection, sustainability analytics, and personalized customer engagement. Agentic AI systems: Embedding autonomous decision-making into workflows for manufacturing, financial services, and supply chain optimization.

Capgemini proposes Responsible AI embedded in every deployment, ensuring ethical, explainable, and compliant AI adoption.

Security-Led transformation

In an era of rising cyber threats and regulatory scrutiny, security is a strategic enabler:

Zero trust cloud migration : Integrated security at every stage of modernization.

: Integrated security at every stage of modernization. Global security initiatives: Simplifying complexity, mitigating risk, and enhancing resilience for highly regulated sectors.

Capgemini has a unique proposition with sovereign cloud capabilities and industry-specific security frameworks, enabling innovation without compromise.

Competitive differentiation: Why Capgemini stands apart

Beyond scale and speed, Capgemini offers a unique blend of industry depth, engineering expertise, and responsible innovation. Our Responsible AI Leadership ensures that ethics and governance is integrated into every AI deployment. We combine domain expertise with advanced digital engineering capabilities that showcase our breadth of industry and engineering competence. Co-creation at scale, through Accelerators and Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs) further enables rapid prototyping and global rollout, while sustainability is embedded as a core principle to drive ESG outcomes across transformation programs.

The strategic impact for industry leaders

These initiatives are not incremental, they are transformative. By combining Capgemini’s industry expertise with AWS’s cloud and AI leadership, we help organizations accelerate innovation cycles, enhance operational resilience and deliver measurable business outcomes. The value of our efforts lies in the fact that our concept to production takes months and not years. Our solutions tailored to industry needs are secure, compliant and scalable. We lower the total cost of ownership, boost revenue growth and ensure improved customer experience.

Join us at AWS re:Invent

As AWS re:Invent 2025 approaches, explore how Capgemini and AWS’s partnership has ensured that there’s traceable transformation from vision to reality, at enterprise scale. Learn more about how our partnership can help your organization move beyond cloud to intelligent industry transformation at the event.