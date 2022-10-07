Skip to Content

Capgemini strengthen its position in Azure ecosystem achieving 3 Advanced Specialization Status in Data & AI

Elayaraja Eswaran
6 October 2022

In a fast-evolving business context where Data & AI are driving the biggest transformation for companies, our clients are looking for partners with highly specialized skills.

Microsoft specializations validate partners’ capability to deliver specialized services and support according to Microsoft’s highest technical standards with an independent audit.

We are proud of being the only technology partner to be awarded by Microsoft in Data, Analytics & AI Advanced Specialization’s full scope:

  • Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
  • Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
  • AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

By earning these 3 specializations with strict requirements, we differentiate ourselves from our competitors bringing to our clients the proof-points of our architectural expertise and ability to build very high-quality solutions.

They are a recognition of our deeply knowledgeable and experienced leadership in the data engineering space enabled by strong competencies in a data cloud environment, AI and analytics – and our investment in strategic assets IDEA by Capgemini and 890 by Capgemini.

What the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization means for Capgemini?

This specialization validates our deep experience in planning and delivering analytics solutions in Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to use the full breadth of their data assets to help build transformative and secure analytical solutions at an enterprise scale.

On top of all the requirements, we brought some bold proof-points through clients’ projects delivered globally showcasing our strong capabilities in the assessment, design, automated deployment and implementation of sophisticated data analytics projects.

What the Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization means for Capgemini?

This specialization enables us with an active Gold Cloud Platform Competency differentiating and positioning our expertise in analyzing existing workloads, generating schema models and performing extract, transform, and load (ETL) operations to migrate data to cloud-based data warehouses.

We have completed well over 20 data warehouse customer projects supported by a significant number of customer testimonials showcasing very strong knowledge, experience, and skills in migrating highly sophisticated and complex data warehouse projects, helping prominent global brands.

This specialization validates our deep experience in data ware planning and delivering analytics solutions in Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to use the full breadth of their data assets to help build transformative and secure analytical solutions at the enterprise scale.

What the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization mean for Capgemini?

The AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization demonstrates our deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in planning and deploying AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure cloud.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services, including Data, AI and ML capabilities and solutions empower larger digital transformation by deploying AI cognitive services and machine learning solutions, from the assessment phase to design, pilot, implementation, and post-implementation phases to realize the full breadth of these transformative, secure solutions at enterprise scale.

“We are very proud of this great achievement demonstrating Capgemini’s trusted partnership with Microsoft and our commitment to Azure ecosystem. This demonstrates Capgemini’s extensive Data & AI expertise and capabilities on Azure Services.”

Zhiwei Jiang, CEO, Insights & Data (I&D), Global Business Line, Capgemini

Did you know that data modernization is key to winning a data strategy? Learn more here – https://www.capgemini.com/solutions/industrialized-data-ai-engineering-acceleration-by-capgemini-with-microsoft/

Elayaraja

EVP, Global Head of the Intelligent Finance and Accounting Operations (IFAO) Practice, Capgemini’s Business Services

Elayaraja has over 22 years of experience – Responsible for driving professional and consulting services around BI, solution selling and strategy for large deals in Azure Data & AI Services. Has been a Microsoft passionate Business Intelligence and analytics leader, played a variety of roles right from Architect, Presales Lead, Solution Architect, Enterprise Architect, Practice Lead, Global Microsoft Alliance Head, Practice Manager, and Practice Head. Create a positive environment around me and for the team with a passion for technology and evangelizing in all possible ways to win large-deal opportunities.

Eric Reich

VP / Insights and Data / Global Head AI Engineering and Cloud Data practice

Eric has over 20 years of experience and as part of the Capgemini Group portfolio team and Insights and Data Global practice he leads AI & Data Engineering team and portfolio. With 16+ years of experience in the FS sector and 10+ years in the cloud and data space, Eric had the opportunity to work with some Fortune 500 customers in the Assessment, Design and Execution phases of their data-driven transformation. He is also engaged in the development of new offers and solutions on the cloud data platform, Analytics & AI space with the major cloud platform providers and ISV on the market.

