We are proud to announce that Capgemini has been recognized with the Salesforce MuleSoft Innovation Excellence Award – Americas. This is an achievement that reflects the strength of our capabilities and the impact our teams are delivering across the region.

For us, this recognition goes beyond the award itself. It is a validation of the momentum we are building—helping organizations innovate at scale, seamlessly integrate their ecosystems, and unlock the full value of their data to drive meaningful business outcomes.

A recognition of our teams and their impact

This achievement highlights the expertise, collaboration, and dedication of our teams, who continue to deliver high-impact solutions across industries. Our teams are helping clients:

Accelerate digital transformation through integrated platforms

Enable seamless connectivity across complex ecosystems

Unlock greater value from enterprise data

Build intelligent, connected, and AI-driven enterprises

This recognition reflects a consistent focus on delivering outcomes that matter—at scale.

Enabling innovation through integration, data, and AI

As organizations continue to evolve, the role of integration is expanding—from connecting systems to enabling intelligent, data-driven enterprises.

The Salesforce MuleSoft Innovation Excellence Award recognizes partners that drive innovation through seamless integration and platform-led transformation. This aligns closely with Capgemini’s approach—bringing together integration, data, and AI to help organizations unlock new value and accelerate transformation in an increasingly dynamic landscape.

Strengthening our partnership with Salesforce

This achievement further reinforces the strength of our partnership with Salesforce. Together, we are supporting clients in navigating complexity, adopting new technologies, and building more agile, connected, and resilient enterprises.

The award was presented at the MuleSoft Connect AI event in New York on June 24, 2026, where it was accepted by Al Liubinskas, our North America Integration Leader, on behalf of the team.

Looking ahead

This recognition reflects both what has been achieved and the opportunities ahead. As organizations continue to invest in integration, data, and AI-led transformation, Capgemini is well positioned to support their journey.

Most importantly, this achievement is a testament to our people—their expertise, collaboration, and commitment to delivering impact every day.