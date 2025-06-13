Capgemini named a leader and customer favorite in The Forrester Wave™: SAP Services In Europe, Q2 2025

I am delighted and proud to share that the prominent industry analyst firm Forrester has named Capgemini a leader and customer favorite in The Forrester Wave™: SAP Services In Europe, Q2 2025.

As I read the Forrester report, I was reminded of Wordsworth’s reflection: “Life is divided into three terms – that which was, which is, and which will be. Let us learn from the past to profit by the present, and from the present, to live better in the future.” William Wordsworth.



Our journey in SAP services mirrors this timeless insight. Our past has laid the foundation. Our present is where we deliver value. And our future is where we shape what’s next.

It’s all about time — and how we use it to lead.

The past

Becoming a leader in any field doesn’t just happen. It has taken many years to build the team we have today at Capgemini. Our experience and expertise stem from a decades-long mission to create a solid foundation of skills, ranging from visionary senior leaders to thousands of dedicated, capable, and qualified technical experts worldwide. But it is the positive outcome of this commitment that counts. It is the satisfied customers who return to us again and again, and who are willing to recommend us to other clients and analysts, such as Forrester.

In some ways, delivering the SAP project is the easy part; building a culture of collaboration, trust, and determination demands hard work. It was gratifying to see exactly this recognized by Forrester when they noted, “Customers particularly appreciate that Capgemini’s teams can break down delivery silos; they report that they couldn’t ask for more from the service provider.”

The present

I can reflect on the past and build a strategy for the future, but I also have a day job. Each day, I embrace the challenges and opportunities that come my way while ensuring smooth operations and competent service delivery (not to mention the endless conference calls).

Unsurprisingly, we spend a lot of time focusing on technologies that will simplify delivery, ease migrations, or prevent problems. As highlighted in the Forrester Wave report, we invest both time and money in creating world-class intellectual property that “covers all aspects of SAP project delivery, from strategic ambitions to testing, incident management, and continuous improvement.” We have also deployed artificial intelligence – in its many forms – across all aspects of our services. As I noted in a LinkedIn post from this year’s Sapphire event in Orlando, the shift to AI is happening now. It is no longer about pilots and isolated use cases; we are already in the realm of end-to-end intelligent processes, and we are assisting clients such as CONA Services with our portfolio of AI-led SAP offerings designed to augment business processes, accelerate time to market, and upskill the workforce.

The future

I hope it goes without saying that I am determined for Capgemini to maintain its leadership status with analysts – and, more importantly, with our clients, both existing and new.

We will continue to be at the forefront of SAP service delivery, and we will do this by:

Investing in the creation of superior services built on new technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, IoT, and more

Creating award-winning methodologies and IP

Placing research and innovation at the center of our strategic development

Building on our already strong relationship with SAP

Seeking to solidify our SAP offerings through partnerships and acquisitions.

Thank you, once again.

Earlier this year, when Forrester named us a leader in their Forrester Wave™: SAP Services, Q1 2025, I stated in a blog post that “We set out to be a world-leading provider of SAP services with a complete vision and an unchallenged ability to execute. Analyst recognition is a welcome and happy result of our hard work and strategy. Together with an excellent team of leaders around the world, we have built – and continue to refine – a determined strategy to achieve success for our clients.”

This remains my heartfelt commitment.

So, once again, I am honored to say such a remarkable achievement doesn’t simply happen. It requires time and is preceded by immense hard work, solid strategies, and the skills of a great team of over 30,000 SAP consultants, engineers, and leaders. And more importantly, it happens thanks to clients who are eager for innovation and open to change. To all of you, once again, I say, “thank you.”

