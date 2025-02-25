Capgemini recognized as leader in SAP services by Forrester, 2025

As someone once said, modesty is “the gentle art of enhancing your charm by pretending not to be aware of it.” Of course, modesty is one of our seven core values at Capgemini, too, and I think there’s something in that saying.

For me, modesty provides the opportunity for others to enhance your reputation by observing and highlighting your achievements for you. So, you can imagine how pleased and proud I am that Capgemini is recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave™: SAP Services, Q1 2025 report.

Of course, such an achievement doesn’t just happen; it is borne of hard work, strong skill sets, assured competence, and a powerful business strategy – all of which have been acknowledged and applauded by Forrester. I was especially pleased to see our unique value proposition being praised: Forrester highlighted our strength in value management and continuous improvement, noting our success rate in moving our clients to composable, clean -core, multi-pillar S/4HANA architecture (they spotted our impressive ability to achieve over 90 percent SAP clean core).

Building a world-leading strategy

It goes without saying that we don’t set out to be positioned favorably in the Forrester Wave – or any other analyst’s rankings. We set out to be a world-leading provider of SAP services with a complete vision and an unchallenged ability to execute. Analyst recognition is a welcome and happy result of our hard work and strategy. Together with an excellent team of leaders around the world, we have built – and continue to refine – a determined strategy to achieve success for our clients. The foundations of this strategy are:

An end-to-end business transformation approach. This includes:

A solid industry focus up to and including specific reference models

A redoubling of our emphasis on value management and continuous innovations

The incorporation of applied SAP – based Gen AI to improve processes and delivery.

Tools and methodologies such as our Large Transformation Program (LTP) method supported by the Digital Acceleration Navigator (DAN) platform.

Excellence at cloud transformation, with:

A focus on the move to composable architecture, clean core, multi-pillar SAP- based architecture

A strong partnership with and commitment to the big hyperscalers, resulting in a three-year strategic initiative and joint offerings on RISE with Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud.

A concerted drive towards SAP Cloud-enhanced services.

An increased focus on sustainability, requiring us to:

Create (and continue to evolve) a best-in-class set of sustainable processes around supply chain, manufacturing, and customer services.

Accelerate our sales effort on new business around battery and electric car models, recycled plastics, wind farms, and other “green” businesses.

Establish an end-to-end sustainable architecture framework through joint partnerships with SAP, the hyperscalers, and niche solution providers.

Access to the proven global capabilities and power of Capgemini, including:

Capitalizing on the full set of Capgemini’s capabilities, ranging from superior SAP expertise to systems and services integration and architecture, cloud apps, data and cloud management, and business operations

Structuring our teams to take full advantage of their capabilities across the globe

Availing of our great industry transformation consulting practices and digital engineering capabilities from across the Group

I am very aware that I have just described a very inward-centric perspective on our work (a lot of “we did this” and “we did that”) but rest assured, we never lose sight of the imperative to deliver the very best service that we can possibly do for our clients. As the Forrester Wave demonstrates, our clients have a choice, and we will always strive to be the best. That’s why I was particularly pleased to see such positive client feedback. Forrester noted that our clients rated us as “excellent” when it comes to our knowledge of SAP products, and praised the quality of our SAP resources. In fact, we got a “halo” in the rankings, thanks to the strength of our clients’ feedback.

A strong industry focus

As a leader whose portfolio includes Digital Core and Packaged Solutions, it has always been important to me to provide industry-specific solutions. Every industry comes with its own nuanced service requirements, its own set of regulations and governance, and its own unique market challenges. So, to fit (dare I say shoehorn?) generic processes, methodologies, or even systems into an environment where something considerably more specialized is required just won’t work. Even worse, doing so can make things a lot more challenging, leading to inefficiencies and cost escalation.

Not only that, but it is entirely reasonable for our clients to expect that we know and understand their industry, and have the skills, systems (and sometimes even security clearances) required to work effectively with them. So, I was delighted to see Forrester observe that “Capgemini shines at industry-specific transformation,” specifically noting our strength in “automotive, retail and grocery, consumer products, life sciences, utilities, telecommunications, and semiconductors, with industry process models, reference cloud architectures, Gen AI, and sustainability embedded in all solutions.” Indeed, our industry-centric approach was acknowledged by Forrester several times, including a description of Capgemini being, “a great fit for industry-specific large SAP transformation programs requiring global-scale deployment.” … precisely what we aim to be.

Take a bow!

As I mentioned, such a great achievement doesn’t just happen. It is preceded by a lot of hard work, solid strategies, and the skills of a great team of more than 30,000 SAP consultants, engineers, and leaders. And, more importantly, it happens thanks to clients who are hungry for innovation and open to change. To you all, I say, “thank you.”

