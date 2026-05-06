The shift to AI-orchestrated customer experience

Customer service is entering a defining new era—one where artificial intelligence is no longer a supporting tool, but a central orchestrator of end-to-end experiences. Traditional contact centers, once built on high-volume human interactions, are increasingly constrained by cost, scalability, and fragmented systems. As customer expectations for speed, accuracy, and seamless engagement continue to rise, these limitations are becoming more pronounced.

This shift is accelerating the adoption of agentic AI and autonomous service models that fundamentally redefine how organizations engage, serve, and retain customers. Instead of focusing on isolated interactions, organizations are moving toward intelligent systems capable of delivering complete outcomes.

From interaction management to experience orchestration

At the core of this transformation is the evolution from interaction management to experience orchestration. Earlier generations of contact center technology introduced omnichannel capabilities and AI-assisted tools, but they remained largely reactive—supporting agents rather than driving outcomes.

Agentic AI changes that paradigm. These systems interpret customer intent, dynamically plan actions, and execute workflows across enterprise systems without requiring human intervention. This can result in a hybrid workforce where autonomous AI agents handle routine, high-volume requests, while human agents focus on complex, high-value engagements.

This model is enabled through the combined capabilities of Genesys Cloud and ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM), with Capgemini helping organizations operationalize these technologies at scale.

Genesys and ServiceNow: Enabling end-to-end resolution

The synergy between Genesys and ServiceNow is critical in enabling true end-to-end service resolution. Genesys orchestrates omnichannel engagement—handling intent detection, conversational AI, and intelligent routing—while ServiceNow executes workflows across enterprise systems from the front-office to middle-and back-office functions, such as billing, case management, and compliance processes.

Consider a common scenario: a customer reports a duplicate charge. Traditionally, this would involve multiple handoffs—agent verification, system checks, case creation, and back-office resolution. With agentic AI, a Genesys Cloud virtual agent interprets the request as a billing dispute, authenticates the customer, and initiates resolution. ServiceNow workflows retrieve transaction data, identify the issue, process the refund, update account records, and confirm completion—all within minutes and without human intervention.

When escalation is required, the interaction is seamlessly transferred to a human agent with full context preserved, ensuring continuity, compliance, and a superior customer experience.

Capgemini’s role: Turning technology into business outcomes

Delivering this level of transformation requires more than technology integration—it demands a structured, enterprise-wide approach. Capgemini plays a critical role as a strategic partner, bridging front-office engagement with complex back-end execution.

By combining deep industry expertise, AI capabilities, and integration excellence, Capgemini ensures that Genesys and ServiceNow are not just connected but orchestrated to deliver measurable business outcomes. This includes aligning solutions with governance requirements, embedding AI into business processes, and enabling organizations to scale from pilot initiatives to enterprise-wide deployment.

A unified, scalable architecture for autonomous service

Leading organizations are adopting a layered architecture to support autonomous service models—jointly enabled by Genesys and ServiceNow, with Capgemini ensuring seamless integration and enterprise-scale execution:

Experience layer – Powered by Genesys and ServiceNow, this layer enables omnichannel engagement, interaction orchestration, and unified experience management across digital and human touchpoints

– Powered by Genesys and ServiceNow, this layer enables omnichannel engagement, interaction orchestration, and unified experience management across digital and human touchpoints AI interaction layer – Both platforms contribute advanced AI capabilities, including conversational AI, real-time intelligence, and contextual understanding to interpret intent and guide next-best actions

– Both platforms contribute advanced AI capabilities, including conversational AI, real-time intelligence, and contextual understanding to interpret intent and guide next-best actions Autonomous agent layer – Agentic AI capabilities from Genesys and ServiceNow collaborate to plan, reason, and execute service actions—enabling intelligent, autonomous resolution across domains

– Agentic AI capabilities from Genesys and ServiceNow collaborate to plan, reason, and execute service actions—enabling intelligent, autonomous resolution across domains Enterprise workflow layer – ServiceNow and Genesys together orchestrate and automate workflows across front-, middle-, and back-office systems, ensuring execution continuity and closed-loop resolution

This unified model enables agent-to-agent collaboration across platforms, where AI agents dynamically coordinate actions, share context, and execute workflows across systems—eliminating silos and accelerating resolution for increasingly complex, multi-step customer needs.

Driving measurable business impact

Agentic AI and unified platforms are delivering both immediate and strategic impact. Organizations are already seeing improvements in response times and resolution rates, alongside cost reductions, with many expecting further gains as AI adoption scales. According to the Capgemini Research Institute, 24% of organizations are already seeing cost reductions, and 65% expect to see more cost reductions in the future.

Beyond efficiency gains, this model enables continuous innovation. AI-driven insights from customer interactions can be used to refine processes, enhance personalization, and inform broader business strategies. The contact center evolves into a source of intelligence—not just a service function.

Looking ahead: The autonomous experience hub

Looking ahead, the contact center will evolve into an AI-orchestrated experience hub powered by collaborative ecosystems of AI agents across Genesys and ServiceNow. Ecosystems of AI agents will collaborate in real time to manage customer needs across the full lifecycle—from onboarding to servicing to retention.

Human agents will take on more strategic roles, focusing on trust, empathy, and complex problem-solving, while AI agents collaborate across platforms to drive execution , at scale. This hybrid model ensures both efficiency and high-quality customer engagement.

What CIOs and CX leaders should do next

For CIOs and CX leaders, the path forward is clear:

Modernize contact center and workflow platforms

Integrate front-office engagement with back-end systems

Embed agentic AI into core service processes

Scale from pilot programs to enterprise-wide deployment

Organizations that move decisively—leveraging the combined strengths of Capgemini, Genesys, and ServiceNow—can not only reduce cost and complexity but also establish a new standard of customer experience defined by speed, intelligence, and trust.

Join Capgemini at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 to see how intelligent workflows, AI agents, and automation are transforming the way work happens. Explore how human‑AI collaboration enables smarter decisions, more resilient operations, and experiences that matter. This is what human‑AI experience really looks like.