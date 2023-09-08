5 questions CX teams should ask before launching any generative AI initiative

With more than 100 million users and 160 billion website visits in the month of June alone, generative AI tools like ChatGPT are becoming the new “go-to” when it comes to seeking product or service recommendations – a point confirmed by our recent generative AI survey.

As the excitement and appetite among consumers for generative AI-enabled services mounts, executives across industries are considering the commercial implications for this technology and how it can be used to solve problems, personalize at scale, and increase productivity. But as companies roll out new use cases every day (think personalized content creation, next-gen chat bots, sales augmentation tools, etc.) and platforms like Salesforce introduce powerful new capabilities using this technology, it can be difficult to know where and how to leverage generative AI to create a real impact.

To be successful, companies need to ask the right questions to ensure each generative AI initiative is designed to strengthen and enhance the CX (Customer Experience) and drive value for the customer and the business.

5 key questions to ensure your gen AI initiative is set up for long-term success

1. What value does this use case bring to the existing CX?

The possibilities for generative AI are endless – so companies need to focus less on the capabilities of the technology and more on the purpose it serves for the user and value it brings to the business. Having a clear sense of the expected impact is absolutely crucial for determining where to focus limited resources, as well as how to measure the value of the program over time.

2. Is the data being used clean, timely, accurate and complete?

The success of a generative AI initiative rests in large part on the strength of the data being used to inform it. When it comes to initiatives within Salesforce, this includes use of both structured enterprise data, as well as unstructured data, such as information gleaned from knowledge articles, emails, social media posts and more. To that end, companies may need to adapt and mature their data capability to ensure teams have access to the data they need and can identify gaps within their process. This is crucial for ensuring content produced by generative AI tools is accurate and non-biased.

3. Is generative content consistent with the brand’s values, relevant to the audience and aligned with overarching CX goals?

Just because companies can create content quickly with the help of generative AI, doesn’t mean they should. The rules and best practices of content creation apply to generative content. This means that content produced by generative AI-enabled tools, including those offered by Salesforce, must still be useful and relevant for the user and integrated within the brand’s existing content ecosystem.

4. What guardrails are in place to ensure generative AI is being used safely, securely, and ethically?

Generative AI is a rapidly evolving technology; regulations that dictate how it can be used safely and securely are still in development. Even if an organization is leveraging capabilities offered by a platform like Salesforce, it’s incumbent upon them to build a powerful layer of CX guardrails (including brand guidelines, core values, vision of brand, etc.) that can be applied to prompts and inputs, as well as the security of models (scope of data and usage). Further, as regulations are introduced, it is important that companies can quickly adapt and evolve their generative AI strategy to ensure they remain compliant.

5. How does the use of generative AI affect other areas of the business beyond the CX?

Generative solutions do not operate in silos and therefore should not be viewed in isolation. Likewise, companies need to remember that delivering a strong, engaging CX requires collaboration and integration across the entire enterprise. As such, when implementing this technology, enterprises need to have an adoption methodology that ensures all elements of technology, people and processes are adapted to manage the ripple effect of generative AI use cases across the entire CX and throughout the business.

Exploring the impact of data and emerging technologies across the entire CX

Generative AI can be a powerful content, sales, and marketing tool – and customer experience is one of the biggest areas where this technology can make a significant impact. However, to tap its full potential and scale its use, companies must combine this technology with existing capabilities and integrate it across the entire customer life cycle. This includes platforms like Salesforce, which play an integral part in sales, service, marketing, and commerce efforts that support the customer experience.

However, managing the complexity of this new technology and the intricacy of its integration is no simple task. While generative AI may be a relatively new concept for many companies, Capgemini is a recognized leader in the field. We have been working with clients on AI topics for several years, helping companies identify the areas within the organization where its application and integration can bring the greatest benefits to transform the customer experience.

For example, we are currently working with Heathrow Airport to enhance their CX journey with generative AI. As part of this process, we leveraged our recently launched Generative AI for Customer Experience offer to help the organization implement cutting-edge eCommerce and other service solutions to provide faster, more personalized customer service and revamp the passenger experience.



We also invite you to visit our booth (#1416) to learn more about our Generative AI for Customer Experience offer and its four dedicated generative AI assistants that help companies: enable hyper-personalized content (synthetic design assistant); elevate customer self-service (personalized chatbots); augment customer care (content and knowledge assistant); and boost sales team performance (product and offers knowledge assistant).

Kickstart your generative AI journey with Capgemini

For companies that are ready to begin experimenting with generative AI within the CX, Capgemini can help accelerate their journey. Our dedicated generative AI practice helps companies rapidly scale this capability, solutioning and delivery, while our Generative AI Lab enables them to follow the evolution of the technology and how it can be deployed in their industry.

Ready to get started? Our expert team is here to answer all your questions about how generative AI can be used to revolutionize the CX in Salesforce and beyond.

