Protected: Perspective by Corinne Jouanny, Chief Presales & Innovation Scaling Officer and Christophe Vidal, Head of Digital Manufacturing, Capgemini Engineering

Protected: Perspective by Corinne Jouanny, Chief Presales & Innovation Scaling Officer and Christophe Vidal, Head of Digital Manufacturing, Capgemini Engineering

Protected: Perspective by Corinne Jouanny, Chief Presales & Innovation Scaling Officer and Christophe Vidal, Head of Digital Manufacturing, Capgemini Engineering