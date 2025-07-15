Quantum safety: The next cybersecurity imperative

The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. As quantum computing edges closer to commercial reality, it’s no longer a question of if but when our traditional cryptographic defenses will fall short.

Quantum computing brings immense promise – but also unprecedented risk. Its ability to break widely used public-key encryption could render current security architectures obsolete. The looming threat of harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks – where encrypted data is stolen today to be decrypted tomorrow – has elevated quantum safety from a technical discussion to a boardroom imperative.

Why quantum safety must be on the C-suite agenda

Public key encryption is the invisible backbone of the digital world, securing everything from online shopping to government communications. It enables secure data exchange, ensuring that sensitive information – like credit card numbers, personal messages, business transactions – remains private and tamper-proof.

Each time you see a padlock icon in your browser’s address bar, public key encryption is at work, protecting your connection to that website. It also underpins digital signatures that validate software, emails, and documents, preventing fraud and forgery. In short, public key encryption is not merely a technology – it’s the foundation of digital trust.

This is why regulators are tightening data protection mandates. Enterprises are modernizing their technology stacks. In this climate, securing data against future decryption becomes a business continuity issue.

The state of readiness: What the data tells us

Our recent CRI research reveals that 70% of organizations – whom we refer to as “early adopters” – are already assessing or deploying quantum-safe measures. This is a strong signal that quantum security is firmly on the radar of forward-looking enterprises. One in six early adopters believes quantum breakthroughs could occur within the next five years. Seventy percent of them recognize post-quantum cryptography (PQC) as the most viable solution to address near-term quantum risks.

Yet, three in 10 organizations still underestimate the quantum threat. This oversight exposes them to significant risks – including prolonged vulnerability of sensitive data, noncompliance with evolving regulatory standards, erosion of investor and customer trust, and potential reputational damage in the event of a breach.

Decoding quantum-safe cybersecurity

Quantum-safe cybersecurity is not about replacing encryption overnight. It’s about building resilient, future-proof architectures through a combination of:

Post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms, and

Crypto-agile infrastructures capable of adapting as standards evolve.

Organizations that adopt this dual approach are best positioned to protect sensitive data, ensure compliance, and maintain trust.

Encouragingly, nearly half of the early adopters are exploring the concepts or already piloting PQC. But a full transition will take time and sustained effort – lack of training, limited availability of tools, and lack of industry-wide adoption all hamper this transformation.

That’s where Capgemini is helping clients lead – with structured roadmaps, proven frameworks, and collaborative ecosystems that accelerate quantum-safe transformation.

Learning from the leaders

The most successful adopters – our “quantum-safe champions” – represent just 11% of the overall sample. These pioneers exhibit mature governance, robust cryptographic inventories, and enterprise-wide roadmaps. Their practices offer a clear blueprint for others to follow.

Adoption rates also vary significantly across sectors. Defense leads with 90% adoption within five years, followed by banking at 86%, while retail (49%) and consumer products (48%) are slower to act. This divergence underscores the urgent need for sector-specific strategies, especially in industries that handle large volumes of sensitive personal data.

Your roadmap to becoming quantum-safe

Becoming quantum-ready isn’t a one-time initiative – it’s a multi-phase journey. Here’s how to get started:

Assess quantum risk: Maintain a live cryptographic inventory. Prioritize cryptographic assets based on sensitivity and exposure.

Maintain a live cryptographic inventory. Prioritize cryptographic assets based on sensitivity and exposure. Drive enterprise awareness: Treat quantum safety as a board-level concern – with governance, sponsorship, and budget to match.

Treat quantum safety as a board-level concern – with governance, sponsorship, and budget to match. Plan the transition: Start with pilots. Use phased rollouts to integrate learnings into enterprise-wide programs.

Start with pilots. Use phased rollouts to integrate learnings into enterprise-wide programs. Adopt crypto-agility by design: Ensure infrastructure supports rapid algorithm replacement as standards mature.

Ensure infrastructure supports rapid algorithm replacement as standards mature. Future proof legacy and edge systems: Embed update mechanisms that allow retrofitting of quantum-safe protocols.

Invest in talent and capacity: Upskill internal teams. Foster specialized expertise to manage PQC integration effectively and strengthen computational, bandwidth, and storage capacity.

Upskill internal teams. Foster specialized expertise to manage PQC integration effectively and strengthen computational, bandwidth, and storage capacity. Strengthen your ecosystem: Foster partnerships with partners and suppliers. Embed quantum-safe clauses in contracts.

The future belongs to the prepared

Quantum computing may still be years away from breaking current encryption protocols – but the time to prepare is now. Cybersecurity leaders must future-proof their organizations by embracing a proactive, quantum-safe mindset.

At Capgemini, we are partnering with clients to assess, pilot, and scale PQC solutions tailored to their digital transformation journeys. Our goal is simple: to help enterprises build security that lasts – not just for today, but for the quantum-powered tomorrow.