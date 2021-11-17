Capgemini and rugby

Our founder Serge Kampf was passionate about the sport and all that it represented – and indeed, ever since the Group’s creation, rugby has been in our DNA.

The sport has strongly influenced our culture and our values, with particular mention for team spirit and fun. And, with its diverse and continuously growing global fan-base, rugby is fully aligned to Capgemini’s belief in the role that diversity plays in developing innovative solutions, and creating value.



“Rugby is a team sport in which you can’t accomplish anything without the rest of your teammates.”

Serge Kampf, founder of Capgemini

Capgemini and World Rugby

Three-year partnership with World Rugby Capgemini and World Rugby recently announced a three-year partnership. Capgemini will join the Worldwide Partners family for Rugby World Cup 2023 and will also become World Rugby’s Global Digital Transformation partner. Rugby World Cup France 2023 is set to be the major attraction in the sporting calendar that year, bringing the rugby family and new fans together for a celebration of 200 years of the sport. Capgemini will work with France 2023 to enhance the tournament’s unforgettable moments on and off the field. Read the press release Global Innovation Partner for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series With this multi-year partnership, Capgemini supports both the men’s and women’s Rugby Sevens competitions, expanding its rugby footprint globally, as the ten annual tournaments that bring together the best players in the world are spread across five continents. Capgemini is the only company to sponsor both the International Federation, and two of World Rugby’s major international competitions: Rugby World Cup 2023 and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Innovating for the future of rugby Through its deep technology expertise, Capgemini will support the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament’s management systems and play an instrumental role in the delivery of results including the men’s and women’s World Rugby Rankings. In addition, over the coming three years, Capgemini will work with World Rugby to enhance the digital experience for fans and coaches by applying its market-leading capabilities in data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud.