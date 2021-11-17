Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini and rugby

Rugby holds a special place in the history of Capgemini.

Our founder Serge Kampf was passionate about the sport and all that it represented – and indeed, ever since the Group’s creation, rugby has been in our DNA.

The sport has strongly influenced our culture and our values, with particular mention for team spirit and fun. And, with its diverse and continuously growing global fan-base, rugby is fully aligned to Capgemini’s belief in the role that diversity plays in developing innovative solutions, and creating value.


“Rugby is a team sport in which you can’t accomplish anything without the rest of your teammates.”
Serge Kampf, founder of Capgemini

Capgemini and World Rugby

Our new three year-partnership with World Rugby means Capgemini is currently the only company to sponsor both the International Federation and two of World Rugby’s major international competitions: Rugby World Cup 2023 and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Three-year partnership with World Rugby

Capgemini and World Rugby recently announced a three-year partnership. Capgemini will join the Worldwide Partners family for Rugby World Cup 2023 and will also become World Rugby’s Global Digital Transformation partner. Rugby World Cup France 2023 is set to be the major attraction in the sporting calendar that year, bringing the rugby family and new fans together for a celebration of 200 years of the sport. Capgemini will work with France 2023 to enhance the tournament’s unforgettable moments on and off the field.

Read the press release

 

 

Global Innovation Partner for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

With this multi-year partnership, Capgemini supports both the men’s and women’s Rugby Sevens competitions, expanding its rugby footprint globally, as the ten annual tournaments that bring together the best players in the world are spread across five continents. Capgemini is the only company to sponsor both the International Federation, and two of World Rugby’s major international competitions: Rugby World Cup 2023 and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

 

Innovating for the future of rugby

Through its deep technology expertise, Capgemini will support the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament’s management systems and play an instrumental role in the delivery of results including the men’s and women’s World Rugby Rankings. In addition, over the coming three years, Capgemini will work with World Rugby to enhance the digital experience for fans and coaches by applying its market-leading capabilities in data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud.

 

Momentum tracker
Capgemini’s experts in advanced data analytics worked together with World Rugby to develop a Momentum Tracker, a unique data-driven tool using artificial intelligence (AI) to measure the performance of men’s and women’s teams at individual tournaments, and their capacity to improve throughout.

Match predictor
The Match Predictor, developed by Capgemini, is an interactive app bringing all rugby fans together in a worldwide prediction contest, competing against each other and a Capgemini bot.

 

Live digital hub
Capgemini’s Digital Stats Hub is a unique tool bringing together live and historical data to provide audiences with deep insights, and allowing for a better understanding of the game, and of the tournament.

Virtual penalty kick
Developed by Capgemini’s innovation team, this virtual reality game transports fans into a virtual rugby stadium for a penalty kick contest. Their performance is then analyzed and compared to some of the top players in the world.

Tune in

Designing Momentum

Designing Momentum – A Capgemini podcast series, where experts from the field of...

Our stories

Sporting parallels

Fifteen ways rugby has inspired Capgemini

Capgemini Research Institute

Emerging technologies in sports

Reimagining the fan experience

Capgemini Research Institute

Reinventing Cybersecurity with Artificial Intelligence

A new frontier in digital security

Blogs

Capgemini's rugby proud heritage – a love story that is building momentum

Capgemini's relationship with rugby is a love story that began over 30 years ago, and the...

Don't just watch, experience the game!

Emerging technology is changing the way we engage with sport

Beyond the field: Sports fans' shifting experience in a post-pandemic world

The pandemic has altered our sports experience. The rhythmic chanting of a favorite team's...

