Zero trust at scale: Why artificial intelligence is a game changer 

Security leaders thought zero trust was important before? Welcome to the AI century, where artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just accelerating the adoption of zero trust, but is becoming the essential technology for outsmarting ever-more sophisticated cyber threat actors.

The rise of AI and zero trust

In today’s digital world, cybersecurity challenges often seem insurmountable. As threats grow in complexity and scale, organizations are rethinking security strategies. Zero trust – built on the principle of “never trust, always verify” – has become the gold standard for enterprise security. Yet, research suggests that only around 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies have a defined zero trust roadmap. For those still on the sidelines, the time to act is now.

The urgency has only intensified with the rise of artificial intelligence. Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, AI adoption has been rapid and widespread. What began as a consumer phenomenon is now reshaping enterprise security. AI is no longer an add-on – it is becoming the core enabler of zero trust, helping organizations scale defenses and respond to threats in real time.

CISO’s perspective: Continuous transformation in security

This shift is most significant for chief information security officers (CISOs). Already under the pressure to protect enterprise assets, while enabling digital transformation, CISOs have seen cloud adoption, hybrid work, and new regulations stretch traditional defenses to their limits. Now, the acceleration of AI adoption is adding another layer of urgency. CEOs are driving the vision for AI use cases while CISOs are responsible for delivering on that aspiration.

In this context, zero trust is no longer a theoretical – it’s the future state for enterprise security. The real question is how AI can help get them to the zero trust future. Artificial intelligence has shifted the cybersecurity landscape in fundamental ways. At its core, zero trust requires granular access controls, continuous authentication, and real-time monitoring. Historically, scaling these principles across a vast enterprise was a daunting task. AI changes the equation by automating detection, response, and analysis, making it possible to enforce zero trust at every level (i.e., endpoints, applications, infrastructure). AI delivers speed, but more importantly, it helps enterprises do security faster.

Financial services as a proof point

The financial services sector illustrates this shift clearly. With valuable data, critical operations, and strict compliance requirements (PCI DSS, SOX, GDPR), financial institutions face constant attack. For them, zero trust is not optional, it is foundational. Here AI is proving its worth. It empowers banks, insurers, and investment firms to implement adaptive identity verification, anomaly detection for fraud prevention, and rapid incident response at scale. For example, AI algorithms can flag suspicious transactions across millions of accounts in real time, while continuous authentication ensures that only legitimate users gain access to critical systems. Investment firms are integrating AI insights into zero trust frameworks to detect anomalies faster and reduce fraud losses.

The lesson is clear: where the stakes are highest, AI and zero trust together are delivering tangible results. Other industries can draw confidence from this example.

Practical considerations for enterprises

For CISOs and enterprise clients, the journey toward AI-powered zero trust doesn’t have to be overwhelming. It begins with a few practical steps:

Assess your security architecture: identify where AI can close gaps or enhance scalability.

Establish clear AI policies: ensure safe usage while meeting GDPR and standards such as ISO/IEC 42001.

Upskill your teams: build AI knowledge and monitoring expertise into cybersecurity functions.

Partner strategically: few enterprises can operationalize AI for zero trust alone; trusted partners accelerate progress.

Continuously optimize: as attackers evolve, so must AI models and security controls.

AI as the essential technology for zero trust

The convergence of AI and zero trust marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of cybersecurity. As threat actors become more advanced, the tools to defend against them must be equally sophisticated. AI isn’t just enhancing zero trust – it’s enabling it at scale, making previously unattainable levels of security possible. For CISOs and security professionals, embracing AI is no longer optional; it’s imperative. By adopting AI safely, embedding it into zero trust strategies, and striving for operational excellence, enterprises can stay ahead of the curve and safeguard their digital future with confidence. From strategy to scale — discover how Capgemini’s Gen AI security suite accelerates your zero trust journey