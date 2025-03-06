Women’s Day special: Cyber angel

Leading the charge: Puneeta on cybersecurity, inclusion, and building a future at Capgemini

In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity is crucial for safeguarding information and building trust. At Capgemini, leaders like Puneeta Chellaramani are at the forefront of this mission, bringing a unique blend of expertise, passion, and vision. In this Q&A, she shares her journey, the value of inclusion in cyber leadership, and her advice for those looking to join the Capgemini Cybersecurity team.

1. What makes you proud to work at Capgemini?

The variety of projects, clients, and cultures at Capgemini keeps my work exciting and fulfilling, and knowing we are helping organizations grow and solve complex cyber challenges is incredibly rewarding. Capgemini fosters an environment where everyone feels relevant and respected. The appreciation of everyone’s personal situation and making a flexible working environment thrive with balance is distinctive to Capgemini’s DNA, making it a unique and supportive place to work.

2. How are you working towards the future you want?

I’m diligently working towards the future I want at Capgemini by sticking to my value system and finding the right chord to strike with Capgemini’s values. Whether it’s picking up uncharted territories to grow business, building meaningful connections, or staying laser-focused in accelerating cyber business across APAC, I’m taking small, consistent steps to stay on track. I’m also embracing opportunities that align with my virtues and passions, helping me move closer to where I want to be.

3. What value does inclusion bring to cyber leadership?

Inclusion in cyber leadership isn’t just about representation ­– it’s about building a team capable of thinking outside the box and adapting to unforeseen challenges. In a field where threats are constantly evolving, having leaders from different walks of life brings a variety of strategies, insights, and approaches. This inclusion fosters a culture of resilience and innovation, where challenges are seen as opportunities for growth. It also ensures that cybersecurity solutions are well-rounded, addressing the needs of diverse users and creating a stronger and more proactive defense system.

4. What advice would you give to someone joining Capgemini Cybersecurity?

Life at Capgemini Cybersecurity is like an exhilarating adventure: you feel a rush of excitement as you reach new heights, followed by a burst of adrenaline that keeps you energized. There’s that light, joyful feeling in your stomach as you navigate through stimulating challenges, and the thrill of new experiences keeps you engaged. It’s a dynamic mix of enthusiasm and learning, making every moment enjoyable and rewarding!

Empowerment and learning are at the heart of Capgemini Cybersecurity. You’ll find yourself in an environment that encourages you to embrace challenges and grow both personally and professionally. One of the standout initiatives is the Cyber Angels program, which mentors women seeking careers in cybersecurity, fostering a supportive and inclusive community.

You’ll also have the opportunity to work with CyberPeace, a Geneva-based NGO, supporting non-profits in enhancing their digital security posture and resilience, and making a positive impact on society. This collaboration not only enhances your technical skills but also allows you to contribute to meaningful causes.

My advice for someone joining Capgemini Cybersecurity is to embrace the challenges and build a community of trusted colleagues and clients. Be proactive – take ownership of your development and contribute your unique perspective to the team. Remember, the journey may be thrilling but it’s also incredibly rewarding and full of opportunities for growth and empowerment.

If you are looking for a role in cybersecurity at Capgemini, please visit our career page.