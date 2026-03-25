The end of the vending machine enterprise

How do you search for a flight? If you’re like most people, you enter airports and dates and start scrolling. But what if you want to use loyalty points or request a vegan meal? Well, you’ll need to apply filters, then sift through pages of results. After all, the system is designed with fixed buttons, fixed selections, and fixed flows.

This pattern is everywhere. Brands rely on reactive workflows that try to squeeze customer intent through predefined journeys, hoping the outcome resembles the expectation. It’s essentially a vending machine model: if your need doesn’t fit a preset button, the interaction breaks. Errors, retries, and escalations then follow.

Now imagine a system that starts by understanding the customer’s intent. It retrieves relevant context – location, preferences, loyalty status, payment choices – and autonomously assembles the best itinerary, validates all requirements, and even completes the booking on their behalf. This system is less like a vending machine and more like a smart assistant, thanks to its cognitive hub powered by an agentic AI system of engagement.

Agentic AI enables the front end to deliver outcomes, not transactions

Agentic AI, powered by large language models, can perceive, plan, and take actions autonomously. That’s why it shouldn’t be relegated to conventional back-end workloads, where traditional applications typically consume services.

In fact, in an agentic system, an AI agent itself can be the consumer, dynamically selecting and calling APIs (application programming interfaces) based on the goals and surrounding contexts. The beauty of this is that intelligence can reside at the point of interaction, where autonomy and real-time reasoning are so desperately needed.

As a decision-and-action layer, the hub turns intent into resolution in four steps:

Understand the intent – what the user is actually trying to do Bring in the right context – without it, agents guess, hallucinate, or respond incorrectly Choose the next-best action – based on goals, rules, risk, and past interactions Coordinate the work – completing the job across systems safely and consistently

Agentic systems outshine traditional workflows in every way.

Traditional systems (workflow-driven) Agentic systems (outcome-driven) Great at known paths Adapt based on context in the moment Break on exceptions Handle exceptions gracefully Humans do the coordination work System does the coordination Optimize for transactions Optimize for resolutions

For example, consider a customer wanting to change their grocery pickup time. A workflow-driven system will show available slots, but what if there’s a small inventory shift? That could create an error, forcing the customer to start over.

In an agentic system, the cognitive hub checks store capacity, inventory risk, and preferences before showing options. The result? It proposes the best choices and completes the interaction because the front end does the thinking and the coordination.

How to shift intelligence to the fore

To achieve higher resolutions with fewer hand-offs, while reducing overall cost-to-serve, start by picking the requests that most often break your workflows. These are the ones that cause escalations, manual overrides, or require multiple systems to complete. For each, define:

What the user is trying to do (intent)

What the system must know before acting (context)

What rules, exceptions, and human approvals are required (guardrails)

What steps and API/tool actions are needed to complete the job (coordination)

These considerations will help you build an agentic system one real-world outcome at a time.

At Capgemini, we use the industry-standard H-Model as our way of thinking about systems of engagement, integration, and systems of record. We’ve operationalized this model for years, and now agentic AI challenges us to evolve it further, as seen below.

What we did was separate stable, secure systems of record (like enterprise software or core banking platforms) from system of integration (like mobile apps and web portals). This separation brought order and stability, allowing the transactional core to remain robust while the interactive layer evolved faster.



The system of engagement is no longer a “thin” presentation layer that simply passes requests to back-end processes. It’s now the cognitive hub, or brain, where complex, multi-step tasks are orchestrated, and decisions are made in real time. Logic, memory, and reasoning at the edge now matter more than screens alone.

Traditional H-Model assumptions – that context lives deep within slow, separate systems – no longer apply for agentic AI. The engagement layer requires a context fabric, an active sub-layer designed for real-time state management at the point of interaction.

Will your system of engagement remain a passive presentation layer?

For decades, enterprises invested heavily in the back end: scalable clouds, clean data platforms, hardened systems of record, rich integration stacks, and secure APIs. But while the core is strong, the experience layer hasn’t changed all that much. Like a well-stocked vending machine, it looks impressive but can only offer what was preloaded into it.

Great experiences happen when users get what they expect. That requires shifting from connecting screens to systems (old-world approach) to connecting intent to outcomes (new-world approach).

This model advances the trajectory introduced in our thought leadership piece on hyper-contextualized experiences. We explored the concept of autonomous, context-driven action that creates invisible and uniquely personal interactions. By bringing intelligence into the experience layer, the cognitive hub makes that vision more real than ever.

As with any technology, agentic AI faces perception challenges; it can seem magical or risky. At Capgemini, we address both perceptions by operationalizing it in ways that deliver real value. Agentic AI isn’t a novelty; it’s a practical tool for giving employees and customers an excellent experience every time.

Interested in adding intelligence to your system of engagement?

Contact us today.