Cyber resilience begins with trusted identity

In today’s digital-first world, every organization – whether a bank, a manufacturer, a telecom operator, or a healthcare provider – runs on one universal principle: trust. And at the core of that trust lies identity, knowing who is accessing what, when, how, and why.

As the boundaries between IT, OT, and cloud ecosystems continue to blur, identity and access management (IAM) has become the control point that defines enterprise resilience. It’s no longer just about logging in securely, it’s about ensuring that every digital interaction strengthens, not weakens, the security posture. In a zero trust architecture, identity is the foundation. It’s no longer about securing a network perimeter – identity is now the real perimeter.

We live in a world dominated by the internet of things (IoT), but even more critically, we now inhabit the internet of identities (IoI). And as agentic AI proliferates, this challenge grows exponentially. These autonomous agents will act, decide, and interact on our behalf. Managing their identity and access will be essential to maintaining trust and security in this new era.

At Capgemini, our work with leading global enterprises has shown that resilient digital transformation begins with resilient identity.

That’s why we are proud to be recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the 2025 Everest Group Identity and Access Management (IAM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, reaffirming our position as a trusted cybersecurity transformation partner to the world’s most complex organizations.

Identity is the new backbone of every industry

This shift is not theoretical; it’s playing out across industries in real time. From financial services to energy, identity is no longer just an IT concern, it’s a strategic enabler. Let’s explore how IAM is driving resilience across sectors:

1. Financial services: Securing trust in an AI-powered economy

Banks and insurers are modernizing rapidly, embracing open finance, embedded payments, and AI-driven personalization. With data and transactions flowing across partners and APIs, IAM ensures trusted access across dynamic digital ecosystems.

Capgemini is helping financial institutions implement adaptive authentication, continuous validation, and AI-driven fraud detection – the new foundation of trust in every transaction.

2. Manufacturing: Protecting connected factories

As Industry 4.0 brings IT and OT together, the identity of every human, device, and robot matters. IAM enables role-based and just-in-time access to production systems and remote operations, ensuring security without slowing down innovation.

Our teams are helping manufacturers treat identity as the “digital safety gear” of the modern factory – protecting productivity and innovation.

3. Healthcare: Balancing privacy and access

The healthcare industry faces the dual challenge of protecting patient data while enabling seamless care. IAM plays a vital role in enabling secure clinician collaboration, managing patient consent, and meeting stringent data sovereignty regulations.

As AI augments diagnostics and treatment, Capgemini ensures identity governance maintains ethical boundaries – governing access, consent, and accountability in real time.

4. Public sector: Enabling citizen trust

Digital public services depend on identity assurance, from e-governance to digital credentials. Strong IAM frameworks ensure data integrity, citizen privacy, and service continuity, building confidence in digital government ecosystems. We support governments in embedding IAM as the cornerstone of public trust in digital services.

5. Energy and utilities: Safeguarding critical infrastructure

With the energy transition accelerating, utility providers are integrating renewable systems, IoT, and AI-based control centers. IAM ensures that only authorized users, devices, and systems can interact with these critical infrastructures, preventing disruptions and ensuring safety.

Capgemini helps energy leaders secure their transformation by embedding IAM into every layer of operational resilience.

IAM: The foundation of continuous resilience

The cybersecurity conversation has now shifted from defense to resilience. Enterprises are preparing not just to prevent incidents, but to anticipate, absorb, and adapt when they occur.

IAM lies at the center of this transformation:

It connects people, processes, and platforms through trusted identity.

It supports zero trust principles by verifying continuously.

And it accelerates recovery by ensuring visibility and control over every digital entity.

Leading with insight, inclusion, and impact

Cyber resilience is not built in silos. It requires a unified approach, combining advanced technology, deep domain expertise, and global delivery excellence. At Capgemini, we empower enterprises to transform securely by embedding IAM into the DNA of their business across industries, geographies, and ecosystems. As digital ecosystems evolve, identity is not just the new perimeter, it’s the new foundation of trust. And for every industry, trust is the currency of resilience.

