The next edge in connected products will not come from more AI. It will come from making AI invisible, intentional, and valuable to users.

The race to embed AI into consumer products is accelerating. Across industries, organizations are exploring how AI can improve customer experiences, create new services, and unlock new revenue streams. Yet many AI initiatives still begin with technology rather than need.

The result is often familiar: features searching for a problem to solve.

The most successful AI-enabled products will take a different approach. They will use AI deliberately, applying it where it creates measurable value rather than where it simply showcases technical capability. In many cases, users may not even realize AI is involved.

As AI becomes an increasingly important part of connected products and intelligent devices, the challenge for organizations is no longer whether AI can be deployed. It is where AI creates meaningful value and where it does not.

Rethinking AI from feature to value

AI presents significant opportunities and very real risks for the consumer products and manufacturing industry. AI is quickly becoming a part of everything we touch, from industrial equipment to wearable health monitors and smart homes. This presents significant opportunities for both businesses and users.

But as AI in consumer products scales, there is a risk it becomes the default answer regardless of the question. Without clear guardrails and intentional decision-making, organizations can begin to lose discipline. Instead of questioning whether a feature is necessary, they focus on what is technically possible. Over time, this shifts the conversation from value toward volume.

To counter this, product leaders need to reframe their thinking. They should ask whether they are solving problems users have explicitly expressed, or whether AI will deliver measurable value. This shifts the focus from capability to relevance.

Companies that lead with AI-enabled devices will not be those that deploy the most AI. They will be the ones that:

Identify use cases that are both technically feasible and genuinely valuable

Replace “Where can we apply AI?” with “Where does AI create measurable value?” and

Build the data, governance, and metrics to scale what works – and retire what does not.

The principle is simple: AI must be user-centric, value-driven, and governed by a clear strategy.

What is “invisible” AI?

We are living through display fatigue. At times it can feel like every product adds another screen, another notification, another assistant or agent waiting for a prompt. Conversational AI, for all its power, mostly adds to that load because it asks users for ever more input. Invisible AI inverts the logic. Rather than demanding attention through a chatbot or a voice command, it senses its environment, interprets it, and acts through the product and its actuators. Rather than demanding attention through interfaces, prompts, or chat windows, invisible AI helps products anticipate needs, automate decisions, and reduce complexity for users. The intelligence shows up in what the product does, not in what it asks of you.

Designing intelligence that users feel, not see

Users do not care how a model works. They care how a product feels. Embodiment is not about giving AI a face – it is about designing its presence: Embodied AI listens, adapts, and acts, not from the cloud, but from the things around us. It shows up as five distinct embodiments.

These embodiments are not mutually exclusive. The “magic” of embodied AI happens when a product delivers several at once – convenience, well-being, productivity, and performance converging in a single experience. The devices that get there will not announce their intelligence. They will simply feel as if they were built for the person using them.

From a one-time sale to compounding value

Intelligent hardware, ubiquitous connectivity, and advanced analytics have turned devices from passive tools into active participants in the experience. AI use cases fall into three archetypes, defined by where the intelligence sits.

Invisible AI in connected products

The most effective examples disappear into the product. In its work on connected medical devices, Capgemini developed an automated insulin delivery system that monitors a patient’s glucose in real time and delivers accurate insulin dosing automatically – sensing, deciding, and acting through the device itself, with no app to open, screen to check, or command to give. The intelligence is not a fixed if-then rule. The system learns from the patient’s daily habits – meals, activity, sleep – and continuously personalizes each dose to their own physiology, anticipating the glucose spikes a static algorithm would miss. That learning is what makes it AI rather than mere control logic. This is invisible AI in its purest form: the device carries the cognitive load the patient once did. The patient is not managing the technology.

The real prize, though, is not a smarter product at launch. It is a product that keeps getting smarter after it.

This is closed-loop product evolution: devices that capture real-world usage, learn from it, and improve through software updates. A one-time sale becomes an ongoing relationship – and a new set of economics: features-as-a-service, performance-based subscriptions, value that compounds across a product’s life instead of depreciating from the day it ships.

Why most AI use cases fail

The potential is widely understood. Turning it into scaled, value-generating products is where most organizations struggle – and the gap between ambition and execution is consistently underestimated. In our work, four barriers explain most of the failures.

None of these is a modeling problem. We have seen technically excellent models fail because they were never anchored in a real user journey or business case. Succeeding with AI takes less algorithmic brilliance than strategic clarity, operational discipline, and the willingness to say no.

Designing within the physical limits

The promise of AI-enabled devices runs straight into the constraints of the physical world – constraints that are sharpest in consumer products, where cost, form factor, and battery life are unforgiving.

These limits change the job of AI. In the most constrained products – battery-powered wearables, ultra-compact medical devices – there is rarely the compute or energy budget for real-time inference.

So, intelligence moves upstream: machine learning is applied during development to find the patterns and distill them into lightweight rules the device can run on almost nothing. The product behaves intelligently – filtering noise, cutting false positives, responding instantly – without ever running a model in the field.

AI shifts from powering the device to designing it smarter.

Intent over intelligence

AI-enabled devices are not defined by intelligence. They are defined by intent. The difference between the initiatives that succeed and the ones that stall is almost never model performance – it is whether AI is treated as a strategic capability or bolted on as a feature to look current.

The choice for product leaders is stark. One path is to keep shipping static products with incremental AI features no one asked for. The other is to build adaptive systems that earn their intelligence through use, evolve after launch, and respect the physical limits of the things they run on. The second path is harder – it demands new operating models, real governance, and clear ownership. It is also the only one that creates durable value.

The future of AI is invisible

AI is no longer an experiment. It is an organizational commitment. The companies that hesitate will not fall behind because their technology is weaker. They will fall behind because their products – and their organizations – stood still.