Who leads in the Agentic Era: The Builders or the Adopters?

We’ve entered a new phase of AI—one where systems no longer wait for instructions but actively reason, plan, and act. This shift from generative to agentic AI raises a defining question:

Who will lead the next wave of transformation?

Will it be the tech companies building the foundational models and platforms, or the industries embedding AI into real-world business workflows? The answer is clear: neither side can win alone. Agentic AI isn’t a plug-and-play solution—it’s a systemic leap that demands AI-native infrastructure, new talent roles, a culture of experimentation, and trust in autonomous systems. The future belongs to those who can bridge the gap between breakthrough technology and scalable, responsible value creation. In this article, we explore the evolving power dynamic between builders and adopters—and why service providers may be the unlikely accelerators of this new era.

Agentic AI: Beyond Implementation to Transformation

Unlike prior tech cycles, Agentic AI isn’t simply implementing a new tool or channel. It demands a complete rethink of how work is done, how decisions are made, and how value is created. To truly harness its power, industries need more than APIs and dashboards.

They need:

Infrastructure readiness: scalable compute, data pipelines, and model orchestration.

Talent transformation: from prompt engineers to AI product managers, the skills needed are nascent and niche.

Mindset shift: a culture of experimentation, agility, and comfort with co-creating alongside AI.

In this context, the true differentiator isn’t just having access to AgenticAI; it’s being prepared to reimagine how you operate with AI at the core.

ROI, Talent, and the Black Box Problem

While tech companies dazzle with breakthrough models and autonomous agents, industries face grounded realities:

ROI is uncertain unless use cases are tightly coupled with business outcomes.

Niche talent is hard to find, and even harder to retain.

The black-box nature of LLMs challenges observability, governance, and trust.

Security, privacy, and compliance must be rethought in the age of generative automation.

This isn’t a plug-and-play revolution. It’s a systemic shift. Industries must invest not only in tools but also in readiness and resilience.

The Evolving Power Dynamic

Tech companies lead the way in building foundational models, toolchains, and agentic platforms. They control the tech stack, drive innovation velocity, and shape the ecosystem. Yet, they face challenges around monetization, trust, and the long tail of enterprise needs.

On the other hand, industries hold the real-world context, proprietary data, and deep knowledge of customer behaviour. They define high-value use cases, drive adoption at scale, and ultimately determine where AI delivers impact. But they must also tackle integration complexity, change management, and readiness gaps.

The new power players will be those who can navigate both worlds — translating the potential of Agentic AI into practical, governed, and scalable transformation across domains.

Strategic Implications for Service Providers

For service companies working with both tech builders and enterprise consumers, this creates a unique strategic opportunity:

Act as translation layers between Agentic AI innovation and industry needs.

Provide platformization strategies (moving from isolated tools and pilots to creating scalable, reusable AI foundations inside an enterprise) to help industries build internal capability, not just consume tech.

Build AI governance frameworks that bridge the black-box risks and enterprise trust requirements.

that bridge the black-box risks and enterprise trust requirements. Offer talent incubation and skilling programs tailored to AI-first roles.

Service companies must evolve from implementation partners to AI transformation enablers.

The Real Winners: Co-Creators of Value

Ultimately, the winners in the Agentic AI era will not be defined solely by who builds the most powerful models or the most dazzling demos. They will be the ones who can:

Align AI with business strategy.

Drive adoption with speed and responsibility.

Build ecosystems that are trustworthy, explainable, and human-centric.

This is not just a race to innovate — it’s a race to transform. And those who can blend technology, context, and trust will define the next era of value creation.

In this new landscape, co-creation is the new competitive advantage.