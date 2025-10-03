Whipping up a career in cybersecurity: Q&A with Capgemini’s Microsoft MVP in security

Curiosity, inclusion, and a dash of humor – that’s the recipe Mona Ghadiri, Vice President and Head of Security Operations Centers (SoCs) at Capgemini, brings to her leadership in cybersecurity. Known for her love of food and metaphors, Mona shares her journey, insights, and advice for those looking to build a meaningful career in cyber.

Q: What first sparked your interest in cybersecurity, and how did you find your way into the field?

I found my way in a bit like accidentally grabbing the pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon – looking for a software job and winding up on a team building cybersecurity software. It turned out to be the perfect recipe for learning: early on, I had to get my hands into every part of the pumpkin pie spice mix of an integrated solution and learn how to serve up and support software from scratch.

Q: What opportunities for learning, leadership, or career advancement have you found at Capgemini that helped you thrive in cybersecurity?

At Capgemini, we’re currently spicing things up by revamping our cybersecurity learning programs, collaborating with global learning teams to create things like a full stack engineering program for cybersecurity, and more differentiated learning modules for our partner tools. I have enjoyed collaborating with others in redefining what cyber excellence looks like in the age of AI. I’ve also enjoyed joining the zero trust and IAM learning community – it’s like finding new chefs and secret ingredients every meeting.

Q: What value does inclusion bring to cyber leadership?

If I think about cybersecurity operations like a line cook’s kitchen, inclusivity is essential – think of it as making sure every chef and dishwasher gets a say in the menu. Yes, the chef envisions the menu, but the dishwashers see what was left on the plate, and the waiters see the diners’ eyes when the food comes to their table. Builders and breakers need to collaborate from the start, not watching soufflés collapse 20 times before inviting the engineers to fix the oven.

Q: Cybersecurity can be intense and fast-changing. How do you stay motivated and resilient in this environment

I stay motivated by creating community, teaching, mentoring, and giving back – like passing down family recipes to new cooks, and hosting new chefs to learn recipes in my kitchen. I’ve dedicated myself to finding the “secret sauce” for too many alerts and not enough hands in the kitchen, all while making life harder for would-be attackers sneaking ingredients out the back door. The bad actors don’t stop, and neither will I.

Q: What advice would you give to someone joining Capgemini Cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is less of a single dish and more of a buffet; there’s so many different dishes (roles in cyber) to try. Capgemini serves up a range of experiences, have an open mind. Taste-test many specialties and you’ll find the more cuisines you sample, the sharper your palate (and your skills) become.

Q: When you’re not thinking about cyber threats, what’s your favorite way to unwind or spark creativity?

When I’m not stirring the cybersecurity pot, I love reading and experimenting with new things – because whether in tech or the kitchen, a curious mind always finds something delicious to cook up.

You can follow Mona on LinkedIn: Mona Ghadiri | LinkedIn