The key challenge? Bridging the gap between consumers’ good intentions and their purchasing behavior. By integrating sustainability into the everyday shopping experience, brands can influence buying decisions and accelerate both their sustainability goals and profitability.

In today’s economic climate, practical concerns like price and convenience often overshadow sustainability during the shopper journey—despite widespread agreement on its importance. So how can companies continue to advance their sustainability agenda, and achieve growth and profitability goals, when many consumers are unwilling or unable to pay a premium for it?

The solution isn’t to convince everyday shoppers to shift left, but to make sustainability a central part of the everyday shopping experience for the “mainstream middle”.

When less is more: Growing demand for sustainable shopping In our most recent consumer survey, What matters to today’s consumer, our researchers found that sustainability is a mainstream issue. Nearly two-thirds (64%) have purchased products from organizations perceived to be sustainable. The downside is that consumers are also unwilling to pay a premium for sustainable products. Our survey shows that the proportion of consumers willing to pay between 1%-5% more has risen slightly, from 30% to 38%, over the past two years. However, those willing to pay more than 5% has dropped consistently over the same period.

This creates an action-intention gap, wherein mainstream middle shoppers would like to buy sustainable products more often, but their purchases are more influenced by other factors, like cost. So how do brands and retailers move that agenda forward?

Three ways to jumpstart sustainability goals in retail

1. Encourage sustainable shopping and healthy choices through education and guidance

For the average consumer, sustainability is a complex and potentially confusing topic.

Our 2025 consumer data revealed that almost two-thirds of shoppers (63%) report insufficient information to verify sustainability claims, while 54% say they do not trust those claims.

The good news is that consumers want more guidance and input from retailers throughout the shopper journey to help them make more informed choices. Brands and retailers have the opportunity to stand out to consumers by improving transparency around sustainability claims, such as through standardized certifications, easy-to-understand labels, or transparent packaging.

For example, front-of-pack nutritional labeling systems—such as Nutri-Score (used in several European countries), the Traffic Light system in the UK, and the Keyhole label in Sweden—are helping consumers make healthier food choices by leveraging standardized algorithms to assess both positive and negative aspects of a product’s nutritional content. A similar approach could be applied to sustainability labeling, simplifying complex claims and supporting consumers in making more informed, responsible decisions at a glance.

Core retail mechanics can also play a crucial role in making sustainable and healthy choices more accessible to consumers. Tactics like strategic product placement, targeted promotions, educational displays, and local produce partnerships can help guide shoppers toward better choices without requiring them to go out of their way.

By making sustainable and healthy choices clearer and more accessible, it becomes a more justifiable choice, especially among price-conscious consumers.

2. Leverage AI and technology: AI in sustainability to engage consumers

Digital technology has an important role to play in making sustainability more understandable, accessible and tangible to consumers. This is definitely the case for Gen Z, who have grown up with digital, and who are now gaining more mainstream spending power.

For example, 2D barcodes on products can help brands share sustainability details beyond what fits on labels or packaging. By simply scanning a code with their phone, shoppers can “talk” to a product—enabling them to learn about its origins, ingredients, and certifications, or even engaging in a two-way dialogue with a brand.

L’Oréal is one notable trailblazer on this front. The brand has integrated QR codes on its skincare and cosmetic products, directing consumers to an AI-powered chatbot that offers detailed ingredient information, usage guidance, and personalized skincare routines tailored to each user’s skin type and concerns.

Our research showed strong demand among consumers to be able to connect with brands in this way. Overall, 65% of consumers want “rapid verbal responses from AI chatbots.” This highlights a prime opportunity for companies to embed sustainability messaging into natural language interactions, such as via AI assistants, voice search, or digital assistants.

On the supply chain side, increasing transparency, especially in light of upcoming regulations in various regions, presents a major opportunity for retailers. By leveraging technologies such as electronic labeling and digital product passports, they can offer consumers clear visibility into every stage of a product’s journey, from how it was grown or sourced to how it should be responsibly disposed of.

3. Incentivize behavior change: Smart grocery shopping and eco-friendly packaging

Brands and retailers can encourage more sustainable shopping habits by making them more affordable, accessible, convenient, and rewarding.

For example, smart dynamic pricing that encourages and incentivize consumers to purchase food before it goes to waste not only benefits shoppers—it also boosts retailer margins and advances sustainability goals.

Minimizing food waste is an issue that is being actively embraced by many retailers and grocers around the world precisely because of its double benefit for the consumer and the business. For example, Carrefour has extended its collaboration with Wasteless in Argentina, rolling out the AI-powered solution across all 640 of its stores to enable dynamic discounting of perishable products. This collaboration aims to drastically reduce food waste, while lowering markdown costs by 54%. At the same time, it also offers consumers fresh products at low prices.

Reducing food waste can also be an in-home activity. In the Netherlands, Albert Heijn is piloting a “Scan & Kook” feature within their mobile app. The “leftover scanner” allows consumers to snap a photo of their refrigerator contents and receive recipe suggestions based on what they already have. The retailer also launched its FoodFirst Lifestyle Coach app, to help customers make smart choices and adopt healthy behaviors. The app provides personalized advice, inspiration, and wellness challenges across key areas like nutrition, exercise, relaxation, and sleep.

Leveraging sustainability as a revenue driver

For retailers and brands, sustainability isn’t just an exercise in altruism. Setting aside the fact that it is a real imperative to our collective future and the overall health of people and planet, companies should also recognize that sustainability can be a top-line growth driver.

In fact, a study by NYU Stern found that sustainable products are not only capturing a larger market share but also growing at a faster rate compared to their non-sustainable counterparts. Despite high inflation, sustainable products held 18.5% of the market in 2024, up 1.2 percentage points from 2023. Products with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) claims saw a 5-year CAGR of 9.9%, outperforming conventional products.

Overall, sustainability-marketed products accounted for about one-third of all CPG growth, despite representing less than 20% of the market share, showcasing a significant opportunity for brands in a challenging economic climate.

The key to scalable sustainability: Engaging the mainstream majority

The path to a more sustainable future isn’t about changing people’s beliefs and priorities—it’s about removing barriers to make responsible choices the default option for everyone. By making sustainability more accessible, convenient, affordable, and seamlessly integrated into daily life, brands and retailers can influence the behavior of everyday consumers—and earn their loyalty in return.

And that’s how sustainability will become a mainstream practice.

For more information about how Capgemini can help your organization accelerate sustainability goals and programs, please contact our authors and visit our Connected Society.