Everyone who knows me knows that I love to move fast – but when moments like this arise, I believe it’s important to pause, celebrate, and reflect. I really want to thank the amazing team behind this top achievement and spend some time reflecting on why these awards are so important to us and what makes up the secret formula for success behind our wins.

At Capgemini, we are passionate about helping our clients to transform and manage their businesses by harnessing the power of technology. Together with Microsoft, we continue to co-create and co-innovate across different industries, and are especially proud to see this commitment recognized through wins across a range of categories and industries, which serve to demonstrate how our diverse capabilities and global coverage empower us to deliver true business value for our clients.

Let’s take a look at the winning categories in more detail.

Global System Integrator (GSI) Award, Western Europe The Capgemini Microsoft partnership spans more than 25 years and has allowed us to deliver real impact to our clients in Western Europe. Together, we help organizations use Microsoft technology to yield new, impactful experiences for their customers and employees, redefine and innovate their processes, and deliver new digital products and services that drive impact in their marketplaces. I’m thrilled we were recognized in this category.

The Capgemini Microsoft partnership spans more than 25 years and has allowed us to deliver real impact to our clients in Western Europe. Together, we help organizations use Microsoft technology to yield new, impactful experiences for their customers and employees, redefine and innovate their processes, and deliver new digital products and services that drive impact in their marketplaces. I’m thrilled we were recognized in this category. SAP on Azure As one of the most accredited SAP partners with over 12,000 SAP specialists, Capgemini has a unique ability to guide clients on their SAP on Azure transformations. This year we have further strengthened our partnership through a strategic initiative in Europe aimed at bringing differentiated and innovative industry solutions to help clients accelerate and succeed in their SAP on Azure journeys

As one of the most accredited SAP partners with over 12,000 SAP specialists, Capgemini has a unique ability to guide clients on their SAP on Azure transformations. This year we have further strengthened our partnership through a strategic initiative in Europe aimed at bringing differentiated and innovative industry solutions to help clients accelerate and succeed in their SAP on Azure journeys GSI Growth Champion As a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner, Capgemini holds more than 45,000 Microsoft certifications, ranking us among the top three Microsoft Partners in the world. To date, we are also proud to be the only Microsoft Partner to achieve accreditations in Analytics, AI and ML, and data warehouse migrations. This combination has allowed us to champion Microsoft’s growth globally across a variety of industries and solution areas.

As a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner, Capgemini holds more than 45,000 Microsoft certifications, ranking us among the top three Microsoft Partners in the world. To date, we are also proud to be the only Microsoft Partner to achieve accreditations in Analytics, AI and ML, and data warehouse migrations. This combination has allowed us to champion Microsoft’s growth globally across a variety of industries and solution areas. Country Award, Sweden Sweden is a leading force for digital innovation and advanced research. Over the past year, Microsoft, Capgemini, and Sogeti (part of Capgemini) have accelerated a new approach to customer experience for businesses across the country. Through the Microsoft Digital Customer Experience of the Future offering, we’ve helped organizations create personalized customer experiences that can strengthen relationships, fuel innovation, and drive lifelong growth.

Sweden is a leading force for digital innovation and advanced research. Over the past year, Microsoft, Capgemini, and Sogeti (part of Capgemini) have accelerated a new approach to customer experience for businesses across the country. Through the Microsoft Digital Customer Experience of the Future offering, we’ve helped organizations create personalized customer experiences that can strengthen relationships, fuel innovation, and drive lifelong growth. Industry Award, Financial Services, United States Close collaboration and deep knowledge of Microsoft services mean Capgemini is uniquely placed to unlock the full potential of the latest Microsoft financial services technologies for our clients. This past year, we’ve launched several new Microsoft accelerators across FSI domains and verticals. We’ve also accelerated the adoption of newer technologies within the industry and created new industry offerings for Azure Marketplace.

Close collaboration and deep knowledge of Microsoft services mean Capgemini is uniquely placed to unlock the full potential of the latest Microsoft financial services technologies for our clients. This past year, we’ve launched several new Microsoft accelerators across FSI domains and verticals. We’ve also accelerated the adoption of newer technologies within the industry and created new industry offerings for Azure Marketplace. Security Award, France This award resulted from our engagement with a French multinational seeking to enhance its security. Leveraging our strong Microsoft partnership, we provided comprehensive support, including a security operations center (SOC), identity management tools, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Microsoft Defender for Office 365. Our implementation of new solutions through a security roadmap enables the client to continually elevate their cybersecurity measures for the future.

Geared towards accelerating our partnership for the future

So, what’s next for our partnership?

We believe Capgemini’s role centers on our ability to bring business ambitions to life for our clients. Our Microsoft partnership allows us to do just that – it helps us to implement faster and release value quicker, all while reducing risks and increasing security.

My counterpart, Soren Lau, General Manager of Partner Development at Microsoft, acknowledges our core strengths and joint success:

“Congratulations to Capgemini for receiving six Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2023, including the GSI Growth Champion Partner of the Year Award. By combining Microsoft services with their industry knowledge and cloud capabilities, they have created innovative solutions and services for their customers. We’re excited to celebrate Capgemini at Inspire as they continue to enable digital transformation.” Soren Lau, General Manager of Partner Development at Microsoft

Each year we set the bar higher, and I’m thrilled to see that we’ve been recognized for it. I know I speak for everyone at Capgemini when I say we’re excited to continue to push the boundaries and deliver even more value to our clients in 2024 and beyond.

Look out for more here: https://www.capgemini.com/about-us/technology-partners/microsoft/