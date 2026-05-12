The guiding principle of delivering secure, high‑quality, and citizen‑centric public services remains unchanged. Yet the technologies and governance models enabling this mission are evolving at unprecedented speed.

In 2026, several trends are reshaping how administrations operate, collaborate, and build trust in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Digital identity wallets

Digital sovereignty

Collaborative AI ecosystems

Preemptive cybersecurity

Post-quantum cryptography

Trend 1: Digital identity wallets are rapidly emerging as a foundational capability within Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) frameworks

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has evolved into a defining paradigm for public administrations. Here we see governments moving beyond isolated digital services to embrace interoperable, sovereign, and resilient digital building blocks.

International examples include India’s DPI stack, which integrates identity, payments, and data layers, and Brazil’s large‑scale digital government platforms. These demonstrate how shared digital infrastructure and strong identity foundations can fundamentally improve administrative efficiency and service delivery while enabling new forms of public value co‑creation.

How is Europe responding to the digital identity trend?

In Europe, this shift is reflected in the development of the emerging EuroStack, complemented by national initiatives, such as a prospective Germany Stack. Both developments are designed to reduce dependencies on proprietary identity providers and foster a digitally sovereign, publicly governed infrastructure built in the public interest.

Within this architecture, the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet is rapidly becoming the central enabler for trusted identification and authentication across the EU. It allows citizens to manage their Person Identification Data (PID) and verifiable credentials—from driving licences to educational certificates—through cryptographically protected, user‑centric mechanisms that ensure a high level of assurance and support legally valid digital signatures.

Features such as selective disclosure, granular consent management, wallet adapters enabling modular integration, and cloud‑native scalability make the EUDI Wallet capable of seamlessly integrating into existing administrative procedures. At the same time, they are reinforcing security, compliance, and data sovereignty.

How are identity wallets helping to reshape cross-border services?

As DPI frameworks mature, these identity wallets are becoming foundational infrastructure components enabling interoperable, cross‑border public services. Further, they are establishing a trusted layer for both public and private service ecosystems.

In parallel, the European Commission’s 2025 proposal for the European Business Wallet (EBW) extends this vision by introducing a European Business Owner ID. This is designed to provide companies across the EU with a unified, cross‑border‑recognized digital identity – see FAQs, below, for more on the EBW.

Together, these developments confirm a decisive shift: by the end of 2026, digital identity wallets are no longer optional innovations, but core infrastructure underpinning resilient, trustworthy, and future‑ready public administration across Europe and beyond.

Trend 2: Digital sovereignty – Strategic imperative for countries to secure autonomy in the digital economy

In 2026, digital sovereignty has evolved into a strategic priority for governments seeking to safeguard autonomy in the global digital economy.

Rather than a goal in itself, sovereignty has become a prerequisite for secure public administration, resilient digital services, and trustworthy governance.

It spans cloud infrastructure, AI governance, and digital service delivery. These are domains where control over data and technology is essential to mitigate geopolitical risks and ensure long‑term stability.

What is driving digital sovereignty?

High‑profile incidents, such as disputes involving the International Criminal Court, have underscored the vulnerabilities of over‑reliance on foreign platforms. As a result, countries are investing in sovereign cloud architectures, open‑source ecosystems, and interoperable digital platforms designed to reduce vendor lock‑in.

How are digital sovereignty models being advanced?

Cloud‑to‑cloud transformation strategies are gaining momentum as governments seek flexibility and diversified risk management.

Europe is advancing models such as Bleu and Delos. These apply “regulatory wrapper” approaches to ensure compliance and sovereignty while retaining access to global hyperscaler capabilities.

Japan, in contrast, exemplifies a pragmatic diversification strategy. How? By embracing hyperscaler innovation while strengthening domestic providers like Sakura Internet to ensure market balance and economic resilience.

Across regions, a shared imperative emerges: governance frameworks must protect citizens and national interests while reflecting local market realities.

As AI accelerates data‑driven decision‑making, these frameworks will play a defining role in shaping the ethical, competitive, and technological landscape of the next decade.

Trend 3: Collaborative AI ecosystems: Multi-agent systems and foundational platforms driving secure, democratized access to compute, data, and models in public administration

Public administrations are still working to unite the experience, efficiency, and insight advantages of AI into a coherent operating model.

The next frontier is not another pilot but embedding agentic capabilities across cross-functional workflows and program processes. These range from case management and inspections to benefits adjudication and policy implementation.

What tasks can multi-agent systems undertake?

Multi-agent systems (i.e., multiple specialized AI assistants) can orchestrate tasks end-to-end (retrieving data, drafting outputs, triggering actions) under human-in-the-loop oversight.

Doing so requires treating AI as shared digital infrastructure: a foundational platform that standardizes access to computing, data, and models, provides trust layers (security, privacy, bias controls, auditability), and exposes interoperable services that can be reused across agencies and borders. See FAQs, below, for examples.

Yet a central question continues to torment sovereignty‑minded agencies: who provides the LLM, on what baseline stack does it run, and can it be trusted?

How is trust in multi-agent systems being assured?

Administrations are weighing procured hyperscaler models, open‑weight or domestically hosted options, and domain‑specific small models—often in hybrid configurations—to balance performance, cost, privacy, and strategic autonomy.

In the light of geopolitical troubled waters, this becomes ever more important. This is exemplified by recent announcements from various EU leaders to favor European players instead of foreign hyperscalers for the citizen service stack.

The practical answer is a model of governed choice. This means building the capability to switch between models or use them together through model interoperability and robust LLMOps practices, while enforcing policy‑as‑code guardrails to ensure safety, compliance, and consistent governance.

It also requires making data residency, sovereign cloud patterns, and provenance non‑negotiable elements of the AI foundation.

How will interoperability help to scale collaborative AI systems?

Ultimately, success will depend on the interoperability groundwork already in place—or still missing. Common data models, event‑driven architectures, and secure data spaces are essential, because agentic AI can only scale when it can discover, understand, and act on trusted information across organizational boundaries.

In this paradigm, collaborative AI ecosystems become the connective tissue of modern government: sovereign where it matters, open where it helps, and interoperable by default, translating AI’s promise into measurable productivity, better decisions, and more human‑centered public services.

Trend 4: Building institutional resilience through preemptive cybersecurity in a hyperconnected era

According to the Global Cyber Risk Outlook Report 2025, government networks have become the most frequently targeted sector globally, facing an average of 2,678 attacks per week in Q1 2025. This is a year over year increase of 51%.

Aging IT/OT/IoT systems, limited resources, and the concentration of sensitive citizen data make public administrations prime targets for hostile actors capable of disrupting essential services and threatening national security.

In response, governments are implementing multi‑layered cybersecurity strategies:

Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) deployments are accelerating across U.S. federal networks under CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model, supported by $100M in state and local grants.

deployments are accelerating across U.S. federal networks under CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model, supported by $100M in state and local grants. The EU Cybersecurity Act, ENISA guidelines, and NIS2 Directive provide harmonized resilience standards across 18 critical sectors.

provide harmonized resilience standards across 18 critical sectors. EU NIS Cooperation Groups facilitate strategic information exchange among member states.

How is AI having an impact on public sector cybersecurity?

At the same time, AI and GenAI are transforming both cyber offense and defense. While adversaries use AI to generate sophisticated malware or social engineering campaigns, governments counter with AI powered threat detection, simulation, and automated response systems.

The U.S. federal government, for example, relies on AI platforms to analyze billions of events in real time to neutralize attacks ranging from commodity malware to advanced state sponsored intrusions.

Capgemini—recognized by ISG Provider Lens™ and Avasant RadarView™ as a cybersecurity leader—supports public administrations such as the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) in implementing Defense in Depth strategies.

Through multi-sourcing service integrator models, we help preserve citizen data privacy and protect personally identifiable information across complex ecosystems. Additionally, the European Commission’s Directorate General for Digital Services (DIGIT) has selected Capgemini to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services across EU institutions.

Trend 5: Post-quantum cryptography – Securing public infrastructure beyond today’s limits

Traditional cryptographic algorithms such as RSA and ECC are increasingly vulnerable to advancements in quantum computing. Experts warn they could become insecure by the end of this decade and fully breakable by the next one.

However, the risk is immediate: adversaries are already engaging in “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, collecting encrypted data today to decrypt once quantum capabilities mature.

How are public administrations responding to the quantum risk?

Public administrations—often operating decades old systems and safeguarding critical national infrastructure—are at the forefront of the transition to postquantum cryptography (PQC). This is a new class of algorithms designed to resist both classical and quantum attacks.

Global strategies and investments underscore the urgency – see FAQs, below, for examples. And momentum is building rapidly.

According to a Capgemini Research Institute study, 90% of defense agencies and 68% of non-defense public sector organizations are already working on or planning PQC adoption within five years. Through the EU‑funded Q‑PrEP initiative, Capgemini Engineering is helping drive cross-agency collaboration and delivering a unified roadmap for quantum‑safe transformation across Europe.

This accelerating trend highlights a critical reality: governments must act now to futureproof digital infrastructure. Cryptographic inventories, crypto agility frameworks, and the piloting of NIST approved PQC algorithms are becoming essential steps to safeguard sensitive data, preserve national sovereignty, and ensure long-term public trust.

Conclusion: Time for action in an era defined by digital foundations and sovereign infrastructure

As these 2026 trends demonstrate, public administrations stand at a pivotal moment in their digital evolution. Digital identity, sovereign infrastructure, collaborative AI ecosystems, preemptive cybersecurity, and quantum‑safe capabilities are no longer isolated innovations but mutually reinforcing building blocks of modern governance.

To unlock their full potential, leaders must commit to a comprehensive, action‑oriented transformation agenda that blends technological ambition with institutional capacity.

This requires political commitment, inter‑agency collaboration, and strategic public‑private partnerships capable of bridging capability gaps and accelerating innovation. At the same time, public administrations must continue to navigate the persistent challenges of resource constraints, legacy infrastructure, siloed governance, and cultural resistance to change.

Above all, administrations must ensure that these emerging technologies are grounded in human‑centered design, robust security, and digital trust, empowering civil servants and strengthening the social contract with citizens. By aligning sovereign digital foundations with inclusive and anticipatory public services, governments can build resilient, future‑ready institutions that deliver meaningful public value in an increasingly interconnected and volatile world.