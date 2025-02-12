Trends in 2025 for Tax and Customs

Optimizing and personalizing the customer experience

Despite geopolitical volatility, the universal objective of all tax authorities remains to maximize tax revenue. To enable this, a significant transformation in customer services aims to create a frictionless taxpayer experience. This will enhance satisfaction and streamline processes to reduce the time and effort required for tax-related tasks, thereby improving upstream compliance.



The OECD Tax 3.0 report sets out a vision for the digital transformation of tax administration, under which those processes become more effortless over time. One of the key enhancements highlighted in the report is the use of mobile apps and API technology. These tools will play a crucial role in enabling natural systems, making it easier for customers to interact with the tax authority. By capitalizing on this, tax authorities will be able to leverage data that customers have already entered on other platforms. For instance, if a taxpayer is augmenting income through platforms such as Uber or eBay, the tax authority could automatically extract the necessary data without requiring the customer to re-enter it.

Furthermore, integrating taxation processes into the systems taxpayers naturally use for their daily transactions and interconnecting them with tax authorities’ systems can allow data to move automatically through machine-to-machine processes. In addition, the exploitation of AI and the deployment of real-time data sharing, protected by privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) such as differential privacy, federated learning, homomorphic encryption, and confidential computing, will enable tax and customs agencies to better anticipate and address customer needs.

Collaborative data ecosystems will be essential for tax agencies to tackle these complex challenges, fostering improved customer engagement and data-driven policymaking. According to the Capgemini Research Institute, 80% of public sector organizations have already started implementing these ecosystems, recognizing their potential to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and outcomes.

Despite being the norm outside the public sector, open banking is still being introduced in many areas of tax and customs. For tax agencies, open banking will provide customers with personalized and convenient financial services, as well as efficient payment methods, exemplified by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) in the UK.

Combined, these approaches will enhance the taxpayer experience and further integrate tax-related tasks into daily life. And this new trend, illustrated by HMRC, is already getting results: “Now 100% of customers can pay by open banking”, while “it’s already the 3rd most popular way for individuals and businesses to pay their taxes, coming behind other bank transfers and direct debit, but ahead of cards, CHAPS and BACS.”