Trends in 2025 for Security and Justice

High risk AI is driving crime-fighting developments—in compliance with ethical set-up standards

New technologies continue to shape the future of law enforcement, enhancing crime prevention, improving investigation efficiency, and ensuring better accountability and public safety. These technologies range from AI-driven analytics to advanced crime detection tools and digital forensics.



Reports also suggest that the AI in the public security and safety market will grow from US$ 12.02 billion in 2023 to US$ 99.01 billion by 2031. This is driven by applications such as predictive policing, facial recognition, crime pattern analysis, risk profiling and AI-assisted investigations.

Predictive policing using AI: AI is being used to analyze patterns in historical data, social media activity, weather, and other factors to anticipate where and when crimes are likely to occur. For example, US police agencies use AI-driven predictive policing tools like PredPol, HunchLab, and Palantir to forecast crime hotspots and resource allocation. The AI in predictive policing is expected to grow by a CAGR of 46.7% in the next 10 years.

Smart policing: Connected devices (e.g., sensors, smart vehicles, and wearable technology) are enabling real-time data sharing and smarter resource deployment.

Cybersecurity & fraud detection: AI is increasingly used for detecting financial crimes, such as money laundering and fraud. The global market for AI in cybersecurity of US$ 25.35 billion in 2024 is expected to grow at aCAGR of 24.4% from 2025 to 2030.

AI-powered decision making: AI can be used to analyze large datasets, such as travel records, biometric data, and other intelligence sources, to identify trends or patterns indicative of illegal immigration, human trafficking, or drug smuggling. This allows for more efficient decision making, improving how border agents allocate resources.

AI for risk profiling: AI systems can use historical data, behavioral analytics, and patterns from databases like Interpol or FBI records to predict potential risks. For example, AI models can assess whether an individual is likely to engage in illegal activity based on their travel patterns, previous encounters with law enforcement, or other risk indicators.

While the added value of such technology is clear, ethical standards will be key to assure compliance with frameworks, such as the EU AI Act. Security and justice organizations have started to look at solutions and organizational set-ups, especially as their use cases can often fall under the scope of high-risk categories. Tools exist, such as Capgemini’s EU AI Act Compliance platform, and a more programmatic approach is being developed, helping polices and home affairs ministries to monitor where they stand in regards to compliance with explainability, human supervision or bias detection standards.