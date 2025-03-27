Skip to Content

Trends in 2025 for Security and Justice

Vanshikha Bhat, Anne Legrand, Conrad Agagan, Nick James, Pierre-Adrien Hanania
Mar 27, 2025

A focus on justice reform, restorative practices, and addressing systemic inequalities is reshaping the way societies approach crime and punishment. Coupled with new threats posed by cybersecurity risks, geopolitical instability, and climate change, this will significantly impact both national security priorities and global cooperation in the coming years.

Data has become a core strategic asset for organizations today and plays a vital role in improving our public safety, law enforcement and judicial systems. By collecting and analyzing available data, law enforcement organizations are making informed decisions, enabling them to detect and prevent crime. Additionally, data has a part to play in improving the efficiency of police and justice as well as enhancing the citizen experience. For example, data is the bedrock of assisted case management for citizen queries and is being used for predictive analytics in courts, whereby legal practitioners can use historic data to predict (and manage) outcomes.

There is also a matter of how data should be shared. Initiatives such as the EU law enforcement data space promote data sharing, not just within a department but also across borders. So, we are seeing the development of interoperable systems that allow for the seamless exchange of data between countries’ border agencies gaining pace, improving the flow of information about people and cargo across borders.
At the same time, while data is an undeniable asset, to ensure its value, security organizations must use and protect their own data (and mitigate risks), as well as help other organizations with their data management security requirements. All organizations must balance the need to use data to improve decision making or outcomes while complying with privacy and security standards. The goal is to ensure that data remains both a strategic asset and a protected resource.

The next generation of forensics is a multifaceted field that blends advanced physical and virtual methods. It utilizes advanced tools, techniques, and methodologies to address the challenges of modern-day investigations. These advancements are crucial as cybercrime becomes one of the fastest-growing criminal activities, with data breaches and digital fraud continuing to rise alongside traditional physical crimes.

While traditional techniques remain important, the rise of cybercrime, advanced data storage, and complex digital evidence requires continuous adaptation of tools, techniques, and strategies. According to a 2023 report by Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime costs are expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually this year, up from $3 trillion in 2015. The integration of AI, cloud computing, mobile forensics, and data recovery tools is reshaping how law enforcement and investigators approach crime-solving in an increasingly digital world.
In the age of generative AI (Gen AI), biometrics are becoming more sophisticated, combining traditional biometric modalities with advanced AI techniques to create more secure, accurate, and user-friendly authentication systems. Using biometric and digital identity systems, governments are developing stronger cybersecurity measures to prevent data breaches and unauthorized access.
Facial recognition technology is another rapidly growing component of physical forensics. The global facial recognition market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2024and is projected to grow at a 17.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. According to Statista, facial recognition systems were used in over 60% of law enforcement agencies in 2023 worldwide for identification and investigation.
The implementation of AFIS (automated fingerprint identification system) has revolutionized fingerprint analysis. As of 2023, there were more than 500 million fingerprint records in AFIS databases worldwide. The use of AFIS systems is now standard in most countries, and their accuracy has improved significantly with AI and machine learning algorithms, reducing human error and increasing identification speed.

New technologies continue to shape the future of law enforcement, enhancing crime prevention, improving investigation efficiency, and ensuring better accountability and public safety. These technologies range from AI-driven analytics to advanced crime detection tools and digital forensics.

Reports also suggest that the AI in the public security and safety market will grow from US$ 12.02 billion in 2023 to US$ 99.01 billion by 2031. This is driven by applications such as predictive policing, facial recognition, crime pattern analysis, risk profiling and AI-assisted investigations.
Predictive policing using AI: AI is being used to analyze patterns in historical data, social media activity, weather, and other factors to anticipate where and when crimes are likely to occur. For example, US police agencies use AI-driven predictive policing tools like PredPol, HunchLab, and Palantir to forecast crime hotspots and resource allocation. The AI in predictive policing is expected to grow by a CAGR of 46.7% in the next 10 years.
Smart policing: Connected devices (e.g., sensors, smart vehicles, and wearable technology) are enabling real-time data sharing and smarter resource deployment.
Cybersecurity & fraud detection: AI is increasingly used for detecting financial crimes, such as money laundering and fraud. The global market for AI in cybersecurity of US$ 25.35 billion in 2024 is expected to grow at aCAGR of 24.4% from 2025 to 2030.
AI-powered decision making: AI can be used to analyze large datasets, such as travel records, biometric data, and other intelligence sources, to identify trends or patterns indicative of illegal immigration, human trafficking, or drug smuggling. This allows for more efficient decision making, improving how border agents allocate resources.
AI for risk profiling: AI systems can use historical data, behavioral analytics, and patterns from databases like Interpol or FBI records to predict potential risks. For example, AI models can assess whether an individual is likely to engage in illegal activity based on their travel patterns, previous encounters with law enforcement, or other risk indicators.
While the added value of such technology is clear, ethical standards will be key to assure compliance with frameworks, such as the EU AI Act. Security and justice organizations have started to look at solutions and organizational set-ups, especially as their use cases can often fall under the scope of high-risk categories. Tools exist, such as Capgemini’s EU AI Act Compliance platform, and a more programmatic approach is being developed, helping polices and home affairs ministries to monitor where they stand in regards to compliance with explainability, human supervision or bias detection standards.

Countries worldwide are grappling with border security concerns, seeking ways to combat illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and human trafficking. Many are leveraging technology to improve the efficiency, security, and management of border control processes. However, all of this requires a coordinated, multi-faceted approach that combines advanced technologies, effective policies, and law enforcement capabilities. Border agencies must also focus on balancing humanitarian concerns with national security and border management.

Technologies such as drones, sensors, AI, facial recognition, and advanced detection systemsoffer border management officers powerful tools to enhance their capabilities, while policy reforms and collaborative strategies help address the systemic challenges of illegal immigration and drug trafficking. The following strategies and technologies are among those playing a vital role in addressing these challenges:

  • Biometric identification and digital identity: Biometric systems are being used at border crossings to identify individuals and verify their identities. These systems can be integrated with international databases to track those attempting illegal border crossings. Some countries are implementing digital identity programs that allow travelers to authenticate themselves securely using biometric data on smartphones or other digital platforms, making it harder for migrants to cross illegally using counterfeit documents.
  • Cybersecurity and data protection: As more data is collected and shared across borders (e.g., biometric data, travel information, migration records), securing this sensitive data becomes crucial. Robust cybersecurity protocols and privacy regulations are necessary to prevent misuse or exploitation of personal data while maintaining effective border security.Advanced fraud detection systems are also needed to identify fake documents, including forged passports, visas, or identity cards.

The justice sector is increasingly using Gen AI technologies like natural language processing (NLP), predictive analytics, and machine learning. These technologies have the potential to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and even contribute to fairness in legal processes. AI is projected to improve court system efficiency, reducing administrative work by 40-50% and automating case management, with the legal AI market expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028.
AI is also being used to improve access to justice by automating basic legal services. According to the American Bar Association (ABA), over 80 per cent of low-income Americans cannot afford legal representation, and AI tools are helping fill this gap. Platforms like DoNotPay have handled millions of cases to date, providing free legal services to underserved populations.

Law enforcement professionals face unique stresses and risks, such as exposure to trauma, long hours, dangerous situations, and the pressure of public scrutiny. Technology can play a pivotal role in addressing mental health issues and providing better mental health support, early intervention, and improving resilience in high-stress environments.

According to the United Kingdom Police Federation Survey (2023), 82 per cent of respondents had experienced feelings of stress, low mood, anxiety, or other difficulties with their mental health or wellbeing, the same rate as in 2022, but up from 77 per cent in 2020.
Another survey highlighted several areas that require proactive measures from law enforcement agencies for the goodwill of police officials. Of note, 43 per cent indicated that excessive workload contributed significantly to their poor work-life balance and stress levels and 35 per cent reported that job-related stress affected their personal relationships and family life.
Tech tools, such as wearables like smartwatches or biosensors, can monitor physical and physiological indicators of stress. AI tools are able to process data from wearables or mental health screenings to identify patterns that suggest an officer is at risk of mental health issues, such as PTSD, anxiety, or depression. Telehealth and self-help solutions can also play a vital role in managing the stress of the officers.

Redefining future operations

The trends shaping security and justice in 2025 reflect a complex interplay of technological innovation, social change, and global challenges. As advancements in AI, cybersecurity, and surveillance technologies redefine how law enforcement operates, the demand for accountability, privacy protection, and fair use of these tools will become more pronounced.

As new threats emerge, from cyberattacks to the impacts of climate change, global cooperation and adaptive strategies will be essential for maintaining both public safety and human rights. The future of security and justice will be defined by the need to navigate these complex, interconnected issues, while ensuring that technological progress serves the greater good.

Authors

Vanshikha Bhat

Senior Manager, Global Public sector / Industry platform 
” We at Capgemini public sector help governments organizations across the globe in driving initiatives that address the diverse needs of vulnerable populations. Our involvement also aids in navigating complex processes, optimizing resource, and fostering innovation. We thrive towards enhances the impact and sustainability of government programs, positively affecting the lives of those in need.”

Nick James

Executive Vice President, Central Government and Public Security
“To continue to be relevant, public security and safety agencies require better tools, data, and shared intelligence, available when and where they need them. Digitalization, cloud and real time communications are key enablers to achieving this, and are likely to be a key building block for future public security strategies.”
Hanania-Pierre-Adrien

Pierre-Adrien Hanania

Global Public Sector Head of Strategic Business Development
“In my role leading the strategic business development of the Public Sector team at Capgemini, I support the digitization of the public services across security and justice, public administration, healthcare, welfare, tax and defense. I previously led the Data & AI in Public Sector offer of the Group, focusing on how to unlock the intelligent use of data to help organizations deliver augmented public services to the citizens along trusted and ethical technology use. Based in Germany, I previously worked for various European think tanks and graduated in European Affairs at Sciences Po Paris.”

Conrad Agagan

CGS Account Executive for US Department of Homeland Security
“As a retired career law enforcement officer who has dedicated 25 years of my life in helping secure the U.S. homeland, I feel very fortunate to now be in a position at Capgemini that allows me the honor of continuing to work with the dedicated men and women of the Department in support of the mission.”

Anne Legrand

Group Account Executive, National Security